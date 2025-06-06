Sharks forced into two changes for Bulls clash with Eben Etzebeth out

The Sharks will be without captain Eben Etzebeth for their United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Bulls on Saturday in Pretoria.

After playing all 100 minutes of the quarter-final penalty shootout victory over Munster, the Springboks legend has succumbed to an injury this week in training, and has been replaced by Corne Rahl in the second-row.

John Plumtree has been forced into another change ahead of the derby, with Etzebeth’s second-row partner against Munster, Jason Jenkins, also ruled out of the match. Jenkins only managed 10 minutes in the quarter-final before being replaced by Emile van Heerden, who will start this week.

Deon Slabbert will come into the matchday squad as the second-row replacement on the bench. The only other change on the bench sees 21-year-old centre Jurenzo Julius replace Francois Venter.

In Etzebeth’s absence, the captaincy will be handed to Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi, who is not a bad alternative to have. Ahead of the semi-final, Kolisi said: “We want to play better, there are many things we want to do better on the field, but there were a lot of good things we did against Munster.

“We’ve also played better this season with a full team and everyone available, but with injuries, the dynamics change.”

“This is a Hollywoodbets Sharks team well led, with plenty of experience and a side that knows what it takes to win, and has the grit to do it.

“The most important thing is finding a way to win when things aren’t going well. I’ve been in a team where we played amazing rugby and we still lost. You can have that, or you can have what we’re going through.

“But the ultimate goal is to play the kind of rugby we know we’re capable of playing.”

Sharks XV

1 Ox Nche

2 Bongi Mbonambi

3 Vincent Koch

4 Corne’ Rahl

5 Emile van Heerden

6 James Venter

7 Vincent Tshituka

8 Siya Kolisi (c)

9 Jaden Hendrikse

10 Jordan Hendrikse

11 Makazole Mapimpi

12 Andre Esterhuizen

13 Lukhanyo Am

14 Ethan Hooker

15 Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16 Fez Mbatha

17 Ntuthuko Mchunu

18 Hanro Jacobs

19 Deon Slabbert

20 Phepsi Buthelezi

21 Bradley Davids

22 Jurenzo Julius

23 Yaw Penxe