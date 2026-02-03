Hurricanes roll out All Blacks for final preseason clash against Chiefs

The Hurricanes have six All Blacks and a Brave Blossom on deck for their final Super Rugby Pacific preseason clash against the Chiefs in Porirua.

Ruben Love will make his first appearance of the year at 10, where he’ll get the opportunity to claim game-driving duties and step closer to his ultimate goal of wearing the All Blacks’ No.10 shirt.

The young playmaker starts inside Jordie Barrett at 12, who is in line for his first Hurricanes minutes since 2024 after spending last season in the URC with Leinster.

Monster prop Pasilio Tosi is also available for selection, and will appear off the bench alongside uncapped prop Tevita Mafileo, who spent much of the 2025 Test season with the All Blacks.

Asafo Aumua will start at hooker after missing the 2025 Test season through injury, joined in the starting front row by All Blacks XV powerhouses Xavier Numia and Siale Lauaki.

The second row also sees an All Blacks XV regular in Isaia Walker-Leawere take the field, alongside Japan captain Warner Dearns.

The All Blacks XV credentials continue in the back row with Devan Flanders starting on the blindside flank, while Bailyn Sullivan lines up at centre. Former All Blacks Sevens flyer Fehi Fineanganofo adds to the team’s international credentials with a start on the left wing.

“It’s exciting to back up from last week,” Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“We enjoyed the hit-out against the Blues. There were plenty areas of the game that we’ve been working on in pre-season that have transferred well from training into a live game.

“There are definitely some areas that we need to continue to tidy up, but as a first hit-out against the Blues, the physicality and effort and energy in the game was really encouraging.

“What we want to see this week is continued improvement. We want to play well again, particularly in Porirua. We rarely get a chance to play there, so we’re really looking forward to spending a couple of days there and playing out in the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for a whole host of boys who didn’t play last week, as well as a whole host of boys backing up, so we’ll get as many guys as possible prepared for the start of the season, and the game against the Chiefs is another opportunity for that.”

Hurricanes team to play the Chiefs

Xavier Numia Asafo Aumua Siale Lauaki Isaia Walker-Leawere Warner Dearns Devan Flanders Arese Poliko Brayden Iose Ere Enari Ruben Love Fehi Fineanganofo Jordie Barrett (c) Bailyn Sullivan Josh Moorby Callum Harkin

Reserves: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Hugo Plummer, Taine Roiri, Zach Taulapapa, Mosese Bason, Matolu Petaia, Jordi Viljoen, Brett Cameron, Josh Gray, Riley Higgins, Jone Rova, Josh Timu, Taniela Filimone, Raymond Tuputupu, Vernon Bason, Pasi Tosi, Cooper Flanders, Jai Tamati, Lucas Cashmore, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Drew Wild

Unavailable Due To injury

Tyrel Lomax (thumb): 1-2 weeks

Caleb Delany (calf): 4 weeks

Tom Allen (leg/foot): 2 weeks

Brad Shields (finger): 2 weeks

Du’Plessis Kirifi (calf): 4-5 weeks

Peter Lakai (calf): 1-2 weeks

Harry Godfrey (knee): Expected to miss season

Kini Naholo (knee): 3-4 weeks