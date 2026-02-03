Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Hurricanes roll out All Blacks for final preseason clash against Chiefs

Ruben Love of the Hurricanes interacts with fans after the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between Hurricanes and Crusaders at Sky Stadium, on April 11, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes have six All Blacks and a Brave Blossom on deck for their final Super Rugby Pacific preseason clash against the Chiefs in Porirua.

Ruben Love will make his first appearance of the year at 10, where he’ll get the opportunity to claim game-driving duties and step closer to his ultimate goal of wearing the All Blacks’ No.10 shirt.

The young playmaker starts inside Jordie Barrett at 12, who is in line for his first Hurricanes minutes since 2024 after spending last season in the URC with Leinster.

Monster prop Pasilio Tosi is also available for selection, and will appear off the bench alongside uncapped prop Tevita Mafileo, who spent much of the 2025 Test season with the All Blacks.

Asafo Aumua will start at hooker after missing the 2025 Test season through injury, joined in the starting front row by All Blacks XV powerhouses Xavier Numia and Siale Lauaki.

The second row also sees an All Blacks XV regular in Isaia Walker-Leawere take the field, alongside Japan captain Warner Dearns.

The All Blacks XV credentials continue in the back row with Devan Flanders starting on the blindside flank, while Bailyn Sullivan lines up at centre. Former All Blacks Sevens flyer Fehi Fineanganofo adds to the team’s international credentials with a start on the left wing.

“It’s exciting to back up from last week,” Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“We enjoyed the hit-out against the Blues. There were plenty areas of the game that we’ve been working on in pre-season that have transferred well from training into a live game.

“There are definitely some areas that we need to continue to tidy up, but as a first hit-out against the Blues, the physicality and effort and energy in the game was really encouraging.

“What we want to see this week is continued improvement. We want to play well again, particularly in Porirua. We rarely get a chance to play there, so we’re really looking forward to spending a couple of days there and playing out in the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for a whole host of boys who didn’t play last week, as well as a whole host of boys backing up, so we’ll get as many guys as possible prepared for the start of the season, and the game against the Chiefs is another opportunity for that.”

Hurricanes team to play the Chiefs

  1. Xavier Numia
  2. Asafo Aumua
  3. Siale Lauaki
  4. Isaia Walker-Leawere
  5. Warner Dearns
  6. Devan Flanders
  7. Arese Poliko
  8. Brayden Iose
  9. Ere Enari
  10. Ruben Love
  11. Fehi Fineanganofo
  12. Jordie Barrett (c)
  13. Bailyn Sullivan
  14. Josh Moorby
  15. Callum Harkin

Reserves: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Hugo Plummer, Taine Roiri, Zach Taulapapa, Mosese Bason, Matolu Petaia, Jordi Viljoen, Brett Cameron, Josh Gray, Riley Higgins, Jone Rova, Josh Timu, Taniela Filimone, Raymond Tuputupu, Vernon Bason, Pasi Tosi, Cooper Flanders, Jai Tamati, Lucas Cashmore, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Drew Wild

Unavailable Due To injury

Tyrel Lomax (thumb): 1-2 weeks
Caleb Delany (calf): 4 weeks
Tom Allen (leg/foot): 2 weeks
Brad Shields (finger): 2 weeks
Du’Plessis Kirifi (calf): 4-5 weeks
Peter Lakai (calf): 1-2 weeks
Harry Godfrey (knee): Expected to miss season
Kini Naholo (knee): 3-4 weeks

Comments

4 Comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 4 days ago

No mention of Billy Proctor in the team, reserves or injured list. S’up? Is he (and Roigard) still on vacay?

J
JP 4 days ago

Squad looking very dangerous this year. Roigard, Love, JB, BP, Naholo, Harkin, Moorby. Plus plenty of quality to mix and match the depth. From 10 out, backline depth is 2 deep. Arguably the best starting front row and loose forward combo in the comp. And smart recruitment into the second row. Bring on ‘26, and let’s stay the hell away from a Canberra quarter final.

J
JW 4 days ago

Anying screening?


Excited to see Jordie outside a good 10.

S
SB 5 days ago

Nice to see Riley Higgins is available.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
