RA says 'the door's always open' after NRL star Lomax's R360 misfire

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh has left the door open for Zac Lomax as the NRL’s prodigal son meets former club Parramatta in the NSW Supreme Court.

Days after RA confirmed the signing of NRL star Angus Crichton, Waugh said the 15-man code would be keen on any “world-class athlete” pursuing a code switch.

Lomax has been in limbo since being granted a shock release from his Eels deal amid speculation of a move to renegade rugby competition R360.

R360 subsequently postponed its launch to 2028, with Lomax and the Eels set for a two-day Supreme Court hearing this month over his bid to return to the NRL.

The State of Origin representative had agreed not to join an NRL rival until his original Eels deal lapsed after the 2028 season, but has been eyeing a move to Melbourne.

Lomax had also toured the facilities of Super Rugby Pacific outfit Western Force, and met with the ACT Brumbies after R360’s postponement.

Waugh was unsure whether rugby union was still on the 26-year-old winger’s radar as his matter was again heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“We don’t know,” Waugh said at the official fixture announcement for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

“He’s a world-class athlete and, as I’ve always said, the door’s always open to world-class athletes in our environment.”

Waugh conceded that part of the appeal in signing Crichton for 2027 was the Sydney Roosters forward’s history in rugby union.

Crichton and fellow code-hopper Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii were both elite schoolboy rugby talents. Lomax’s union experience is limited to representing NSW in primary school.

“These young men grew up playing the game, and that’s important,” Waugh said.

He said probable inside centre Crichton was a chance of playing in the Wallabies’ home World Cup campaign, which begins against Hong Kong on October 1 next year.

“A lot of (Crichton’s) DNA and growing up is building experience in rugby,” Waugh said

“While it’s been some time since he’s been in that environment, the game changes a lot, he does have that history that you gain from having years in a sport.

“We’re looking forward to Angus having a good season with the Roosters and rugby league and then transitioning across into our environment.”