Super Rugby Pacific

RA says 'the door's always open' after NRL star Lomax's R360 misfire

Zac Lomax of the Eels scores a try during the round 24 NRL match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels at Allianz Stadium, on August 16, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh has left the door open for Zac Lomax as the NRL’s prodigal son meets former club Parramatta in the NSW Supreme Court.

Days after RA confirmed the signing of NRL star Angus Crichton, Waugh said the 15-man code would be keen on any “world-class athlete” pursuing a code switch.

Lomax has been in limbo since being granted a shock release from his Eels deal amid speculation of a move to renegade rugby competition R360.

R360 subsequently postponed its launch to 2028, with Lomax and the Eels set for a two-day Supreme Court hearing this month over his bid to return to the NRL.

The State of Origin representative had agreed not to join an NRL rival until his original Eels deal lapsed after the 2028 season, but has been eyeing a move to Melbourne.

Lomax had also toured the facilities of Super Rugby Pacific outfit Western Force, and met with the ACT Brumbies after R360’s postponement.

Waugh was unsure whether rugby union was still on the 26-year-old winger’s radar as his matter was again heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“We don’t know,” Waugh said at the official fixture announcement for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

“He’s a world-class athlete and, as I’ve always said, the door’s always open to world-class athletes in our environment.”

Related

Super Rugby prospects Harvey and Pritchard leave sevens door open

Two of Australia’s hottest sevens prospects say they’re committed to 15s for now - but the door is always open for a comeback.

Read Now

Waugh conceded that part of the appeal in signing Crichton for 2027 was the Sydney Roosters forward’s history in rugby union.

Crichton and fellow code-hopper Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii were both elite schoolboy rugby talents. Lomax’s union experience is limited to representing NSW in primary school.

“These young men grew up playing the game, and that’s important,” Waugh said.

He said probable inside centre Crichton was a chance of playing in the Wallabies’ home World Cup campaign, which begins against Hong Kong on October 1 next year.

“A lot of (Crichton’s) DNA and growing up is building experience in rugby,” Waugh said

“While it’s been some time since he’s been in that environment, the game changes a lot, he does have that history that you gain from having years in a sport.

“We’re looking forward to Angus having a good season with the Roosters and rugby league and then transitioning across into our environment.”

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

1
LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3
LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

173

Comments on RugbyPass

t
tf 26 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

Hansen was down to his mother being Irish. Not residency. He's also only 27. I can see your point with the others but he doesn't fit.

Looking at the youth system if the lads in the article are right in 8 years they’ll be worse than now.



...

5 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yep but both lagging behind Prem and URC! Aren’t you surprised?

173 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think what they are trying to say is smaller benches will help teams with less depth but good qulaity over 15-19 players HH….

173 Go to comments
A
Alex 35 minutes ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Just gonna ignore all the negativity below, and offer something (hopefully) constructive.

I think it's great that Borthwick wants consistency, and it makes sense to have a Northampton feel to the centres. However, if one of the centres gets injured, things could get proper messy for England. Fin Smith hasn't played much at centre. Would they shift Pollock there or something? Now that would be complacent! I really hope we don't see any injuries to our centres.



...

13 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 42 minutes ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

…and if they play well with Capuozzo back?

2 Go to comments
R
RugCs 57 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

The five year residency rule is hurting Ireland. It makes poaching players from the SH more difficult, and with Aki, Lowe, JGP and Hansen all old things are looking bleak talent wise. It will probably take between 4 to 8 years of rebuilding before Ireland make it back into the top 5 ranking position.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Come on H, time to get off that fence and tell us what you really think…😂

173 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Didn’t that league kick off in a kiwi bar a few years ago?

173 Go to comments
M
MA 1 hour ago
5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

Freeman was good, but not as a 13. Strange there's no mention of Depoortere, who I thought was magnificent. Jallibert over Ford, for me.

6 Go to comments
r
rmcg20 1 hour ago
World Rankings record on the line in round two of the Six Nations

italy didnt win back to back at the start in 2024, they did so at the end

3 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Steve Borthwick knows more than you and he knows more than Andy Goode.

13 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

England have never beaten Ireland with Marcus starting at 10.

England have never beaten the All Blacks with Marcus starting at 10.



...

13 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Maybe I should paint you a picture. He who lives in glass houses (SRP fan) should not be throwing stones at (T14)

173 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I'm saying that the Top 14 has the lowest ball in play time. Surely that isn't too difficult to understand?

173 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So you are saying that the SRP sucks but the Top14 sucks more when it comes to BIP?

173 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Huh? Maths not your strong point?

FYI 34.6 is lower than 34.9, 36.0 and 36.6.



...

173 Go to comments
J
JO 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

If I’m not mistaken, RFU looked into that argument thoroughly - especially with all the current legal jeopardy - and came to the (resounding) conclusion that it has no negative effect & possibly a positive effect. Unfortunately, I couldn’t track any reference to it. I remember reading it…

173 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Oh and by the way.

.



...

13 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Smith v Ireland

Smith v All blacks until ford came on .



...

13 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

This is totally false.

Best: Premiership (36.6 minutes) clear leader for flow and action.



...

173 Go to comments
