Flying under the radar: Six players to watch at SVNS Perth this weekend

New Zealand's Frank Vaenuku runs with the ball to score a try during the pool A HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's rugby match between New Zealand and Great Britain at the DHL stadium in Cape Town on December 6, 2025. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images)

The 2025-26 HSBC SVNS Series has delivered no shortage of quality tries and standout athleticism across its opening three rounds of competition, with Perth set for a sizzling weekend at HBF Park.

Key stars have stood up across the tournament so far, with Fiji’s Viwa Naduvalo, South Africa’s Shilton van Wyk, New Zealand’s Jorja Miller, and Australia’s Maddi Levi among many producing the best highlights.

However, with so many stars across the Women’s and Men’s tournaments come several whose work is flying under the radar, and who, with every tournament, are growing in confidence as stars in their own right.

RugbyPass breaks down six stars who we think are flying under the radar in the 2025-26 HSBC Sevens Series, as the regular season crosses the halfway mark in Perth.

Our qualifiers are that these players must have debuted in the last three years, have played at least one tournament this year, and they currently have no points in the RugbyPass SVNS MVP, meaning standout debutants like Australia’s Maya Stewart do not qualify.

Harry Wilson (Australia)

With only three events under his belt so far, Harry Wilson (not the Wallabies captain) is proving a good running mate to Henry Hutchison and Ben Dowling.

Producing a match-winning steal on his own line against Argentina to nab a crucial victory in their Singapore opener, Wilson has the makings of an exciting long-term prospect for the men in gold.

Katie Shillaker (Great Britain)

The British have had a difficult start to their campaign with three consecutive last-place finishes, but they have had a few bright sparks, and Katie Shillaker has been one of them.

Joining the side in late 2024 and being named co-captain for this year’s campaign, Shillaker has served as a vital go-forward weapon in the role, gaining 258 metres across her matches in Singapore (the seventh most effective in the series).

Santino Zangara (Argentina)

The physical Argentine side will be looking to go three-in-a-row in Perth this weekend. The current champions are helped by having the likes of Marcos Moneta and Luciano Gonzalez, but they also have one of the most slept-on forwards as well.

Sitting eighth for points overall and fourth for tries scored in Singapore, the physical transformation of Santino Zangara over the last 12 months has been nothing short of staggering.

Kolora Lomani (Fiji)

Having been in and around the Fiji Sevens side since 2024, Kolora Lomani made her return to the side in Singapore, the side finishing in sixth but asking plenty of questions of the likes of France and the USA.

A 21-capped Fijiana player who has completed stints in Australia and New Zealand as well as at last year’s World Cup, Lomani looms as a campaigner with experience around the backline, experience this Fijiana side could utilise well if they look to push to the next level.

Frank Vaenuku (New Zealand)

Nicknamed ‘Frank the Tank’ by commentator Sean Maloney, this barnstorming outside back is starting to flourish at Sevens, following strong seasons for the New Zealand U20s and in the Bunnings NPC.

Having scored two tries in Singapore and being part of a new, exciting contingent in the Kiwi camp (with debutant Michael Manson also impressing over the weekend), expect Frank the Tank to continue his carnage in Perth.

Savannah Bauder (Canada)

While Canada walked away with the bronze medal after an extra-time victory over the United States, several of their highlights over the weekend could be attributed to one of their new stars.

Savannah Bauder impressed in a well-beaten side against Australia, scoring a superb long-range effort and outpacing Faith Nathan. Coming off the bench in extra time in the third-place play-off, her critical effort at the restart enabled Olivia Apps to break the US line and score the match-winning try.

