Australia Sevens call upon 21-year-old centre who played the British & Irish Lions

ACT Brumbies centre Jarrah McLeod has been called into the Australian Men’s Sevens squad for this weekend’s HSBC SVNS World Series in Perth.

McLeod’s inclusion comes after Dietrich Roache was ruled out this weekend’s tournament due to a hamstring injury suffered in Singapore.

McLeod, 21, has arrived in Perth to join his new teammates ahead of Australia’s hosting of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Hailing from Nowra, the former Australia U20s signed a two-year contract with the Brumbies in July last year after previously juggling a labouring job and the sport.

He was a surprise inclusion in the First Nations & Pasifika XV team during the British & Irish Lions World Tour, where he excelled with a stirring performance.

A dual-code athlete before moving to Canberra, McLeod is a proud Yuin man who pulled on the First Nations jersey as part of the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team’s debut in the Pacific.

Australia Men’s Sevens coach Liam Barry said: “We welcome Jarrah into the squad and appreciate Stephen Larkham and the Brumbies for his release at a critical time in their pre-season.

“We have had Jarrah in our Coral Coast 7’s team before and have watched his progress carefully, it’s great to have him here in Perth with us.”

The Australian Men’s side will hold a training session on Thursday morning AWST before wrapping up preparations for HSBC SVNS Perth on Friday.

HSBC SVNS WORLD SERIES PERTH SCHEDULE

AUSTRALIA WOMEN

Saturday February 7: Australia v Great Britain (11:36am AWST/2:36pm AEDT)

Saturday February 7: Australia v France (2:42pm AWST/5:42pm AEDT)

Saturday February 7: Australia v Canada (5:58pm AWST/8:58pm AEDT)

Sunday February 8: SVNS Finals Day

AUSTRALIA MEN

Saturday February 7: Australia v New Zealand (1:04pm AWST/4:04pm AEDT)

Saturday February 7: Australia v France (4:20pm AWST/7:20pm AEDT)

Saturday February 7: Australia v Great Britain (7:36pm AWST/10:36pm AEDT)

Sunday February 8: SVNS Finals Day

