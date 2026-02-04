Australia skippers hotly anticipating home Series outing in Perth

Australia’s men’s and women’s sevens teams are relishing the opportunity to be back on home soil this weekend in Perth.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the captain’s photo Madison Ashby and Henry Hutchinson posed on Scarborough Beach ahead of what promises to be a weekend of high-octane action at the HSBC SVNS Series stop in Western Australia.

After their runners-up finish in Singapore last weekend, Australia’s women are second overall in the standings.

VIDEO

Two points adrift of New Zealand, who they have met in the final of every stop so far, the host nation are hoping to retain their Perth title from 12 months ago.

“We love playing in Perth and the girls did a great job last year winning the title,” Madison Ashby, captain of the Australian women’s team, said.

“Now we’re looking to go back-to-back. You can’t beat a home crowd, and we’re fortunate to be one of only a couple of nations to play on home soil each year.”

So far the 2025/26 season has been one of ups and downs for Australia’s men. After a second-place finish in Dubai the side have finished seventh and fifth in Cape Town and Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting back on home soil and a weekend at HBF Park can offer a source of comfort for the side, and an opportunity to get back on the podium.

“It’s nice to be back in Perth on home soil,” Henry Hutchison, captain of the Australian men’s team, said. “We’re ready to put in a good performance in front of our local fans and family who are travelling from all parts of the country.

“We were pleased with how we played on the second day in Singapore and want to carry that momentum into this weekend.”

ADVERTISEMENT