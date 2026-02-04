Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

Ulster sign Irish-qualified former England U20 international Donnell

Shamus Hurley-Langton of Connacht is challenged by Ben Donnell of Cardiff during the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff Rugby and Connacht at Cardiff Arms Park in Wales. (Photo By Kian Abdullah/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Cardiff forward Ben Donnell has signed for Ulster ahead of next season on a three-year deal.

The versatile forward, capable of playing in the second-row and back-row, has spent the last two seasons in Wales, arriving from Gloucester in 2024, whom he joined following the demise of London Irish.

The 25-year-old, who has made 26 Cardiff appearances to date with four tries, is currently sidelined with a calf injury, and missed his club’s recent loss to Ulster. Cardiff have confirmed they expect the 119kg foward to return within the “weeks ahead”.

Despite representing England at U18 and U20 level, Donnell is Irish-qualified and will have a season to challenge for a place in Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad.

Cardiff currently sit in fifth place in the United Rugby Championship standings ahead of a visit from reigning champions Leinster in their next fixture at the end of the month.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Cardiff Rugby
13:00
27 Feb 26
Leinster
All Stats and Data

“I’m really pleased to be signing for Ulster Rugby,” Donnell said. “With my family roots in Belfast, it makes the move even more special for me.

“I am very excited by the opportunity to join a team that’s playing some fantastic rugby and are competing at the top end of the league.

“I know how tough Ulster are to play against, so I’m hugely motivated to come in, work hard, and add real value to a squad full of young talent and quality experience. I’m looking forward to getting started and pulling on the Ulster jersey.”

Ulster general manager Rory Best added: “We are very pleased to secure Ben’s signing for the next three years. He fits the profile of what we were searching for to add to our squad and the depth of our forward pack.

“He is at a good age, with valuable experience from London Irish, Gloucester and Cardiff and that will bolster our squad and help drive competition.

“Ben is a strong ball-carrier with the versatility to play in multiple positions, which is an important skillset to have in the modern game.”

