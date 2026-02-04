Curtis Langdon follows host of Northampton stars in signing new deal

England hooker Curtis Langdon has become the latest Northampton Saints star to sign a new deal at Franklin’s Gardens.

The 28-year-old has followed team-mates such as Alex Coles, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall to sign new deals, with plenty of other players putting pen to paper.

After earning his third and fourth England caps in July against Argentina and the United States, Langdon has not played at all this season after shoulder surgery, but says he is “getting there now” and expects to return towards the tail end of the season.

With the Saints sitting at the top of the Gallagher PREM and with a home Investec Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Castres, Langdon could well have a big part to play in Saints’ season as he looks to add to his PREM title he won in 2024.

Langdon currently has 50 appearances to his name for the club since joining from Montpellier in 2023, and has managed to revive his England career at the club. After signing his new deal, he shared his ambition to work his way back into the England fold after he has returned to action.

“Mentally, this season has been one of the toughest of my career as I’ve worked through my first surgery,” he said.

“Having to stay patient day?to?day has been challenging, but I’m getting there now, and I’m really looking forward to contributing towards the back end of the season.

“The support the club has shown me throughout my recovery – especially from our Head of Medical, Matt Lee – has been outstanding, and has helped me push through the difficult moments.

“Staying positive during rehab has also been so much easier because of how well the team has been playing. Being around the lads and the atmosphere at the club has been a huge lift, even when I haven’t been able to take the field.

“The past couple of years at Saints have been incredible, and that made the decision to stay an easy one. Winning the PREM title and reaching the Champions Cup Final last season are memories I’ll never forget. But most importantly, I love playing with this special group of players, for this coaching group, for this town, and for our supporters.

“I really believe this squad has huge potential and can win trophies, and it’s an environment everyone wants to be a part of.

“The last game I played was for England, and I’ll be doing everything I can to be back in that shirt. But first and foremost, my goal is to perform for Saints and contribute as much as I can to us winning trophies. I can’t wait to get back out there with the boys.”

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson added: “Curt has had an enormous impact at Saints. He’s an outstanding talent, and he’s worked very hard over the last couple of years to put himself back into international contention.

“His physicality, his ability to break a game open, his offloading skills, and his knack for being in the right place at the right time because he reads play so well make him a top?class hooker.

“He’s naturally combative, and brings an edge in his physicality as well as adding a huge amount of energy to the group. Curtis is always competitive.

“He’s a terrific character and he’s not afraid to speak his mind, which is exactly what we want.

“Obviously we’ve really missed him this season, but hopefully it won’t be too long before we see him back out there charging around in a Saints jersey.”