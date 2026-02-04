The mindset shift Steve Borthwick is driving into England

Tommy Freeman insists England enter their bid to claim a first Guinness Six Nations title since 2020 with a “bit of a swagger”.

England’s confidence is built on an 11-Test winning run that has seen them installed as second favourites to seize France’s crown, with Saturday’s Allianz Stadium showdown with Wales the first obstacle.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has already outlined his goal of setting up a title decider against France on March 14 and Freeman insists they are ready to rise to the challenge.

“We will be looking to keep doing what we are doing, keeping our heads down on the training field and letting the rest take care of itself,” Freeman told reporters at England’s training camp in Girona.

“Don’t get me wrong, we want to stick our chests out. We are hard to beat and you have seen that over the last year. We recognise that and we will have a bit of swagger about us.

“It is obviously a great feeling – being on the back of wins is a lot better than losses. There is an element of confidence but I don’t think there is any complacency, the lads are still learning and still wanting to get better.

“Every week is a different week and a different competition. The autumn was so different to the Six Nations in terms of the hype built through the competition, the teams out there, the styles of play and there are elements we can learn every time.

“Something Steve is always talking about is getting used to lifting silverware. We want to be winning as much as possible and that’s the end game.”