Sand, sun and footy: Perth proving a perfect home for SVNS Series action

The HSBC SVNS Series returns down under this weekend, as the men’s and women’s sides try to negotiate the infamous Perth heat to stay in contention for the championship.

The SVNS circuit has been well-spread across the heavyweight sides in Oceania, but it looks to have struck a special chord in the WA capital, the event enjoying strong support from the locals since its arrival in 2024.

With Perth also recently locked in for a further three years by World Rugby and Rugby Australia, it is set to be the premier sevens city in Oceania for the foreseeable future, though fierce rivals in Fiji and New Zealand would have something to say about that claim.

In the early years of the HSBC SVNS Series, the Oceania circuit proved particularly popular, with New Zealand, Fiji, and Australia in a three-way race to be champions across the first three seasons.

Wellington, Suva, and Brisbane hosted the first legs of the tournament, joining the likes of Singapore and Hong Kong, which both continue to host events to this day.

Host cities changed hands many times, with Wellington hosting 18 tournaments before Hamilton hosted a further four years, the New Zealand leg being rotated out of the 2023-24 season.

Australia would spread its hosting rights across multiple states, with Brisbane, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, and Sydney all enjoying multiple years of hosting the event.

However, no matter the location on Australian soil, the likes of Fiji and New Zealand expat fans were quick to get behind their respective sides, with both sides winning five events apiece on Australian soil, while South Africa won three.

It was a similar story for the Women’s Series as well, with New Zealand winning three titles in Australia.

It wouldn’t be until 2018 that the Australian men and women would finally taste home-town victory, the hosts sweeping both competitions at the 2018 Sydney Sevens.



The result would usher in a strong period of success for the Australian Sevens program, with the Women being crowned champions in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons and building a fierce rivalry with New Zealand, while the men were crowned champions for the first time in 2021-22.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic came a move to Perth in 2024, with the WA capital proving a perfect setting for an international tournament due to its strong expat community, established rugby roots, popular tourist attractions, and hot, challenging conditions.

The inaugural series saw several historic firsts, bringing out the best in the Australian Men’s and Women’s sides, both making their respective finals.

However, both would go down in thrilling circumstances, with Argentina winning their first-ever leg on Australian soil in the men’s competition (a feat they would repeat in 2025, also against Australia), while Ireland would win their first sevens leg in their entire history, their Women’s side stunning the hosts 19-14 at home.

However, the Australian Women get their revenge in 2025, defeating New Zealand 28-26 in front of a strong crowd at HBF Park, winning their second title on home soil.

Now, the Perth SVNS returns for its third season this weekend, with history suggesting Australia’s sides will likely show up for their home fans, even before considering their mixed results in Singapore.

With temperatures set to hit 40 degrees Celcius on the park, players will have to navigate trying conditions and sapping, dry heat.

With the event’s history of surprise results, fans in Western Australia are sure to get their money’s worth when they arrive through the gates of HBF Park.