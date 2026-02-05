Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
Sevens

Sand, sun and footy: Perth proving a perfect home for SVNS Series action

Argentina Men and Australia Women's teams are crowned winners of the HSBC Perth SVNS at HBF Park on January 26, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

The HSBC SVNS Series returns down under this weekend, as the men’s and women’s sides try to negotiate the infamous Perth heat to stay in contention for the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SVNS circuit has been well-spread across the heavyweight sides in Oceania, but it looks to have struck a special chord in the WA capital, the event enjoying strong support from the locals since its arrival in 2024.

With Perth also recently locked in for a further three years by World Rugby and Rugby Australia, it is set to be the premier sevens city in Oceania for the foreseeable future, though fierce rivals in Fiji and New Zealand would have something to say about that claim.

VIDEO

In the early years of the HSBC SVNS Series, the Oceania circuit proved particularly popular, with New Zealand, Fiji, and Australia in a three-way race to be champions across the first three seasons.

Wellington, Suva, and Brisbane hosted the first legs of the tournament, joining the likes of Singapore and Hong Kong, which both continue to host events to this day.

Host cities changed hands many times, with Wellington hosting 18 tournaments before Hamilton hosted a further four years, the New Zealand leg being rotated out of the 2023-24 season.

Australia would spread its hosting rights across multiple states, with Brisbane, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, and Sydney all enjoying multiple years of hosting the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, no matter the location on Australian soil, the likes of Fiji and New Zealand expat fans were quick to get behind their respective sides, with both sides winning five events apiece on Australian soil, while South Africa won three.

It was a similar story for the Women’s Series as well, with New Zealand winning three titles in Australia.

It wouldn’t be until 2018 that the Australian men and women would finally taste home-town victory, the hosts sweeping both competitions at the 2018 Sydney Sevens.

Related

Will Cartwright: 'We want to win it in front of a home crowd'

It was not all that long ago Will Cartwright's career was heading in a different direction. This weekend he will play at his first home HSBC SVNS Series leg in Perth.

Read Now

The result would usher in a strong period of success for the Australian Sevens program, with the Women being crowned champions in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons and building a fierce rivalry with New Zealand, while the men were crowned champions for the first time in 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the COVID-19 pandemic came a move to Perth in 2024, with the WA capital proving a perfect setting for an international tournament due to its strong expat community, established rugby roots, popular tourist attractions, and hot, challenging conditions.

The inaugural series saw several historic firsts, bringing out the best in the Australian Men’s and Women’s sides, both making their respective finals.

However, both would go down in thrilling circumstances, with Argentina winning their first-ever leg on Australian soil in the men’s competition (a feat they would repeat in 2025, also against Australia), while Ireland would win their first sevens leg in their entire history, their Women’s side stunning the hosts 19-14 at home.

However, the Australian Women get their revenge in 2025, defeating New Zealand 28-26 in front of a strong crowd at HBF Park, winning their second title on home soil.

Now, the Perth SVNS returns for its third season this weekend, with history suggesting Australia’s sides will likely show up for their home fans, even before considering their mixed results in Singapore.

With temperatures set to hit 40 degrees Celcius on the park, players will have to navigate trying conditions and sapping, dry heat.

With the event’s history of surprise results, fans in Western Australia are sure to get their money’s worth when they arrive through the gates of HBF Park.

Recommended

Super Rugby prospects Harvey and Pritchard leave sevens door open

INTERVIEW

‘Frank The Tank’ one year on from SVNS debut: ‘I’m here to do my job’

INTERVIEW

Australia Sevens call upon 21-year-old centre who played the British & Irish Lions

No CEO, no head coach, but the All Blacks can fire pot shots at Australia

OPINION


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

2

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
3

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

7
4

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

12
5

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

27
6

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

7

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

10
8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

1
LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3
LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

173

Comments on RugbyPass

t
tf 26 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

Hansen was down to his mother being Irish. Not residency. He's also only 27. I can see your point with the others but he doesn't fit.

Looking at the youth system if the lads in the article are right in 8 years they’ll be worse than now.



...

5 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yep but both lagging behind Prem and URC! Aren’t you surprised?

173 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think what they are trying to say is smaller benches will help teams with less depth but good qulaity over 15-19 players HH….

173 Go to comments
A
Alex 35 minutes ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Just gonna ignore all the negativity below, and offer something (hopefully) constructive.

I think it's great that Borthwick wants consistency, and it makes sense to have a Northampton feel to the centres. However, if one of the centres gets injured, things could get proper messy for England. Fin Smith hasn't played much at centre. Would they shift Pollock there or something? Now that would be complacent! I really hope we don't see any injuries to our centres.



...

13 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 42 minutes ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

…and if they play well with Capuozzo back?

2 Go to comments
R
RugCs 57 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

The five year residency rule is hurting Ireland. It makes poaching players from the SH more difficult, and with Aki, Lowe, JGP and Hansen all old things are looking bleak talent wise. It will probably take between 4 to 8 years of rebuilding before Ireland make it back into the top 5 ranking position.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Come on H, time to get off that fence and tell us what you really think…😂

173 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Didn’t that league kick off in a kiwi bar a few years ago?

173 Go to comments
M
MA 1 hour ago
5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

Freeman was good, but not as a 13. Strange there's no mention of Depoortere, who I thought was magnificent. Jallibert over Ford, for me.

6 Go to comments
r
rmcg20 1 hour ago
World Rankings record on the line in round two of the Six Nations

italy didnt win back to back at the start in 2024, they did so at the end

3 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Steve Borthwick knows more than you and he knows more than Andy Goode.

13 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

England have never beaten Ireland with Marcus starting at 10.

England have never beaten the All Blacks with Marcus starting at 10.



...

13 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Maybe I should paint you a picture. He who lives in glass houses (SRP fan) should not be throwing stones at (T14)

173 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I'm saying that the Top 14 has the lowest ball in play time. Surely that isn't too difficult to understand?

173 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So you are saying that the SRP sucks but the Top14 sucks more when it comes to BIP?

173 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Huh? Maths not your strong point?

FYI 34.6 is lower than 34.9, 36.0 and 36.6.



...

173 Go to comments
J
JO 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

If I’m not mistaken, RFU looked into that argument thoroughly - especially with all the current legal jeopardy - and came to the (resounding) conclusion that it has no negative effect & possibly a positive effect. Unfortunately, I couldn’t track any reference to it. I remember reading it…

173 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Oh and by the way.

.



...

13 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Smith v Ireland

Smith v All blacks until ford came on .



...

13 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

This is totally false.

Best: Premiership (36.6 minutes) clear leader for flow and action.



...

173 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT