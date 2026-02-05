Super Rugby prospects Harvey and Pritchard leave sevens door open

Two of Australia’s hottest sevens prospects say they’re committed to 15s for now – but the door is always open for a comeback.

Waratah Sid Harvey and Queensland’s Treyvon Pritchard came face to face on the wing in last week’s Super Rugby trial and were among their sides’ top performers.

Both have been in the sevens headlines with Harvey, 21, switching formats to represent New South Wales in Super Rugby AUS while Pritchard was player of the tournament at the Global Youth Sevens tournament.

Speaking with RugbyPass, Harvey shared his love for sevens but said he would be chasing his Wallabies dream – for now.

“The door’s never closed – sevens is such an awesome pathway and a great way to represent Australia on the world stage,” Harvey said.

“But I’m here and I want to have a good crack at this (15-a-side) and hopefully play for the Wallabies – we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve loved it so far – it’s super competitive and it’s been that way since coming in for Super Rugby AUS. There’s so much talent in the back three and it’s so god to be a part of.

“Everyone’s learning off each other, bouncing ideas – I think that Super Rugby AUS really helped my coming across because you get twice as much from playing a game than training.

Harvey credited the Aussie Sevens program for building a foundation to start stacking up his Waratah claims.



“All the basic skills, all the functional skills, your tackle, pass, run, is so amplified in sevens

“I was far from perfecting it but it gave me a really solid base. I’ve got great mates in there, I love them all.

Pritchard told RugbyPass he would also be prioritising Super Rugby this season – revealing the Global Youth Sevens was in fact his sevens debut.

However, the talented Reds teenager says he’s eager to try again in future.

Global Youth Sevens was awesome, it was my first-ever sevens comp and it gave me real confidence moving forward into this season.

“I’m keen to try in future, potentially down the line, but I’m just focusing on Super Rugby at the moment.

“As an outside back, Jock Campbell’s been a massive help plus guys like Lachie Anderson and Tim Ryan. It’s been unreal.”