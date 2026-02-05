Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations
Ireland player ratings: Andy Farrell’s men flew to Paris with few giving them a chance of securing a rare Six Nations’ Test win on French soil and so it ultimately played out in what was a largely one-sided 36-14 beatdown in Saint-Denis.
Worryingly for Ireland, the contest had an undeniable end-of-an-era vibe to it. Ireland weren’t so much dreadful as simply outclassed.
Here’s how we rated the Ireland players:
1. Jeremy Loughman – 6
To say Loughman was under the microscope at the Stade de France would be an understatement. That said, up against Dorian Aldegheri, the Munsterman held up relatively well, initially at least. Was used as a carrying option to little effect and lost the ball on one occasion.
2. Dan Sheehan – 5
Struggled to get into the game. Ireland’s lineout functioned reasonably well and Sheehan deserves credit for his role in that. Teams are seemingly getting a lot better at neutralising his running threat.
3. Thomas Clarkson – 5.5
Although a British & Irish Lions tourist, this was just Clarkson’s second Guinness Six Nations start. Under pressure but survived the early scrum exchanges with Jean-Baptiste Gros. Again, as with Loughman, far from a disaster, although he started to creak alarmingly before being taken off.
4. Joe McCarthy – 4.5
A deflated figure. Struggled to put a dent in the French pack in the opening forty, where it was largely one-way traffic. An awkward fumble or two, and had the general air of someone who didn’t look up to the task at hand.
5. Tadhg Beirne – 6
Spent his evening chasing Frenchmen around the Stade de France. A few game carries and marshalled the lineouts well.
6. Cian Prendergast – 6
Thrown in the deep end at the Stade de France, Prendergast provided a solid option at the lineout. This was by far the most enormous challenge of his nine Test caps to date, but he can hold his head up high given the context.
7. Josh van der Flier – 6
Was on mop-up duty on Aisle 4 for the most part, one strong carry near the French line aside. Lead Ireland for tackles alongside Beirne.
8. Caelan Doris – 6
Tried to rally Ireland with a few semi-penetrative carries, but Ireland were unable to hold onto the ball long enough for any of them to tell.
9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 6
Scrapped for everything despite being perennially on the backfoot in this one. Was at six and sevens in defence, but he wasn’t the only one. Played the latter part of the match out of position.
10. Sam Prendergast – 4.5
Kicked decently out of hand, even if he had a rash volley in the lead up to France’s first try. There was more madness to follow when he intercepted a pass, ran it over his own line before throwing a hospital pass to a bewildered Tommy O’Brien, before missing a tackle on Jalibert in the next French attack. Kicks straight into touches were to follow. Had his moments in attack but steers Ireland like a drunken F1 driver – plenty of skill but liable to appalling lapses in judgement. Improved as Ireland enjoyed a short-lived second-half purple patch.
11. Jacob Stockdale – 4
His first Six Nations game in four years, Stockdale failed to take a high ball with his first touch and it ended with France making 50 metres and very nearly scoring a try, but he refused to fold, and continued to throw himself into the air with abandon. Missed a cover tackle on Louis Bielle-Biarrey, which was a stretch to make. Tried to be useful, but it’s not immediately clear what exactly Stockdale brings to the table at this level anymore.
12. Stuart McCloskey – 6
A solid, meaty presence in the midfield if nothing else and enjoyed one excellent carry on 57 minutes. Plodding might be a tad unkind description for the Ulsterman but Ireland desperately need new blood in the midfield. McCloskey feels very much like a stopgap, even if this display had its moments.
13. Garry Ringrose – 5
Largely an onlooker in the first half, with Ireland’s backline at times resembling a panic-stricken engine room in a submarine that’s about to be torpedoed. Chased shadows all evening and looked off the pace.
14. Tommy O’Brien – 6
Proved a menace to the French cover on the right flank when he saw the ball and was probably Ireland’s only meaningful threat in an otherwise pedestrian backline. A load of turnovers blotted his copybook here though.
15. Jamie Osborne – 6.5
Opened his account with an excellent touchfinder to settle the nerves and did okay on what was a busy night at the office. Remains one of the few good news stories from this backline.
REPLACEMENTS
16. Ronan Kelleher – 6
Part of a replacement bench that refused to let the game slip into humiliation territory.
17. Michael Milne – 7.5
Very much part of the Ireland fightback and took his try well.
18. Finlay Bealham – 6
Scrums didn’t get any worse with Bealham on, which was its own mini victory here.
19. James Ryan – 6
An improvement on McCarthy, although that wasn’t saying a great deal on this occasion.
20. Jack Conan – 6
An uphill battle to turn things around but Conan did his job.
21. Nick Timoney – 7.5
Took his try well after cutting a decent inside line and generally looked useful. A man trying to prove a point and very much doing it.
22. Craig Casey – NA
23. Jack Crowley – 6
A few decent touches after coming on and playing out of his position.
There is no sustitute for pace and I.reland had none
France got the rub of the green with ref’s calls all night. The first try looked the result of a forward pass. Not even reviewed. France were clearly much much better, but getting a piggy back on every 50/50 call definitely does not help. It seems the plan for speeding the TMO involvement is to just not do a very good analysis.
Didn’t affect the result (5 match points for France) but….first try forward pass, 2nd try knock on by Dupont in the scrum. It was obvious that the TV editor was not replaying any disadvantageous passages for France. My worry was if he was gatekeeping contact from the TMO. The Dupont knock on was crystal clear but the TV editor cut it immediately. Two 50:50 lineouts the linesman was unsure of that went to the blues with no replay either. we were in enough trouble without that. Its 2026, it needs to eb sorted. I am sure England will look into it.
I think Doris is a poor captain and it affects his game. He doesn’t know how to handle referees and his bleating about head contact and off the ball is rich coming from an Irishman! And therein lies the problem. Conan is a better 8 as is the lad from Munster but because Doris is captain, it is difficult to drop him. Van Der Flier has lost all pace and power and should be phased out.
It was quite evident that Ireland lacked power in most positions and had no answer to France, who had two back rowers playing by the way.
As a Welshman, I see Farrell following Gatland and prior to him Pivac in holding on to the mid 30 aged stars who served him well but whose legs and power are declining by the game. There are good players waiting but they, like Wales are boing introduced en bloc as opposed to drip feeding them in as most other countries have done.
Pain is coming for Ireland and let me tell you, it ain’t good and there is no quick fix. You may have to write off 2027 and plan for 2031!!
“…..is rich coming from an Irishman..”
Yep, can’t take you seriously after a stupid comment like that.
4.5 for Tenderass? He maybe gets a 3.
Beirne very good I thought. Got everywhere, won turnovers, kept the lineout ticking. Deserved at least 7.
No power, and no pace. Ireland can compete with the best when they're lacking one of those. But not when they lack both.
Ireland can still beat most teams in the Six Nations. They cannot beat elite packs playing like this.
Until they regain collision dominance, rebuild late-game ruck pressure
and align tactics with personnel.
France showed Ireland where the ceiling currently is — and it’s higher than green can reach right now. Prendergast will take heat.
He was asked to steer a game while retreating almost every carry.
Defensive protection around him was minimal.
His errors were magnified because France were already in control.
This wasn’t a 10 problem. It was a platform problem.
Hmmm I think Scotland could beat Ireland. England is also going to put 20 points in them. So that leaves Wales and Italy? So I wouldn’t accurately say most in the Six Nations.
Fortunately they play Italy in Dublin, as they scraped home by 5 points last time out.
4-8 were bullied by France.
Scotland smelling blood.
Unlike England Ireland always respect and take Scotland seriously. Its their best chance to win in Dublin for a decade. But only one match is down. Lets see what tomorrow and the next few weeks bring.
That normally means a clot come game time and smelling salts after…
To think the so called “Pundits” said the 6 Nations was going to be a 3 horse race. Ireland definitely were dreadful and are on a downward trend now whether it is an end of era or not.
After two of the three horses face off, it can become a two horse race.
We have been told every year for years that England were favourites. Go figure.
Only MUPPET pundits were saying that…
Don’t be surprised to see them turn it up against England though. They’ll be hurting after that performance.
Not great from Ireland. Andy Farrell will be under pressure to show that he has a plan for Ireland. Because I don’t see it. Their game has barely changed in 3 seasons. Predictable. Predictable.
The only time they looked dangerous was when the French pack took their foot off the gas for a while in the second half. A weakness the French still need to work on. But with momentum on attack, the French were sublime.
Totally agree
Their game changes with every match! They execute that little bit less effectively every time…
As for a plan, he hung his players out to dry publicly straight after the match so let’s see where it all goes from here? Still, there’s always a soft landing for him at sarries…
The problem is that he has changed the gameplan to a kick heavy, box kicking one that relies on a completely different personnel. We don’t have the wingers, pace or runners to play this way tactically.
The new rules on the escort and slap back means this isn’t one we should be playing and should have altered our possession based game with the strike moves that were working reasonably well. When we held onto it in the second half we looked better, but Farrell definitely needs to be held accountable for not blooding
players 18 months ago and heading on a sabbatical for a year. Losing Mike Catt was a huge blow as well, Andrew Goodman has made a career of falling upwards.
In saying that the French were magnificent and powerful in contact while their offloading was sublime.
Ireland pack was totally dominated in every phase except the lineouts. If Prendegast does not get a lot more protection from his pack he is in for a rough ride.