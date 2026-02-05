England rocked by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso Six Nations injury scare

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has given England an injury scare ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales after failing to finish training on Thursday.

Feyi-Waboso started the session at the squad’s training base in Bagshot but pulled out with an unspecified leg issue and the extent of the damage is being assessed by medics.

The 23-year-old is England’s main danger man with his explosive carrying and electric footwork earning a comparison with cross-code great Jason Robinson from assistant coach Kevin Sinfield during the autumn.

“The only slight concern we have is Manny. He pulled up at the end of training, at the very end,” defence coach Richard Wigglesworth said.

“His leg’s sore, there was nothing specific and he walked off. There was nothing much to it, but he did miss the last 60 seconds of training so we’re waiting to investigate that a little bit more.”

If Feyi-Waboso is ruled out of Wales’ visit to Allianz Stadium on Saturday, the versatile and experienced Elliot Daly would be the most likely replacement on the right wing.

Feyi-Waboso missed the 2025 Six Nations after undergoing shoulder surgery but made his comeback against the USA during the summer tour and then started all four autumn Tests, scoring tries against Fiji and Argentina.

He has accumulated seven tries in his 13 Tests with his running threat making him one of the first names on the teamsheet. Henry Arundell starts on the left wing.

England will be led into Saturday’s Twickenham showdown by Jamie George, who deputises for Maro Itoje after the regular captain was named on the bench having missed some of the pre-tournament training camp in Girona to attend the funeral of his mother Florence.

George was skipper for 2024 when England won five of their 12 Tests – a sequence that included a string of narrow defeats, including three to New Zealand – and is delighted to take charge once again.

“Brilliant and unexpected. I didn’t ever see that happening again after our tour to Argentina in the summer,” said George, who will retire after the 2027 World Cup.

“It’s a privilege. I love this job, it’s the best thing in the world being able to do this. It’s for one week and one week only so I’m making the most of it.

“Maro’s the captain of this team. It’s his team and he’s doing an unbelievable job, so I feel responsibility, as you should, to make sure you get it right.”

Crisis-hit Wales are such outsiders to triumph at Twickenham that England can be backed at 1/66 and while George admits it is a “free swing” for Steve Tandy’s side, he insists his team are embracing the expectation generated by winning 11 successive Tests.

“I’ve been around too long not to lean into being favourites. The elephant in the room – we’ve been in good form recently. We haven’t shied away from it,” George said.