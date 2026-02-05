Northern Edition
Six Nations

France player ratings vs Ireland | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France celebrates scoring his team's fourth try with teammate Antoine Dupont during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between France and Ireland at Stade de France on February 05, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

France player ratings: France got their Guinness Six Nations title defence underway with a 36-14 victory over Ireland on Thursday at the Stade de France.

More or less from the first minute, Fabien Galthie’s side had total control of the first half, and it was only the final 30 minutes that Ireland offered a challenge. The damage was done by then, however, and none of the starting XV, who laid the platform, can go down as having a bad game.

With that said, there were still some show-stealing performances, so here’s how the players rated:

VIDEO

15. Thomas Ramos – 8
Could anyone on earth produce a volley assist like Ramos did for Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s second try (albeit with a slice of luck)? Joined the line to perfection, frequently using his handling to ship the ball to his wings. Played with so much confidence and wanted the ball as much as possible with space to exploit. Was tested under the high ball though, and wasn’t as insuperable in that department. Kicked well from the tee too.

14. Théo Attissogbe – 8
Showed what he can bring over Damian Penaud with a kick chase and retrieval in the opening minutes, but did not see a huge amount of action with ball in hand – but got his try in the corner in the final play of the match. Defensively he handled everything that came his way. Picked out a Sam Prendergast pass in the second half, then produced a brilliant one-handed offload to Hugo Auradou while going to ground.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
5
Tries
2
4
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
139
Carries
116
13
Line Breaks
5
22
Turnovers Lost
22
8
Turnovers Won
7

13. Nicolas Depoortere – 8.5
Whether he was spinning, crashing or gliding around players, the 23-year-old got a great return with almost every carry. With some slick handling time and time again, that No.13 jersey is starting to look like his. Came very close to scoring at the end, but was held up.

12. Yoram Moefana – 7.5
Showed his intent early with an offload in contact and produced another to put Louis Bielle-Biarrey in for his first try, although most of the work was done by the wing. Typified the way France wanted to play. Tackled hard in the middle without a great reward during his 50 minutes, but offered a dual threat by frequently shifting the ball wide.

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey – 9
Defence coaches will investigate until the end of time how the wing was able to stumble, fall on his knees, and then still manage to run in for a try. But pace like that can make the most sturdy defence look very average. That pace was on show when he chased after Ramos’ sliced volley for his second. Found himself involved in plenty of aerial battles, which he largely came out on top in. But when France could give him some space, he was lethal.

10. Matthieu Jalibert – 8
France were ticking along nicely without the Bordeaux-Begles maestro needing to do much, but he grew increasingly creative with his passing, and then linked with Antoine Dupont off a scrum to score France’s second try. Didn’t maintain that level of dominance, but didn’t force his hand either, with so many of his team-mates excelling in the wider areas of the field.

9. Antoine Dupont – 8
Making his return to Test rugby after rupturing his ACL against Ireland last year, and while this was not vintage Dupont, the match did not need it. The French backline was purring, so he just needed to provide clean service, and sprinkle his display with some sniping runs and cheeky kicks. It was one of those cheeky kicks over a ruck that created France’s bonus point try. Perhaps slightly lucky to get away with an intentional knock-on when Ireland had the momentum in the second half.

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros – 7
Timed his pass to Mickaël Guillard to perfection for France’s third try, floating the pass with enough weight that the Lyon lock could run on at full tilt. A standout moment in a solid 50 minutes.

2. Julien Marchand – 7
Lineout functioned well considering the conditions the match was played in, and provided some punchy carries in the loose.

3. Dorian Aldegheri – 6
May have hoped to have had more success at the scrum given Ireland’s lack of looseheads. Parity in the first half, but was penalised in the first scrum of the second half, perhaps when trying to attack the Irish scrum.

4. Charles Ollivon – 8
Starting in the second-row for just the second time in his Test career, but covered the ground like a flanker. That was shown early on when he came close to scoring when chasing a Bielle-Biarrey kick. He got his try later in the half when supporting his fellow second-row Mickaël Guillard out wide. Formed a nice second-row partnership.

5. Mickaël Guillard – 9
The majority of his carries were brutal, gritty carries, but he was able to stretch his legs in the wider channels at one point, and delivered an inside pass for Ollivon to score. Never went backwards with his carries, even from a standing start, and there were many carries – a match-leading 16 when he left the field after 50 minutes. Led his side with eight tackles as well – this was a statement performance. Not too shabby in the lineout defensively either.

6. François Cros – 7.5
Big penalty won moments after France scored their opening try with a counter ruck, which helped Les Bleus gain a greater grip on the match. No flashy moments in his display, but did plenty of unseen work and thrives on the chaos that ensues after a kick chase.

7. Oscar Jégou – 8.5
The pick of the France back-rows – had a hand in everything his side did either side of the ball, particularly suffocating Ireland whenever they tried to muster an attack, recording 15 tackles.

8. Anthony Jelonch – 8
Shifting to No.8 with Gregory Alldritt out of the squad, and was perhaps one of France’s quieter performers. Bizarrely, he actually came to life, and proved his worth, when Ireland wrestled hold of the momentum in the match, where he kept showing up defensively to help produce 16 tackles – the most in the match.

Points Flow Chart

France win +22
Time in lead
69
Mins in lead
0
85%
% Of Game In Lead
0%
67%
Possession Last 10 min
33%
7
Points Last 10 min
0

Replacements
16. Peato Mauvaka – 7
Big defensive shift in his 30 minutes on the field, although he could have been punished for a no-arms tackle in the final minutes on another day.

17. Rodrigue Neti – 6
Solid in the scrum, and didn’t put a foot wrong, but nothing of note.

18. Régis Montagne – 7
Won a penalty immediately after coming on at the scrum.

19. Hugo Auradou – 7.5
Played the ‘Ollivon’ role well in the second-row, covering a lot of ground and operating almost like another loose forward. Came up with a vital lineout steal in Ireland’s 22 in the final five minutes to give France control for the closing stages.

20. Emmanuel Meafou – 7
Added some heft in the scrum, but couldn’t really impose himself on the match as Ireland had the lion’s share of the ball. France had some ball in the closing seconds, and his offload in contact allowed Attissogbe to score in the corner.

21. Lenni Nouchi – 7.5
Came on when Ireland were experiencing a purple patch around the hour mark, and pulled off a huge defensive set just metres from his line in the final 10 minutes, applying plenty of pressure.

22. Baptiste Serin – N/A
Only played a handful of minutes at the end.

23. Kalvin Gourgues – 6
Found himself defending a lot, which maybe he did not expect when he entered the fray. Slipped off a couple of tackles too, as Ireland had all the momentum in the final quarter.

Comments

14 Comments
A
AA 4 days ago

Ramos man of the match with Jalibert a close second. What England would do for a 10 that can kick , pass, break , tackle and get the crowd off their feet .

Wait, What, we have one ?? Marcus of course. Its just that his face doenst fit and if Jalibert was English his MAVERICK play would quickly be stopped by the England management and told to play step one, step two and repeat.

Being French he is rightly applauded.

S
Soliloquin 4 days ago

Well, Jalibert has been a huge source of controversies across the years in France, close to what Marcus Smith has been facing. It was probably Jalibert’s best game ever in the blue shirt.

S
Soliloquin 4 days ago

I really liked how Jalibert managed the end of the game with his kicks 👏🏻

A
AA 4 days ago

Rugby , especially England have to wake up and put star players in the side if they want to move forward and make the sport attractive.

Complaining a player is a Maverick is a bloody plus not a fault if played correctly.

Imagine Ford playing like that on Saturday.

Ha , as if . . Keep to the dictat George. Step one , step 2 .and repeat .


T
Thomas K 4 days ago

serin came on and played well!!

S
SB 5 days ago

Give Serin a rating, he made a massive impact when he came on. 8/10, his snipe around the ruck was brilliant and led to the Attissogbe try at the end.

P
PMcD 5 days ago

https://www.sixnationsrugby.com/en/m6n/fixtures/202600/france-v-ireland-05022026-2110/stats


Well worth looking at the match stats on that one. Very impressive from FRA but IRE nead to do better, especially 67% tackle completion.

J
JJ 5 days ago

Ramos did a similar thing a couple of weeks ago for Toulouse. He has a talent and skillset that is off the charts. Clearly far too clever for the reporter, as well as Ireland.

P
PB 5 days ago

Beautiful rugby, Ireland knew it was going to be a huge ask. Started with promise, but just blown away. The gap was too wide at half time. Showed some recovery second half, need to create more chances for line breaks only 5 v 13.

Exceptional talent in the French squad, pace and line breaks.

P
PMcD 5 days ago

That was very impressive from FRA.


That first half performance was incredible, if they can maintain that for 80 mins, they will take some beating.

G
Graham 5 days ago

I also thought Ramos was the best player on the field!

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

I thought Ramos was man of the match.

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

Toss of a coin between him Depoortere, Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey, Jalibert, Dupont, Aldegheri, Ollivon, Guillard, Jegou, Jelonch!

😉🤣

173

Comments on RugbyPass

t
tf 25 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

Hansen was down to his mother being Irish. Not residency. He's also only 27. I can see your point with the others but he doesn't fit.

Looking at the youth system if the lads in the article are right in 8 years they’ll be worse than now.



...

5 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yep but both lagging behind Prem and URC! Aren’t you surprised?

173 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think what they are trying to say is smaller benches will help teams with less depth but good qulaity over 15-19 players HH….

173 Go to comments
A
Alex 35 minutes ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Just gonna ignore all the negativity below, and offer something (hopefully) constructive.

I think it's great that Borthwick wants consistency, and it makes sense to have a Northampton feel to the centres. However, if one of the centres gets injured, things could get proper messy for England. Fin Smith hasn't played much at centre. Would they shift Pollock there or something? Now that would be complacent! I really hope we don't see any injuries to our centres.



...

13 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 42 minutes ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

…and if they play well with Capuozzo back?

2 Go to comments
R
RugCs 56 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

The five year residency rule is hurting Ireland. It makes poaching players from the SH more difficult, and with Aki, Lowe, JGP and Hansen all old things are looking bleak talent wise. It will probably take between 4 to 8 years of rebuilding before Ireland make it back into the top 5 ranking position.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Come on H, time to get off that fence and tell us what you really think…😂

173 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Didn’t that league kick off in a kiwi bar a few years ago?

173 Go to comments
M
MA 1 hour ago
5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

Freeman was good, but not as a 13. Strange there's no mention of Depoortere, who I thought was magnificent. Jallibert over Ford, for me.

6 Go to comments
r
rmcg20 1 hour ago
World Rankings record on the line in round two of the Six Nations

italy didnt win back to back at the start in 2024, they did so at the end

3 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Steve Borthwick knows more than you and he knows more than Andy Goode.

13 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

England have never beaten Ireland with Marcus starting at 10.

England have never beaten the All Blacks with Marcus starting at 10.



...

13 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Maybe I should paint you a picture. He who lives in glass houses (SRP fan) should not be throwing stones at (T14)

173 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I'm saying that the Top 14 has the lowest ball in play time. Surely that isn't too difficult to understand?

173 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So you are saying that the SRP sucks but the Top14 sucks more when it comes to BIP?

173 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Huh? Maths not your strong point?

FYI 34.6 is lower than 34.9, 36.0 and 36.6.



...

173 Go to comments
J
JO 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

If I’m not mistaken, RFU looked into that argument thoroughly - especially with all the current legal jeopardy - and came to the (resounding) conclusion that it has no negative effect & possibly a positive effect. Unfortunately, I couldn’t track any reference to it. I remember reading it…

173 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Oh and by the way.

.



...

13 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Smith v Ireland

Smith v All blacks until ford came on .



...

13 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

This is totally false.

Best: Premiership (36.6 minutes) clear leader for flow and action.



...

173 Go to comments
Close
