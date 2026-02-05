Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
TOP 14

La Rochelle's Ronan O'Gara has ban increased for ugly ref incident

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara, left, and forwards coach Donnacha Ryan with Leinster chief operations officer Guy Easterby before the Investec Champions Cup match between Leinster and La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has had a ban for an ugly incident with a TOP 14 referee increased, after his initial ban was appealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corkman had originally been handed a two-week suspension for the incident that happened following his side’s loss to Pau in round 11 of the TOP 14.

The Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR) appealed the decision to the appeals commission. The ban has been extended to four weeks.

VIDEO

He was originally banned for “showing disrespect towards a referee’s authority” after he allegedly accosted referee Jérémy Rozier.

La Rochelle lost 53-33 after fly-half Antoine Hastoy was sent off in under a minute. O’Gara was then sent off himself in the 57th minute and had already served his two week ban for the incident.

He will now have to serve an additional two weeks, which will see him banned from the touchline for La Rochelle upcoming match with Montpellier.

Elsewhere Racing 92 hooker Janick Tarrit also had a ban extended on appeal. Tarrit was banned for an appallng head-butt to the chest of Toulouse second-row Efrain Elias, also in Round 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarrit was initially suspended for five weeks by the LNR disciplinary commission and had been able to return to action in early January. The FFR appeals commission has, however, extended his ban to eight weeks, meaning a further three week suspension for the front-rower.

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

2

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
3

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

7
4

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

12
5

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

27
6

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

7

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

10
8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

4 Comments
S
SB 4 days ago

Appealing and getting a ban extended is hilarious.

J
J Marc 4 days ago

It was FFR who makes the appeal.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

1
LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3
LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

148

Comments on RugbyPass

R
RoyceCoolidge 14 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

‘Genetics’. Yet the Irish will claim that no one is bigger or Stronger than they are.

1 Go to comments
G
GS 17 minutes ago
All Blacks duo ink new two-year deals with Chiefs

You are 100% correct and I should have used different language - because you are correct, as I can’t read minds - just guess etc.

And yes around Savea - do wonder if his best spot is off the bench or 8 - I don’t think his all action games fits to what you need in a modern day 7.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Exactly. Your article suggests he must do it without looking at him at all, as many coaches are trying to teach these days.

148 Go to comments
T
Tom 33 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

It was always going to be interesting to see how Nienaber got on at Leinster. I mean firstly it's fair to say that any coach going to a new country is at an immediate disadvantage. It seemed unlikely to me that he was going to replicate his success at Leinster without the crutch of a pack full giant mutants to rely on. No matter how much Bok fans want to attribute their success to coaching genius and talent, there's no escaping the fact that having the biggest, toughest dudes is the main reason they win rugby matches. Leinster don't have that.

67 Go to comments
A
AA 44 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Agreed . Ford has an easy ride by england and sale.

The last 2 prem games , firstly a flanker ran around his last man defence , then Pollack ran straight past his lame attempt at getting across and was totally lost for speed.



...

5 Go to comments
f
fl 57 minutes ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

If he’s going to have a stellar career in France it will either be as a 15 or playing for a team at the bottom of the table. Or he’ll play sporadically and badly for an elite side, but most England fans will only see the highlights and will be able to continue building their narrative that he’s world class.

6 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Increasingly I’m convinced that certain people on this site don’t have any understanding of rugby, watch the game like unthinking zombies and then google how many times England kicked. If the number is lower than 30 they say they loved watching the match; if the number is higher than 30 they say they hated watching the match.

6 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

You are filled with more and more hatred the better England get. Please seek help.

6 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Maybe you just don’t watch enough podcasts about rugby, and even less pay attention to what most if your own ex players are mouthing off about.

You can call is thin skinned saffers, at least we aren’t so arrogant as to blame out test teams decline on a person not even in the test teams setup, but purely because he is a successful Saffa coach, now in Ireland. Quite surprised they haven’t blamed the Viking yet.



...

67 Go to comments
G
GoTahs 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Tahs fan here. Hoping they smash it this year in SRP, but I would love to see the Force go well too. There’s a lot to be liked about these westies, and their development into a real force (hehe) would be great for Australian rugby.

1 Go to comments
A
Archibald 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

🤣🤣🤣 The ultimate man child calling someone else a thin skinned arrogant man baby!

I didn’t think it was possible to be as oblivious as you, turdflow.



...

67 Go to comments
A
Archibald 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

This is rich, coming from a spineless jellyfish like you. You dare berate others while not man enough to own up to your own crap.

I am of course, referring to the “best fullback in the world”.



...

67 Go to comments
D
DT 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Stuart Lancaster got a lot of credit for a lot of Irelands success when he was Leinster coach because it was really obvious the positive effect he was having at Leinster was following through to the Irish team. Sadly it’s very obvious that the horrible rugby Ireland are currently playing is quite similar to the boring style Leinster have adopted under JN.

67 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

It's his destiny to go have a stellar career in France. Its somewhat immaterial whether he's not good enough or England can't get the best out of him, the fact is he's played quite a lot of times for England and not done enough to nail down a place. He's had moments of absolute brilliance but England struggled with him at 10 and he's not a fullback. He pulls rabbits out of hats in tight spaces due to his footwork, acceleration and slick hands.. all of that is wasted in the open field attacking from 15 where you're better off with a rangey, powerful runner. Plus it's not like Quins are top of the table. Again is that in part because of Marcus not being a good enough ten or are they failing in spite of him being world class? Who knows, again it's kind of moot - the fact remains, sides with Marcus at 10 have not been terribly successful. I'm sure he'll get picked up by a big French side sooner or later and it will inspire a resurgence to his career which will prompt cries of “The one who got away!”

6 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hour ago
World Rankings record on the line in round two of the Six Nations

I’d missed out ‘away win’. Changed

2 Go to comments
D
DT 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Yes I do, Not saying Leo has no coaching involvement but it’s limited.

The IRFU and Leinster branch are far from incompetent, that’s why they can attract top coaches and players.



...

67 Go to comments
M
MichaelT4 1 hour ago
World Rankings record on the line in round two of the Six Nations

Italy beat Ireland in 2013.

2 Go to comments
D
DT 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Andy Farrell and his wife both come from Irish families, Farrells brother in law played rugby league for Ireland so there are strong connections. As for the Australian I assume you mean a New Zealander? Joe Schmidt is a New Zealander but lived and coached in Ireland for many years before he was head coach. He coached in a school, local clubs, a province and then Ireland, he became an Irish citizen and he and his family were very much part of the community. His daughter still lives in Dublin. In any case not sure how any of this is relevant as most nations have overseas coaches including SA who have three Irish coaches on their books.

67 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

And to be fair Andy isn’t in for the long haul. He’s eyeing bigger and better pastures in world rugby.

So not sure what his appetite is for a lot of work.



...

67 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I thought Ireland is their development team?

My bad.



...

67 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT