Plenty to play for as the HSBC SVNS Series docks in Vancouver

The HSBC SVNS Series ferry has docked in Vancouver ahead of an exciting and potentially decisive weekend at BC Place.

Vital league points are on offer, with Argentina’s men and New Zealand’s prepared to defend their titles from last year before travelling to New York for the second stage of their North American adventures.

It cannot be denied that things are finely poised in the overall standings. In the men’s competition Fiji lead the way, bolstered by their tournament win in Singapore, South Africa are second, New Zealand sit third, while both France and Australia are level on points in fourth.

Argentina have only been on the podium once this season and have been named in Pool B with Fiji, Australia and France.

“We’re trying to get used to this weather,” Argentina’s Santiago Alvarez joked. “We’ve come from Argentina, it’s hot there now, so we’re trying to get comfortable here.

“But we’re looking forward to the weekend. Vancouver has been a good place for us. We’ve won some championships here, but we’re a new team, we’re trying to be better each day.”

After they spoiled Australia’s homecoming last time out, the Black Ferns Sevens have a four point lead over the Aussies in the women’s standings.

The USA are placed third, while France, Canada and Japan are in hot contention for that final step on the podium.

New Zealand have been named in Pool A against France, Japan and Great Britain. Host nation Canada are named in Pool B with Australia, USA and Fiji.

“We’re feeling really good,” Carissa Norsten, Canada’s captain, said. “We’ve a couple of older girls who are back into the squad for this tournament who weren’t here for the last one, so we’re really excited to see them on the field again.

“It’s a feeling like no other. You can just feel the support coming from all around you in the stadium. It’s so exciting and so fun.

“We’re definitely looking for a podium finish. We want to be in those top three spots. We’re just doing what we always do: sticking to our processes and our systems and preparing how we normally do.”

Home support will even get to see the Canada Men’s Sevens team in action this weekend as the HSBC SVNS 3 champions take on Japan and Chile in the Teck Tri-Nations Challenge.