Watch: Oli Mathis shows blistering speed in Waikato NPC defeat

You get the feeling that we might be hearing Oli Mathis’ name more often in the 15-man code, as he continues to impress for Waikato in the Bunnings NPC competition.

In round one, the All Blacks Sevens youngster was exceptional for the Hamilton-based province against Auckland at Eden Park, scoring a try on the back of a rolling maul.

Mathis showcased his versatility by being shifted to the right-wing for Saturday’s clash against Wellington, after recently playing for the New Zealand U20’s and Waikato at No.7.

Mathis went from scoring last week, to providing this week, breaking the line off first phase, before throwing a huge right-to-left long pass to Sevens teammate Tepaea Cook Savage.

Cook-Savage put the step on the covering defender, charging towards the Wellington line before being stopped just short.

Experienced first-five Aaron Cruden then picks up the ball close to the ruck, and smartly dives over the side to score Waikato’s first try of the game after going down 21-0 in the first half.

Waikato managed to get some more reward in the second half after a disappointing first-half, but Wellington managed to run away winners at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, 35-24.

Fans on social media were quick to praise Mathis’ ability with ball in hand, with many impressed by his speed.

Waikato what a try and Oli Mathis wow absolute gas#BunningsNPC — Isaac (@jokicfanisaac) August 9, 2025

In a few months people will be talking about Oli Mathis like they do Henry Pollock. Kid is a freak! — Ollie Silverton (@Ollie_Silverton) July 31, 2025

Mathis has now made nine appearances for Waikato in the Bunnings NPC competition, scoring six tries after making his debut against the Bay of Plenty in August 2024.

