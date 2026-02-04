Noah Caluori returns to start for England U20 against Wales
Saracens wing Noah Caluori will start for England U20 against Wales U20 on Friday at Franklin’s Gardens in round one of the U20 Six Nations.
The 19-year-old has four U20 caps to his name and was part of England’s campaign in the World Rugby U20 Championship last year. Since then, he has made his Gallagher PREM debut for Saracens, been called into Steve Borthwick’s England squad, represented England A and has scored the most tries in the league so far this season with 12.
Despite being tipped to make the senior England squad this Six Nations, Caluori has returned to Andy Titterrell’s team which has a blend of familiar faces and new blood.
There are several new names in the starting XV for the first match of 2026, including full-back James Pater, fly-half Luke Davidson, hooker Jimmy Staples, locks Elliot Williams and Patrick Hogg and openside flanker George Marsh. Every player on the bench except Seb Kelly will be making their debuts should they come on.
“From the first whistle against Wales, we want to ignite our campaign and hunt together with real purpose and clarity,” Titterrell said.
“The connections within this group, the way they support one another and their commitment to being relentless will define how we play. We want to show positive intent in a very difficult opening fixture in Northampton.
“If the players take true ownership of their roles and embrace the enjoyment that comes from competing for each other, we’ll be in a strong place to start the tournament.”
England U20 XV
15. James Pater (Northampton Saints)
14. Noah Caluori (Saracens)
13. Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs)
12. Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby)
11. George Pearson (Leicester Tigers)
10. Luke Davidson (Saracens)
9. Lucas Friday (Harlequins)
1. Oliver Sola (Northampton Saints)
2. Jimmy Staples (Sale Sharks)
3. Ollie Streeter (Harlequins)
4. Elliot Williams
5. Patrick Hogg (Sale Sharks)
6. Aiden Ainsworth-Cave
7. George Marsh (Leicester Tigers)
8. Connor Treacy (c) (Bath Rugby)
Replacements
16. Kealan Freeman-Price(Gloucester Rugby)
17. Oliver Spencer (Sale Sharks)
18. Sonny Tonga’uiha (Northampton Saints)
19. Freddie Ogden-Metherell
20. Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks)
21. Asa Stewart-Harris (Saracens)
22. Sam Winters (Bath Rugby)
23. Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears)
thats one hell of a back three, i just hope the midfield can get them quality ball
The 12 & 13 are huge talents too. Aside from Calouri, Knight might be the best prospect in the side.
I had expected Ollie Davies to start at 10, but he doesn’t seem to be in the squad at all, which I find baffling. No idea who Luke Davidson is, but for him to keep Davies out of the side and Pater out of the 10 shirt you’d hope he’d be pretty good. If he isn’t - then hopefully Pater will be able to step in as a playmaker to make sure the ball does get wide.
That said - given Calouri’s (and Pearson’s) aerial strength, the best way to get the back three into the game might be for Friday to hand a load of box kicks!