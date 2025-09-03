Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
13'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
TOP 14

Six head coaches axed: Inside Montpellier’s game of thrones

Bayonne's English centre Manu Tuilagi is tackled by Montpellier's English flanker Billy Vunipola during the French Top14 rugby union match between Montpellier Herault Rugby and Aviron Bayonnais (Bayonne) at the GGL Stadium in Montpellier, southern France on January 4, 2025. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)

As French club Montpellier round out their pre-season training for the new Top 14 season, coach Benson Stanley is relishing the relative calm that being part of a settled staff has brought.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve had the benefit of having the same coaching staff from last year,” he said shortly before his side beat fellow French top-flight side Pau 26-5 in a friendly. “And so some of the ideas will be consistent.”

There it is. ‘Consistent’ – a mantra variation on the ‘consistency’ theme beloved of coaches, the length and breadth of rugby. But it had been noticeably absent at Montpellier, a club whose recent history reads more like a daytime soap storyline than an object lesson in sporting success.

When Australian-born ex-New Zealand international Stanley joined the club as defence coach in July 2023, he completed a staff led by Richard Cockerill and assembled to rejuvenate a club that, under one-and-a-half season stand-in Philippe Saint-Andre, had struggled in the campaign after lifting their first, and so far only, Bouclier de Brennus.

Cockerill, who gave up a role with England in the lead-up to Rugby World Cup 2023 to take up the job in the south of France, was initially hired as the club’s forwards coach but was promoted to the manager’s hotseat before he arrived.

He took over from director of rugby Saint-Andre, who had led the club to Challenge Cup and French championship success, but was only ever intended to be a stop-gap coach following the sacking of previous incumbent Xavier Garbajosa in January 2021. Saint-Andre wanted to step back from the touchline into the more strategic boardroom role he had originally signed up for. He’d been looking for someone to step into his boots for some time.

The Cockerill era lasted seven matches, six of them defeats, in a French domestic season that started earlier than usual, then paused after three matches because of the Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

By November 20, 2023, Cockerill was relieved of his duties, along with attack coach Jean-Baptiste Elissalde. A week later, Saint-Andre was shown the door, along with Neil McIlroy, who had only arrived as sporting director at the beginning of the month.

Stanley remained.

Benson Stanley
Montpellier’s New Zealand coach Benson Stanley looks on during the French Top 14 rugby union match between Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees (Pau) and MHR Montpellier at Stade du Hameau stadium in Pau, southwestern France on March 22, 2025. (Photo by Gaizka IROZ / AFP) (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The overhaul was the decision of club owner Mohed Altrad’s associate and former FFR president Bernard Laporte, called in to solve the early-season issues. He decided to rip it up and start again with a new set of coaches on short-term contracts: Patrice Collazo, Vincent Etcheto, Christian Labit and Antoine Battut. Their goal was to stay up.

It worked. Just about. Montpellier secured Top 14 status in a post-season promotion-relegation play-off against losing ProD2 finalists Grenoble, courtesy of a 75th-minute Louis Carbonel penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Job done, Collazo, Etcheto and Labit left soon after. Collazo is now in charge at Racing 92, following another successful commando coach survival mission. Etcheto is head coach at ProD2 side Dax. Labit is doing media and consulting work.

Stanley – and Battut – remained.

But the 2023/24 season was over, with no one in place in key roles for the following and rapidly approaching campaign. Montpellier turned to academy director and erstwhile first-team forwards coach Joan Caudullo to take charge of first-team affairs, alongside a relatively inexperienced staff.

As well as Stanley, in charge of rucks and contact attitudes, and lineout specialist Battut, Benoit Paillaugue is attack coach, Geoffrey Doumayrou has overall responsibility for the defence; veteran Didier Bes looks after the scrums; and Jeremy Valls is kicking guru.

The rapidly assembled staff had to go from a standing start to effective pre-season and campaign-building in a matter of weeks.

“Hats off [to Caudullo] for what he went through last year,” Stanley said. “When you’re a relatively new staff and you’ve got limited time … obviously Joan had a massive responsibility in terms of getting everyone on the same page and the amount of organisation that a head coach has to go through and do it in such a time frame.”

Montpellier
Clermont’s players celebrate their victory at the end of the French Top14 rugby union match between Montpellier Herault Rugby and ASM Clermont Auvergne at the GGL Stadium in Montpellier, southern France, on June 7, 2025. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

No surprise, then, that – with the same staff selling the same message 12 months later – this pre-season has been much more straightforward than the last. In an interview with Midi Olympique, Caudullo had said: “It’s really nice to have time to prepare properly. We can really go into detail. But it’s even more enjoyable to work with the same staff. We have real shared work experience … everything runs more smoothly.”

Stanley agrees. “It’s been a lot better,” he said of the weeks of preparation before Montpellier kick off their Top 14 campaign against Toulon at the newly renamed Septeo Stadium on September 6. “I think it’s been better for the players: everyone’s playing the same game.”

“The challenge, sometimes, when you’re coaching, is building cohesion and alignment in your staff and among 40 players. Everyone has a view on how rugby should be played. Ultimately, one of the biggest challenges is making sure we’re all on the same page.

“How you play is really up to how you think the strengths and weaknesses of your team are and how your coach sees the game. Having that around for more than 12 months has been really nice for both the coaches and the players.

“It was difficult when Joan first came in and had a very limited timeframe in the pre-season – he got appointed when pre-season was knocking at the door, getting coaches in, a young coaching staff, getting everyone aligned, actually getting it on the paddock with the players.”

No wonder Montpellier were slow out of the blocks. They won two of their first seven matches, one more than Cockerill had managed a season earlier. But the air was different at the club this time around.

“We had a slow start to the season,” Stanley said. “When you look at it now, in hindsight, there’s a certain logic to it, insofar as the players were still bedding in with how we wanted to play the game. As we got clearer, we got better with how we wanted to play, and the results followed.

Montpellier finished the season a heady ninth, with 56 points: four places higher and 12 more points than they had managed the previous season.

There wasn’t necessarily much Stanley could control when the club was in such flux. But he saw his job to present a constant, honest message to his charges. “We understand the pressures, we understand the need to win on the weekend. We’ve got a bunch of players that are out there wanting to do it as well. And it was just, ‘what can I control in this environment at this point in time?’.

“You can’t control what’s going to happen if the president decides they want a change. But I’ve got a bunch of players that want to go out on the weekend and do their best and work for the club, for themselves, for each other, for their families. So it’s really important, as a coach, that you’re consistent with your messaging, consistent in your relationships and consistent with how we try to play our footy on the field.

“Put yourself in the players’ position. They think: ‘Three months ago I was hearing from one coach and he said, ‘we’re going to do this’. And we’ve heard from a new coach, ‘we’re going to do the dead opposite’. Now I’ve got another coach saying something else. I want to be good. I want to be consistent. I want to have this reflex, when I’m under white-hot pressure, that’s my first reaction’.”

Related

ProD2 season preview: New coaches, new ambition in France's second tier

Eight of the 16 sides in French rugby’s ProD2 head into the 2025/26 campaign under new management.

Read Now

While the staff has been settled for the first time in several seasons, Montpellier have had a large turnover of players, with second row Adam Beard, centre Lennox Anyanwu, scrum-half Ali Price, hooker Ricky Riccitelli and wing Donovan Taofifenua notable among 12 new senior arrivals. Australian backrow Langi Gleeson and Argentinian centre Justo Piccardo are expected after The Rugby Championship, while Karl Martin and Alex Masikaba return to the club from loan spells in the ProD2.

Stanley reserved praise for the players coming into the club. “The new players are doing brilliantly. There’s been a bit of a turnover, but that’s part of the life and the evolution of the club.

“New players come in, bring new ideas, new enthusiasm. They’ve all contributed massively. We’re still waiting on a few internationals, but it’s been great having the likes of Ali, Lennox, Adam and others come in and add to the environment.

“They bring what they know from previous clubs, internationals – but they come with an openness to contribute, to understand how things work here. Everyone’s come in and really added something to the environment.”

Hinting, perhaps, of a new future at the club, however, there’s an equal influx of players on academy contracts, a policy born of manager Caudullo’s age-grade coaching background.

Stanley welcomed the prospect of building Montpellier’s long-term future. “Joan has a particular perspective, having worked as a head of the academy. He understands the importance, especially these days.

“We’re not in the days when Toulon were at the top of the table and they had just about any international they wanted under the sun. These days, it’s about your ability to attract and form the best young French players possible. It’s had fantastic results for the game in France.

“The clubs that are really competitive at the highest level, they’ve invested heavily in their youth. Joan understands that. It can bear fruit for years to come.”

In July, president Altrad publicly set a top-four target. Caudullo, meanwhile, has spoken of getting back into the top six. When asked, Stanley charts a careful path through a loaded question. “If you make top six, you’ve got a chance to make the top four. If you make the play-offs, then you’ve got a chance to get into the final.”

But that’s at the far end of the season. “We’re focusing on our day-to-day, how we can still build our understanding of how we want to play the game.

“If we get that stuff right in our day-to-day, then we hopefully get our week-to-week, and that will build in terms of where we want to get to at the end of the season.”

Related

Montpellier sack Xavier Garbajosa mid-season, appoint former French boss Philippe Saint-Andre

Montpellier have parted ways with head coach Xavier Garbajosa and appointed former French head coach Philippe Saint André as his successor.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

5 Comments
S
SB 7 days ago

Hope to see Hugo Reus get solid game time this year.

J
JH 7 days ago

Whispers in France that he might be looking at another move at the end of 25/26.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 15 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 16 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 18 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 47 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 48 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments