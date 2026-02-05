Northern Edition
Women's Internationals

Meet Régis Sonnes: Spain's new head coach with an inspiring plan

Sonnes as head coach for Spain's men's team. Photo credit: RFER

With the Rugby World Cup fireworks and shiny lights way behind us now, Spain, like France, Japan, the USA, and others, has opted to move on and sign a new head coach in hopes of getting Las Leonas back on track.

With more than a few quality names running for the job, in the end, it was Régis Sonnes selected as the new head coach, who will work closely with the Spanish Union’s top brass in the next World Cup cycle.

However, for Spanish fans Sonnes name isn’t unfamiliar, as the 53-year-old Frenchman coached Spain’s men’s national team in the 2010s, leading Los Leones to their famous wins over Romania and Georgia in 2012.

VIDEO

Between then and now, Sonnes was heavily involved with French club rugby, with a few experiences in Ireland, coaching Bandon RFC.

Now, in 2026, Sonnes takes charge of a team that brims with talent but needs a new direction and plan, especially with a revamped WXV Global Series on the horizon and much more.

“For me, there’s more than just one goal that I would like to achieve in my tenure with Las Leonas.” said the former Stade Toulousain coach.

“While we acknowledge the importance of getting good results, more important to us is developing a process that enables the team to achieve great results and performance. At the same time, there’s an urgency for us to connect and listen to each other so we can achieve our goals.”

Over the last decade coaching Toulouse, Union Bordeaux-Bègles and Agen, Sonnes has favoured bold, unpredictable gameplay—an approach he now aims to bring to Las Leonas.

“We want to play a positive, exciting and enticing game, while being highly competitive against our rivals. We need to enjoy how we play and make fans enjoy it as well.”

“If we want to grow, we need to have higher standards. We need to have more ball in play, be quicker in our actions be it with the ball in our hands or defending.”

But, he explains the need to comprehend his new team’s psyche and culture before making deep changes in the way they play, act and think.

“To do well as the head coach of Las Leonas, I first have to learn about their history, culture and legacy. I’ve been learning and getting educated about what they are all about and where they want to go. Only by doing this can I be the right person for the job.”

Having had only one experience with a women’s rugby team, Sonnes has devoted his full time to learning how to communicate effectively with his players, something paramount to his coaching.

“I’ve shared a few words and ideas with coaches from other sports to understand the demands of a women’s team” revealed Sonnes.

“More importantly, for me, is how I can transmit my message, and how I can more effectively work and talk with them. Thankfully, I will be working with Aroa González and a few other former Las Leonas who will help us create the right atmosphere.”

Having been announced as Las Leonas head coach in November, Sonnes has already contacted several players to understand their vision and ambitions.

“I’ve already talked with some of the players, and it was great. Only good vibes and ideas. There’s a good energy about them, as they are truly passionate about their team, and for me, that’s a great starting point.”

With the likes of Claudia Peña Hidalgo, Alba Capell and Cristina Blanco Herrera playing in England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby, and Lourdes Alameda, Amalia Argudo and others plying their craft in France, how will the Spanish coaching staff be able to monitor their progress? Sonnes unveils his plan going forward.

“We will be scouting the players, checking how they are doing at their clubs, be it in the PWR, Élite 1 and 2 and Liga Iberdrola” says Sonnes. “Our focus is to work towards the same goal with the same mindset, and we can only do that if I tour those teams and talk with them and their coaches.”

Having shown deep knowledge of each player’s current situation, Sonnes breaks down the challenges he faces in his tenure as Las Leonas leader.

“It is vital for everyone to understand that the head coach’s time with the players is very limited, as they work mostly with the clubs. We will have, on average, only one week to get the team ready for the weekend. But this isn’t an excuse, rather something for us to anticipate.”

With Spanish all-time greats Delgado, Mónica Castelo and Anna Puig retiring, Sonnes understands the need to reforge the team and find new players who can take the mantle.

“We are looking for players who want to embrace Las Leonas culture, history and mindset. Spanish people are joyous and cheerful, brave and strong, and we need to show that in the way we play. When talking about what we seek to do on the pitch, it is important to make the most of the spaces we create. We need to be bold and not be afraid of taking risks.”

However, for Sonnes results, wins and accolades aren’t his main worry and goal, as he explained.

“We need to push the women’s game in Spain and add more dynamics by increasing the number of women and girls playing the sport. Women’s rugby in Spain is the greatest hidden secret of Spanish sports, and we need to take advantage of it.

“For example, Peña Hidalgo is a wonderful player, but she can’t be the last one or an exception. There’s so much potential in Spain, and we need to search for athletes with the talent to become great. We will be working together with the sevens, as there’s great potential in many of the players of Las Leonas sevens.”

Under Sonnes, all departments and teams of Spanish women’s rugby will work side by side, and there’s a need to create a stronger environment from the outset.

“Our vision doesn’t only apply to the 15s, as the sevens and the youth teams will also be under our watch. Working together is key to our success. If we understand each other better, they will develop in different ways, and it will benefit the team massively.”

At 53, Sonnes feels ready for the challenge and is hopeful about the team’s future. A team who lost all three of their pool games at the 2025 World Cup, but who put 27 points on world top five team Ireland, and narrowly lost to Japan.

“I feel like a young lad, but a young lad with a lot of experience and know-how. I have the eagerness of a young person to tackle a new adventure, but with 20-30 years of experience in this sport.

“Spain is a country that I love and that captivates me. Sometimes I wonder if I’m Spanish, as I love everything the country has to give. Their culture, their love for life, their ardent passion, and the way they deal with issues and problems. So, for me, it is great to be back.”

As he understands the worries and demands of the Spanish rugby community, Sonnes only asks for time, as he fully believes that the next chapter for Las Leonas will be one to behold.

“We are going to do whatever we can to make everyone proud of us. We will work hard, develop and grow, and embrace our rugby culture.

“What comes after it, be it wins, trophies, etc, it’s something that doesn’t worry me or concern me in any way. I believe in working hard but in a respectful way, so that players and staff feel happy with how the plan is set up.”

