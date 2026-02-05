It's about time rugby fans grew up
A man lost in the desert finds an ancient lamp and rubs it. Through a cloud of smoke a genie appears and offers to grant the man three wishes. The man instantly spots a loophole and wishes for infinite wishes. The genie obliges.
Except that’s not how the story goes. We all know that the man is limited to just three wishes. Something has to be left on the cutting room floor. As Mick Jagger said, we can’t always get what we want.
Rugby fans have been slow on the uptake. When news broke that ITV would run adverts during its live coverage of Six Nations matches – part of its newly-renewed free-to-air rights package – a collective moan was heard across the rugby ecosystem. And the reaction has been, in a word, absurd.
Purists decried the infiltration of commercialism, claiming that money-grubbing bean counters were sullying the purity of a sport that requires its participants to commit acts of violence for 80 minutes. Others were more granular and took issue with the timing of these ads; they would be displayed in the seconds, often minutes it took for both sets of forwards to pack down for a scrum. These nitpickers pointed to this sacrilege as further proof that the sacred scrum was being consigned to the margins. “What’s next,” these devotees wondered, “should we just play rugby league instead?”
Both of these reactions are hyperbolic and underline a single truth amidst all the noise: it’s high time that rugby fans grew up and started acting like adults.
First, let’s get the facts straight. The Six Nations remains free-to-air in the UK thanks to a four-year agreement between the BBC and ITV that runs until at least 2029. Under that deal, ITV will broadcast 10 of the 15 men’s matches each season, including all England fixtures, while the BBC retains five games and exclusive coverage of women’s and under-20s tournaments. The rights package is understood to be worth around £63 million per year, a modest uplift on the previous arrangement, with ITV paying a greater proportion than before.
That’s not chump change. That’s a massive investment into rugby union at a time when broadcasters face fierce competition for viewers, squeezed advertising budgets, and an ever-increasing cost of sport production. And that money doesn’t just sit on a balance sheet somewhere; it flows through the game’s ecosystem.
Which brings us to the real hypocrisy at play.
Fans recoil at the idea of adverts during games while simultaneously demanding that Test rugby remains free-to-air. They lament commercialisation yet scoff at the very revenue streams that make free broadcasts possible.
Let’s be clear: rugby union today is a global, professional, multi-million-pound-a-year industry. The players are not amateurs squeezing in matches around day jobs. They are elite athletes training full-time, conditioning their bodies for collisions that would make lesser mortals wince.
And it costs a fortune to sustain that reality. Television rights are a major income stream that helps fund not just players, but coaches, physios, analysts, referees, broadcast crews, ground staff, stadium announcers, bar workers, catering teams and the unsung heroes who clean up long after the crowd has gone home. From grassroots clubs to national unions, the sport’s infrastructure depends on commercial revenue. Rugby cannot pretend it still exists in a bygone amateur age where ideals somehow override economics.
If perspective is needed, look abroad. In South Africa, SuperSport has long shown adverts during natural lulls in play – stoppages, set-piece resets, moments where nothing of sporting value is lost. The enjoyment barely suffers. Fans watch. The game continues. No one spirals into an existential crisis. It is simply understood that broadcasting and advertising are two sides of the same coin.
And yet some rugby fans in the UK and Ireland behave as though televised sport should be exempt from commercial reality. They fetishise nostalgia while watching players turned into walking billboards, clubs named after energy drink brands, and elite competitions hidden behind subscription paywalls. The sport is already deeply commercialised; pretending otherwise is wishful thinking.
If I could wave a magic wand, I would happily strip much of that commercial clutter away. I would bring back cleaner jerseys, fuller terraces at club and provincial level, and a funding model driven from the ground up rather than funnelled to the top. I would love a version of rugby that did not resemble a travelling circus of sponsors and logos.
But we do not live in that world.
The economics of modern sport are top-heavy, and without revenue generation at scale, rugby would shrink. That is the uncomfortable truth we must accept.
Fans want Test rugby on free-to-air television? Fine. Then there has to be a sacrifice. Like the man with his three wishes, we have to concede that we cannot have everything we want. Free access without compromise does not exist in a market economy where broadcasters are competing for rights against an endless menu of entertainment. Advertising revenue is the price paid to keep the front door open. It is not a philosophical betrayal, it is a pragmatic trade-off.
And let us not forget what we are asking of the players. We are asking young men to put their bodies on the line for our entertainment. They play through pain, injury and exhaustion so that we can watch, debate and argue online. The least they deserve is a sustainable industry capable of rewarding that sacrifice.
So go on, ITV. Do the business. Get that coin. Rugby will survive. Scrums will still be contested. Tries will still be scored. Fans will still watch, analyse and occasionally melt down on social media.
But let us stop pretending this marks some great cultural decline. Rugby needs revenue. Players deserve compensation. The ecosystem needs funding. You cannot wish away economics any more than you can wish for infinite genie wishes.
From the World Rugby Strategic Plan:
“Put fans at the forefront of decisions through our Fan Panel”
So that’s the answer. The de-powering of scrums, dilution of the power game, and general blandification of rugby are all being done because fans have been asking for them.
I would at least like the choice. Last night was aired on ITVX they have an advert free paid subscription teir. Not sure if that meant the in game adverts were not shown but I would like an option to pay a small fee to not have the adverts
I like it, you guys keep fighting the good the fight. You don’t want to turn into the ridiculousness of other sports, and Rugby is already at a threshhold where it as enough.
It is funny though like the article says, weve had to deal with adds in a Pay TV product for decades. It didn’t take long to eek out every dollar here.
Thankfully though highlights are still used as the best thing to show during stoppages.
I guess you’ve got to have highlights worth showing though?
Lol good luck with that one. Have you seen the comments sections on sites like this? Or men complaining about female commentators and referees? Not much hope for them really…
Rugby isn’t going to get cheaper to run, players salary and energy will likely only go one way, which are the two main costs, so I expect ticket prices will continue to grow at 5% p.a and in order to break even, it suggests the fans should be prepared for 5-10% increases, which is what they need to charge to rebalance the costs of the game.
Let’s be under no illusion, it’s the fans that will be asked to pay more to fund the game, there is no other easy solution coming that avoids it.
Adults can have reasonable reservations about the continuing encroachment of commerce into what feels like every facet of life including rugby and at the same time understand that some TV companies may have little choice if they want to compete with pay per view.
Some Ireland folk affected via UTV but AFAIK RTE and Virgin will be add free except for half time until at least the Nations Championship and RWC 2027 are over.
(Headline is more than a little Click Baity ofcourse, but to any objectors: that’s commerce, grow up!!! etc.)
I think the reaction has boiled over a tad, let’s see how it flows with ads first.
Another good point is if you don’t want to watch on TV, why not get tickets for a game, support the unions by actually going to watch games, no ads to break up the action then, everyone wins that way!
The key takeaway from this article, for me anyway, is that NH rugby fans must grow up.
Which is difficult to argue really.
Discuss.
Agree absolutely. No, I don’t particularly like the idea but reality bites. At least the ads will be on a split screen so you won’t actually miss any action.
They did it for the Ryder Cup, it will annoy you to pieces the first time but then you learn to ignore them and life moves on.
Oh well if that’s the case, what’s all the fuss about?
Okay great. We should welcome it then because they do it in South Africa. I’m sorry for wanting to watch the rugby and not a stupid ad in the middle of the game. I understand commercialism but I also understand the consumer has a choice
Just like eligibility, no? “watch the rugby”????
You don’t seem sorry!
And yes, why not do it because South Africa does it? There was the bomb squad, the 7/1 and now this!
Truth be told I’m trying to remind myself what the ads are like in games and I don’t think they cut to commercial breaks. They just have pop up Banners and such. Commercials during the half time break.
I actually can’t think of the impact because I probably time trips to the fridge and the loo during them if they do come up 🤷🏼♂️
I think the point of the article is that the consumer choice on offer is watch adverts on a split screen or pay a subscription as Free to air broadcasters cant justfiy the cost