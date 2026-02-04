Lion starts in experienced Scotland A team to face Italy XV
Jonny Gray will captain a Scotland A outfit that is loaded with senior internationals to take on an Italy XV on Friday at the Stadio Centro d’Italia.
The Bordeaux-Begles lock will provide the most experience to Nigel Carolan’s side with 81 caps to his name, but he will lead a side with only two uncapped players in the starting XV.
In-form Glasgow Warriors hooker Gregor Hiddleston and Montpellier No.8 Alexander Masibaka are the two players who are yet to make their Scotland bow in the team, while the bench has four players – hooker Harri Morris, flanker Euan Ferrie, scrum-half Ben Afshar and former England U20 representative Dan Lancaster.
Such is the depth of experience in the team that double British & Irish Lions tourist Rory Sutherland will start at loosehead in central Italy.
Gregor Townsend’s senior team will get their Guinness Six Nations campaign underway the following day against Italy in Rome.
Scotland A XV
15. Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby
14. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors
13. Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors
12. Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby
11. Arron Reed – Sale Sharks
10. Fergus Burke – Saracens – Vice-Captain
9. Gus Warr – Sale Sharks
1. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors
2. Gregor Hiddleston – Glasgow Warriors
3. D’arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby
4. Jonny Gray- Union Bordeaux Bègles – Captain
5. Alex Craig – Glasgow Warriors
6. Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens – Vice-Captain
7. Freddy Douglas – Edinburgh Rugby
8. Alexander Masibaka – Montpellier
Replacements
16. Harri Morris – Edinburgh Rugby
17. Alec Hepburn – Scarlets
18. Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers
19. Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby
20. Euan Ferrie – Glasgow Warriors
21. Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby
22. Ben Afshar – Glasgow Warriors
23. Dan Lancaster – Glasgow Warriors
