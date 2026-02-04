Lion starts in experienced Scotland A team to face Italy XV

Jonny Gray will captain a Scotland A outfit that is loaded with senior internationals to take on an Italy XV on Friday at the Stadio Centro d’Italia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bordeaux-Begles lock will provide the most experience to Nigel Carolan’s side with 81 caps to his name, but he will lead a side with only two uncapped players in the starting XV.

In-form Glasgow Warriors hooker Gregor Hiddleston and Montpellier No.8 Alexander Masibaka are the two players who are yet to make their Scotland bow in the team, while the bench has four players – hooker Harri Morris, flanker Euan Ferrie, scrum-half Ben Afshar and former England U20 representative Dan Lancaster.

VIDEO

Such is the depth of experience in the team that double British & Irish Lions tourist Rory Sutherland will start at loosehead in central Italy.

Gregor Townsend’s senior team will get their Guinness Six Nations campaign underway the following day against Italy in Rome.

Italy Scotland All Stats and Data

Scotland A XV

15. Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby

14. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors

13. Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors

12. Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby

11. Arron Reed – Sale Sharks

10. Fergus Burke – Saracens – Vice-Captain

9. Gus Warr – Sale Sharks

1. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors

2. Gregor Hiddleston – Glasgow Warriors

3. D’arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby

4. Jonny Gray- Union Bordeaux Bègles – Captain

5. Alex Craig – Glasgow Warriors

6. Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens – Vice-Captain

7. Freddy Douglas – Edinburgh Rugby

8. Alexander Masibaka – Montpellier

Replacements

16. Harri Morris – Edinburgh Rugby

17. Alec Hepburn – Scarlets

18. Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers

19. Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby

20. Euan Ferrie – Glasgow Warriors

21. Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby

22. Ben Afshar – Glasgow Warriors

23. Dan Lancaster – Glasgow Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Scotland international Jamie Bhatti could be set for shock PREM return Jamie Bhatti is on the radar of former club Bath as they step up their search for a loosehead to replace François Van Wyk, who is departing the treble winners for Connacht at the end of the season. Read Now