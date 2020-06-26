6:24am, 26 June 2020

Bristol have confirmed that Bryan Byrne has signed a one-year contract with the club following his short-term loan spell earlier this season. On Thursday, Leinster confirmed that Byrne would be leaving the Irish province, as the Pro14 champions announced 28 new contracts.

And the Bears have now confirmed that the hooker will be staying in the Premiership.

Byrne, 26, made 47 appearances for Leinster, scoring 12 tries, but has not yet had a chance to fully show his worth to the Bears, making just one Premiership appearance before the season was suspended.

Yet the Leinster Academy product has clearly caught the eye on the training pitch.

“Bryan made a very positive impression during his short time with us earlier in the season, and we’re delighted to have signed him on a permanent basis,” said Director of Rugby, Pat Lam.

“Bryan has a lot of top-level experience, including in the Champions Cup. To play nearly 50 times for a club like Leinster is a huge achievement and shows his pedigree.

“His signing further bolsters our depth and competition, joining Harry Thacker, Will Capon and George Kloska in the hooker position.”

Byrne added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my short spell at Bristol, and I’m delighted to be joining the club on a permanent basis.

“Everybody at the club was so welcoming during my time in the city – there’s a fantastic togetherness here. It’s great to be back and to be part of the journey moving forward.

“I’m looking forward to working with Pat and the rest of the coaching team and helping contribute towards the club’s vision.”

The announcement comes on a busy morning of contract news in the Premiership.

Earlier today, Saracens confirmed that Nick Tompkins is heading out on loan despite signing a new long-term deal with the club.

Gloucester confirmed that four players have agreed to new terms, while eight players will be leaving Kingsholm.

Elsewhere, Leicester Tigers announced the double-signing of Shaun Adendorff and Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi.