Nick Tompkins has agreed a new long-term contract with Saracens, but will spend next season on loan with the Dragons after agreeing to a year-long deal with the Welsh side. The 25-year-old joins the growing list of Saracens players who will spend a season away from Allianz Park as the club prepares for life in the Championship, following their relegation for salary cap breaches.

Tompkins has made 118 appearances for Saracens since his debut in 2012, becoming an integral member of a hugely successful squad.

His loan move to Dragons has been finalised with the full support of the WRU and Tompkins is expected to join up with his new teammates at Rodney Parade in the coming weeks.

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome a player of Nick’s calibre to the region.

“He has enjoyed success in a Saracens shirt and he brings that winning mentality and attitude, as well as enjoying a fresh environment and competition in which to challenge himself.

“Nick’s experience will undoubtedly bring out the best in those around him in our squad and we know he will leave an indelible mark on his time at Rodney Parade.”

Securing Tompkins’ long-term signature is a welcome boost for Saracens as the club stare into an uncertain future.

The centre has won four English Premiership titles and three European Champions Cup titles during his Saracens career. He also managed the impressive feat of playing in every single Premiership fixture during the club’s successful title defence in 2018/19, scoring 11 tries along the way.

He was capped by Wales in all four games during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations, scoring a try on his debut against Italy at Principality Stadium in the opening round of matches.

“I am really looking forward to joining the Dragons,” Tompkins said.

“The region is clearly making great progress, under the guidance of Dean Ryan, and I am really excited about contributing to the cause.”

However, he also made clear his desire to return to Saracens following his Dragons loan.

? Saracens is thrilled to announce that Nick Tompkins' long-term future remains with the club. The centre has agreed to spend next season on loan with Dragons Rugby before returning to the Saracens family ????#TogetherSaracens ??? — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) June 26, 2020

“I love this place, it’s my home. I wanted to sign my future here and make sure I can be here long-term.

“The friendships and the bonds you make have been brilliant and also the working relationships I have with the coaches have been brilliant. They’ve made me the player I am.

“It’s going to be a fantastic year next year for the boys, I know they are going to be brilliant. I will be there for every single one of them.”

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “We are thrilled that Nick has confirmed his long-term commitment to stay at the club.

“As a youngster in our Academy it was clear that Nick was a player of real potential and we have enjoyed watching him grow and develop both on the field and as a young man.

“As a club we are delighted that Nick has chosen to continue to realise his potential with Saracens.”