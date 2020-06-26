4:38am, 26 June 2020

Gloucester have announced that Australian international James Hanson has signed a new contract with the club, while Scottish lock Alex Craig has agreed to a new long-term deal. However, that good news has been dampened by confirmation that eight players will leave Kingsholm at the end of the month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club have confirmed that three players will be leaving Gloucester for new clubs in Japan, while four more players are set to move on when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Veteran full-back Tom Marshall, lock Franco Mostert and hooker Franco Marais are all set for moves to Japan.

Meanwhile, Owen Williams will leave the club after three years and 37 appearances for Gloucester.

Ruan Dreyer leaves after an injury-disrupted stay at Kingsholm, making just seven appearances since joining before the 2018-19 season.

Callum Braley will head to Benetton Rugby, as announced in February. Aaron Hinkley is joining Exeter Chiefs, a move that was first announced in March, while Simon Linsell will join Ealing Trailfinders.

Lance Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, said “While it’s always sad to see players depart the Club, we nevertheless wish them all the best for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have, of course, been planning for these departures for some time, and will have a fully competitive squad as we look forward to restarting the 2019/20 season. We will be providing details shortly.”

Gloucester supporters will at least take heart from Hanson’s decision to further his stay with the club, along with news of Craig’s contract extension.

Hooker Hanson has clocked up 32 appearances and scored six tries since arriving in 2017, on what was initially a short-term deal.

“I can’t wait to pull on the jersey again and run out in Cherry & White,” Hanson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a great honour to represent this club and playing in front of the passionate Gloucester fans has been amazing.

Gloucester Rugby can confirm a number of departing players. We'd like to place on record our thanks to them, and wish them the best of luck in the next step of their careers. ? — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) June 26, 2020

“We’ve made great progress as a team, and I truly believe that we have a bright future ahead of us.”

“We’re delighted that Chibba has decided to stay at the Club,” Bradley added.

“We were aware that he had been exploring options with other clubs, but when we sat down with him and outlined our vision for the future, and the part we saw him playing in it, it was clear that he wanted to stay.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing him playing at Kingsholm again soon.”

Craig’s contract extension also represents a boost, having made an impressive rise through the Gloucester ranks. Craig joined the senior squad at the beginning of the season and went on to earn a call-up to Scotland’s Six Nations squad earlier this year. So far he has made a total of 21 appearances for Gloucester.

Sam Cane has been in this position before. As the newly appointed #AllBlacks captain, surely he has the mana and ability to get the Chiefs up for this do-or-die clash with the Crusaders.@realmikepulman gives his take. #SuperRugbyAotearoa #CRUvCHIhttps://t.co/CYhknrHCDz — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 26, 2020

“I’ve really enjoyed my rugby at Gloucester so it was an easy decision to extend my contract,” Craig said.

“I’ve had plenty of opportunities this season to break through into the first team and show what I can do, so I’m really looking forward to continue fighting for my place and pulling on the Cherry & White jersey again.”

“Alex has shown just how much potential he has this season,” Bradley added.

“Being recognised for an international call-up is credit to the work he’s put in so far and it’s important for him now to kick on and keep developing.

“It’s tribute to Alex, and the Academy, that he’s been able to make his mark so quickly after signing a senior deal.”