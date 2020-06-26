6:02am, 26 June 2020

Northampton Saints have announced the double-signing of Shaun Adendorff and Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi. Back-row Adendorff signs from French side Aurillac while loosehead prop Hobbs-Awoyemi rejoins the Sains after four seasons with London Irish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adendorff previously had spells with the Vodacom Bulls and Currie Cup side Vodacom Blue Bulls before making the switch the France two years ago.

The 28-year-old was nominated for the IRB Junior Player of the Year in 2012 after his starring role for the South Africa Under-20s as they won a first Junior World Championship.

“I’m really excited about a new challenge in England and to test myself at the very highest level of Northern Hemisphere rugby,” Adendorff said.

“It is an honour for me to sign for Northampton Saints; the club has great pedigree having enjoyed a lot of success in recent years and the team is playing really good rugby – so I hope to make a big impact and win some silverware at Franklin’s Gardens.”

Hobbs-Awoyemi, 26, came through Northampton’s Academy system and won back-to-back Junior World Championships with the England Under-20s in 2013 and 2014.

“I can’t wait to get started again at the club I supported as a boy and where it all began for me professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I still have a lot of close friends at Saints, and everything I’ve heard from them about the club really excites me.

“The Club now is very different to the club I left in 2016, but I’m confident I can slot back in easily and hit the ground running.

“I’m looking forward to playing for Chris Boyd and the rest of the coaches within such a tight-knit playing group, but also relishing the prospect of getting back out in front of my home crowd – rugby supporters in Northampton are the best around and I’m excited to have them behind me again.”

Hobbs-Awoyemi is expected to report for training next week, while coronavirus restrictions mean that Adendorff will not arrive at Franklin’s Gardens until he can safely make the journey from France.

ADVERTISEMENT