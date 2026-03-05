'It’s not easy being number one': Kolinisau expects tough North American legs

Osea Kolinisau knows that Fiji’s position at the top of the HSBC SVNS Series standings is perilous at best.

As his team arrived in Vancouver for this weekend’s tournament in Canada, the side are being chased by seven other teams at BC Place and have been named in a competitive Pool B alongside Australia, Argentina and France. They will have their work cut out for them.

“It’s not easy being number one,” Kolinisau said. “You know, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong.

“Something we’re focusing on a lot is trying to make sure we’re consistent with our attitude as well on what we’ve been doing and make sure we’re pushing the boys hard.”

For the trip to North America, Kolinisau has brought serving police officer Akuila Dranivotua along for a potential debut.

There is even a place for Vuiviawa Naduvalo after he was stretchered off in the Perth SVNS final as his team lost out to South Africa.

This weekend Fiji aim to become champions in Vancouver for the first time since 2018 and end Argentina’s four years of dominance at the venue.

“We chose to bring 14 players on this leg and after this leg, then one player will return back and 13 will travel to New York,” Kolinisau said.

“But we just wanted to bring 14 players just in case we have injuries and we wanted to make sure we got that covered.

“We’ll see how the games go this weekend and we might bring in (additional players) if we needed fresh legs for next week.”

Fiji Men’s Sevens squad for Vancouver and New York

Jeremaia Matana (C)

Joseva Talacolo

Sevuloni Mocenacagi

Terio Veilawa

Pilipo Bukayaro

Nacani Boginisoko

Ratu Manueli Maisamoa

George Bose

Kavekini Tanivanuakula

Alusio Vakadranu

Apete Narogo

Douglas Daveta

Vuiviawa Naduvalo

Akuila Dranivotua

