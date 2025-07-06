How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games

Four games into the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia and Andy Farrell’s prospective Test team is beginning to take shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Ellis Genge’s destructive carrying to Finn Russell’s assured control, standout performances are starting to separate the contenders from the rest. Injuries have opened the door for others, with the likes of Alex Mitchell and Huw Jones making strong late claims.

Here’s how the probable Test XV is shaping up as we get towards the business end of the tour Down Under:

British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025. Download Now British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025.

1. Ellis Genge

Arguably the form forward of the tour, Genge’s all-action performances have put daylight between him and Andrew Porter, who was the favourite for the loosehead slot prior to the tour. Pierre Schoeman has done little wrong, but it’s Genge’s carrying and solid scrum work – long seen as a weakness – that has set him apart.

2. Dan Sheehan

Sheehan was one of the first names on the teamsheet coming into the tour, and little has changed. His performances – including one as captain against Western Force – have only underlined his importance to the team.

3. Finlay Bealham

A late call-up in place of Zander Fagerson, the Connacht man has defied raised eyebrows at his inclusion by making a strong case as the form Lions tighthead. Tadhg Furlong is still searching for form, while Will Stuart’s mediocre game against the Reds has dented his Test chances.

4. Maro Itoje

Like Sheehan, Itoje has shone individually and as a captain who leads by example. It’s hard to imagine any Test XV where a fit Itoje doesn’t start.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Joe McCarthy

‘Big Joe’ has saved his best form for the tour. Edges out Leinster teammate James Ryan, Ollie Chessum and Scott Cummings on form. McCarthy has carried and tackled hard and is growing in confidence with each outing. Brings real physical menace.

6. Tadhg Beirne

Playing Beirne at six rather than at lock adds bulk and an experienced edge to the pack. His breakdown work and leadership stand out. Tom Curry might yet have something to say about it, but Beirne looks to be the favourite.

7. Henry Pollock

His withdrawal with a tight calf before the Tahs match came just as he was building momentum, but Pollock’s energy, turnovers and tackling against the Force put him ahead of Josh van der Flier, lone Welshman Jac Morgan, and the redoubtable Curry. A bench role in the Test series [with van der Flier starting] is possible, but a starting berth is very much in play.

8. Jack Conan

Another player who just feels right for the Lions. Brings size and experience, which the more compact Ben Earl can’t quite match at No.8.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Alex Mitchell

Jamison Gibson-Park was a shoo-in for the starting spot, but injury has limited the Leinsterman’s Lions minutes. That, and a tour-ending injury to Tomos Williams, opened the door for Mitchell – and he has taken his chance. Excellent against the Waratahs.

10. Finn Russell

The general. Russell’s boot, flair and control are keeping Marcus Smith and Fin Smith in the shadows. Barring a late and unlikely charge from new arrival Owen Farrell, the jersey looks his.

11. James Lowe

Worked tirelessly and added left-footed variety when turning out for the tour side. Safe under the high ball and has made good defensive reads. The indifferent form of Duhan van der Merwe has helped his cause.

12. Sione Tuipulotu

The Lions’ midfield selection may come down to combinations, and the ‘Huwipulotu’ pairing is tried and tested. The Aussie-born centre brings the same energy as Bundee Aki, and while he may lack the Irishman’s power, he compensates with distribution and a broader skillset.

13. Huw Jones

His brace against the Waratahs may have nudged him ahead of Garry Ringrose [who has also been a standout]. As with Tuipulotu, this one feels like a battle of combinations – and the Glasgow pair appears to be edging ahead of Aki-Ringrose.

14. Tommy Freeman

While not quite at the outrageous end-of-season level he showed for Northampton, Freeman has looked dangerous on the ball and has shown the work-rate and engine to keep his 6’3, 103kg frame busy around the pitch.

15. Blair Kinghorn

Despite only recently joining the squad, the Toulouse Scot could take the fullback jersey almost by default with Elliot Daly flying home. Hugo Keenan is in a similar situation with little time under his belt but struggled against the Waratahs. England fly-half Marcus Smith has done a decent job moonlighting at 15, but a few shaky moments under the high ball suggest Farrell will opt for a specialist.