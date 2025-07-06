How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games
Four games into the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia and Andy Farrell’s prospective Test team is beginning to take shape.
From Ellis Genge’s destructive carrying to Finn Russell’s assured control, standout performances are starting to separate the contenders from the rest. Injuries have opened the door for others, with the likes of Alex Mitchell and Huw Jones making strong late claims.
Here’s how the probable Test XV is shaping up as we get towards the business end of the tour Down Under:
1. Ellis Genge
Arguably the form forward of the tour, Genge’s all-action performances have put daylight between him and Andrew Porter, who was the favourite for the loosehead slot prior to the tour. Pierre Schoeman has done little wrong, but it’s Genge’s carrying and solid scrum work – long seen as a weakness – that has set him apart.
2. Dan Sheehan
Sheehan was one of the first names on the teamsheet coming into the tour, and little has changed. His performances – including one as captain against Western Force – have only underlined his importance to the team.
3. Finlay Bealham
A late call-up in place of Zander Fagerson, the Connacht man has defied raised eyebrows at his inclusion by making a strong case as the form Lions tighthead. Tadhg Furlong is still searching for form, while Will Stuart’s mediocre game against the Reds has dented his Test chances.
4. Maro Itoje
Like Sheehan, Itoje has shone individually and as a captain who leads by example. It’s hard to imagine any Test XV where a fit Itoje doesn’t start.
5. Joe McCarthy
‘Big Joe’ has saved his best form for the tour. Edges out Leinster teammate James Ryan, Ollie Chessum and Scott Cummings on form. McCarthy has carried and tackled hard and is growing in confidence with each outing. Brings real physical menace.
6. Tadhg Beirne
Playing Beirne at six rather than at lock adds bulk and an experienced edge to the pack. His breakdown work and leadership stand out. Tom Curry might yet have something to say about it, but Beirne looks to be the favourite.
7. Henry Pollock
His withdrawal with a tight calf before the Tahs match came just as he was building momentum, but Pollock’s energy, turnovers and tackling against the Force put him ahead of Josh van der Flier, lone Welshman Jac Morgan, and the redoubtable Curry. A bench role in the Test series [with van der Flier starting] is possible, but a starting berth is very much in play.
8. Jack Conan
Another player who just feels right for the Lions. Brings size and experience, which the more compact Ben Earl can’t quite match at No.8.
9. Alex Mitchell
Jamison Gibson-Park was a shoo-in for the starting spot, but injury has limited the Leinsterman’s Lions minutes. That, and a tour-ending injury to Tomos Williams, opened the door for Mitchell – and he has taken his chance. Excellent against the Waratahs.
10. Finn Russell
The general. Russell’s boot, flair and control are keeping Marcus Smith and Fin Smith in the shadows. Barring a late and unlikely charge from new arrival Owen Farrell, the jersey looks his.
11. James Lowe
Worked tirelessly and added left-footed variety when turning out for the tour side. Safe under the high ball and has made good defensive reads. The indifferent form of Duhan van der Merwe has helped his cause.
12. Sione Tuipulotu
The Lions’ midfield selection may come down to combinations, and the ‘Huwipulotu’ pairing is tried and tested. The Aussie-born centre brings the same energy as Bundee Aki, and while he may lack the Irishman’s power, he compensates with distribution and a broader skillset.
13. Huw Jones
His brace against the Waratahs may have nudged him ahead of Garry Ringrose [who has also been a standout]. As with Tuipulotu, this one feels like a battle of combinations – and the Glasgow pair appears to be edging ahead of Aki-Ringrose.
14. Tommy Freeman
While not quite at the outrageous end-of-season level he showed for Northampton, Freeman has looked dangerous on the ball and has shown the work-rate and engine to keep his 6’3, 103kg frame busy around the pitch.
15. Blair Kinghorn
Despite only recently joining the squad, the Toulouse Scot could take the fullback jersey almost by default with Elliot Daly flying home. Hugo Keenan is in a similar situation with little time under his belt but struggled against the Waratahs. England fly-half Marcus Smith has done a decent job moonlighting at 15, but a few shaky moments under the high ball suggest Farrell will opt for a specialist.
News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Beirne not even in the 23. 6 and 7 nowhere near clear cut. Bealham the worst tighthead on tour. Gibson Park starts.
Beirne is not a loose forward. He was very slow to the breakdown. Compare him to the Bok blind side flank Pieter Steph du Toit. The NZ options are also far better than TB at loose forward. He should start at lock with Itoje. The very strong Irish contingent have not covered themselves in glory - very few if any absolutely definite starters and considering they made up the Lions portion of the full squad that must be concerning for the future. It seems that the golden era for the three top teams Ireland South Africa and New Zealand is on the wane. France is on the rise but their ridiculous domestic club dominance over the national team interests make them much less of a threat as a rugby force.
Agree. He looked maybe a 6 1/2 a while back but he was a bit younger then.
He's a skillful lock for me but not a flanker.
6 is a problem position, no one has really put their hand up for that shirt. Most are suggesting chessum at 6 even thou he hasnt played there for the lions, mainly due to lack of other notable performers
Lowe Kinghorn Freeman
Ringrose Aki
Russell JGP
Chessum Conan Morgan
Itoje McCarthy
Genge Sheehan Stuart
Kelleher,Porter,Bealham,Beirne,
Pollock,Mitchell,M Smith,Tuipulotu
Think u have to start Bundee because he doesn’t really work off the bench where if Ringrose gets injured Tuipulotu can cover 13 if wing goes down Smith on at FB Kinghorn to the wing,loose forwards are tough no real 8 cover is Pollock up to it?
Pollock at 8 v a wallabies team wont end well,maybe coming from bench with spped his main assett after conan wears them down,a bug solid unit needed at 8 and conan is the man
No room for a six two split there in that case, which is what Faz was going for originally until injury changed his team selection at the last minute.
If it’s shaping up reckon have to do the whole 23 those dudes on bench too
Beirne over chessum…really!!
Not sure Bealham is inked in yet, Beirne definitely off the pace but Chessum hasn’t fired either, Pollock doesn’t start over Morgan but JGP likely does. Bench likely has Pollock, Mitchell and Fin coming on. Apart from that, spot on…
My reading of his original selection for the Tahs game was that he wants a 6/2 bench. If that’s what he wants for the tests which I’m pretty sure is the case, the bench would almost certainly be Mitchell and Marcus as those two cover the most ground.
Morgan outclassing Pollock at the moment. Pollock has impact off the bench. And Beirne has been off the boil, I expect chessum or curry at 6. Aside from his try, Mitchell was guff against the Tahs, JGP is the class act.
Im a big pollock fan and even i agree that morgan should start with pollock coming on from the bench, although its a close call, i think experience over exuberance for the first test