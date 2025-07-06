Northern Edition
British & Irish Lions 2025

How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games

Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham of the British and Irish Lions celebrate after the tour match between NSW Waratahs and British & Irish Lions at Allianz Stadium on July 05, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Four games into the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia and Andy Farrell’s prospective Test team is beginning to take shape.

From Ellis Genge’s destructive carrying to Finn Russell’s assured control, standout performances are starting to separate the contenders from the rest. Injuries have opened the door for others, with the likes of Alex Mitchell and Huw Jones making strong late claims.

Here’s how the probable Test XV is shaping up as we get towards the business end of the tour Down Under:

1. Ellis Genge
Arguably the form forward of the tour, Genge’s all-action performances have put daylight between him and Andrew Porter, who was the favourite for the loosehead slot prior to the tour. Pierre Schoeman has done little wrong, but it’s Genge’s carrying and solid scrum work – long seen as a weakness – that has set him apart.

2. Dan Sheehan
Sheehan was one of the first names on the teamsheet coming into the tour, and little has changed. His performances – including one as captain against Western Force – have only underlined his importance to the team.

3. Finlay Bealham
A late call-up in place of Zander Fagerson, the Connacht man has defied raised eyebrows at his inclusion by making a strong case as the form Lions tighthead. Tadhg Furlong is still searching for form, while Will Stuart’s mediocre game against the Reds has dented his Test chances.

4. Maro Itoje
Like Sheehan, Itoje has shone individually and as a captain who leads by example. It’s hard to imagine any Test XV where a fit Itoje doesn’t start.

5. Joe McCarthy
‘Big Joe’ has saved his best form for the tour. Edges out Leinster teammate James Ryan, Ollie Chessum and Scott Cummings on form. McCarthy has carried and tackled hard and is growing in confidence with each outing. Brings real physical menace.

6. Tadhg Beirne
Playing Beirne at six rather than at lock adds bulk and an experienced edge to the pack. His breakdown work and leadership stand out. Tom Curry might yet have something to say about it, but Beirne looks to be the favourite.

7. Henry Pollock
His withdrawal with a tight calf before the Tahs match came just as he was building momentum, but Pollock’s energy, turnovers and tackling against the Force put him ahead of Josh van der Flier, lone Welshman Jac Morgan, and the redoubtable Curry. A bench role in the Test series [with van der Flier starting] is possible, but a starting berth is very much in play.

8. Jack Conan
Another player who just feels right for the Lions. Brings size and experience, which the more compact Ben Earl can’t quite match at No.8.

9. Alex Mitchell
Jamison Gibson-Park was a shoo-in for the starting spot, but injury has limited the Leinsterman’s Lions minutes. That, and a tour-ending injury to Tomos Williams, opened the door for Mitchell – and he has taken his chance. Excellent against the Waratahs.

10. Finn Russell
The general. Russell’s boot, flair and control are keeping Marcus Smith and Fin Smith in the shadows. Barring a late and unlikely charge from new arrival Owen Farrell, the jersey looks his.

11. James Lowe
Worked tirelessly and added left-footed variety when turning out for the tour side. Safe under the high ball and has made good defensive reads. The indifferent form of Duhan van der Merwe has helped his cause.

12. Sione Tuipulotu
The Lions’ midfield selection may come down to combinations, and the ‘Huwipulotu’ pairing is tried and tested. The Aussie-born centre brings the same energy as Bundee Aki, and while he may lack the Irishman’s power, he compensates with distribution and a broader skillset.

13. Huw Jones
His brace against the Waratahs may have nudged him ahead of Garry Ringrose [who has also been a standout]. As with Tuipulotu, this one feels like a battle of combinations – and the Glasgow pair appears to be edging ahead of Aki-Ringrose.

14. Tommy Freeman
While not quite at the outrageous end-of-season level he showed for Northampton, Freeman has looked dangerous on the ball and has shown the work-rate and engine to keep his 6’3, 103kg frame busy around the pitch.

15. Blair Kinghorn
Despite only recently joining the squad, the Toulouse Scot could take the fullback jersey almost by default with Elliot Daly flying home. Hugo Keenan is in a similar situation with little time under his belt but struggled against the Waratahs. England fly-half Marcus Smith has done a decent job moonlighting at 15, but a few shaky moments under the high ball suggest Farrell will opt for a specialist.

Comments

21 Comments
B
Bjs 6 days ago

Beirne not even in the 23. 6 and 7 nowhere near clear cut. Bealham the worst tighthead on tour. Gibson Park starts.

G
GrahamVF 6 days ago

Beirne is not a loose forward. He was very slow to the breakdown. Compare him to the Bok blind side flank Pieter Steph du Toit. The NZ options are also far better than TB at loose forward. He should start at lock with Itoje. The very strong Irish contingent have not covered themselves in glory - very few if any absolutely definite starters and considering they made up the Lions portion of the full squad that must be concerning for the future. It seems that the golden era for the three top teams Ireland South Africa and New Zealand is on the wane. France is on the rise but their ridiculous domestic club dominance over the national team interests make them much less of a threat as a rugby force.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

Agree. He looked maybe a 6 1/2 a while back but he was a bit younger then.


He's a skillful lock for me but not a flanker.

L
LE 6 days ago

6 is a problem position, no one has really put their hand up for that shirt. Most are suggesting chessum at 6 even thou he hasnt played there for the lions, mainly due to lack of other notable performers

B
BA 6 days ago

Lowe Kinghorn Freeman

Ringrose Aki

Russell JGP

Chessum Conan Morgan

Itoje McCarthy

Genge Sheehan Stuart


Kelleher,Porter,Bealham,Beirne,

Pollock,Mitchell,M Smith,Tuipulotu


Think u have to start Bundee because he doesn’t really work off the bench where if Ringrose gets injured Tuipulotu can cover 13 if wing goes down Smith on at FB Kinghorn to the wing,loose forwards are tough no real 8 cover is Pollock up to it?

D
DC 6 days ago

Pollock at 8 v a wallabies team wont end well,maybe coming from bench with spped his main assett after conan wears them down,a bug solid unit needed at 8 and conan is the man

G
GrahamVF 6 days ago

No room for a six two split there in that case, which is what Faz was going for originally until injury changed his team selection at the last minute.

B
BA 6 days ago

If it’s shaping up reckon have to do the whole 23 those dudes on bench too

M
Mark 7 days ago

Beirne over chessum…really!!

E
Ed the Duck 7 days ago

Not sure Bealham is inked in yet, Beirne definitely off the pace but Chessum hasn’t fired either, Pollock doesn’t start over Morgan but JGP likely does. Bench likely has Pollock, Mitchell and Fin coming on. Apart from that, spot on…

G
GrahamVF 6 days ago

My reading of his original selection for the Tahs game was that he wants a 6/2 bench. If that’s what he wants for the tests which I’m pretty sure is the case, the bench would almost certainly be Mitchell and Marcus as those two cover the most ground.

G
GC 7 days ago

Morgan outclassing Pollock at the moment. Pollock has impact off the bench. And Beirne has been off the boil, I expect chessum or curry at 6. Aside from his try, Mitchell was guff against the Tahs, JGP is the class act.

L
LE 6 days ago

Im a big pollock fan and even i agree that morgan should start with pollock coming on from the bench, although its a close call, i think experience over exuberance for the first test

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TD 5 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The intentional knock down resulting in a yellow is maybe the worst rule in sports. The fact that a spear tackle result in the same punishment makes no sense. Imagine a new fan watching that game and trying to make sense on how a player throwing his hand at a ball results in the same punishment as dropping a man on his head.

24 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 9 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

If he had have actually head butted someone. That was a bit of a push when things got emotional, used head instead of hands.

These things used to be a bit a laugh after the game. Now we’re all clutching our rosary beads.

14 Go to comments
B
BA 10 minutes ago
Oli Mathis out, Simpson to start at No.10 for U20 semi-final clash

Good team,boys need to really up the accuracy for this game even tho I don’t think French boys are quite as good up front as previous couple of years Puma boys gave them a hurry up at scrum time but still lethal all over the park, Kiwi boys have some devastating ball carriers Micah Fale is so much fun to watch off bench hope he gets a chance to wind up

2 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 15 minutes ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

I've been in the stands for Munster V Māori’s twice.


Among the greatest rugby experiences of my life. Never seen respect like it. Proper, proper fans.


Both times the result was irrelevant as the sport won. Every player, man, woman and child living the games values.


Beautiful, bai!!!!!!

3 Go to comments
B
BA 19 minutes ago
Garry Ringrose ruled out of first Lions Test against Australia

Well that solves one headache for Faz & co naybe creates another with who to pick at 12 but not a bad headache to have

1 Go to comments
B
BA 27 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The just need to tier the bin system 5 minutes,10,20 and ur outta here 5 minute is for everything not dangerous no need for cards just hand signals like basketball give out more penalty tries not sin bin on repeat team offending

24 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 39 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I did not ask yourself or anyone to believe or agree with me and good for you for being such a connected person. Anyway You don’t know me from Adam so let us just leave it at that regarding playing the game. I said that it is not a conspiracy theory. It is what I was told way before he was selected as a Springbok and here he is. If you think anyone in the Moerat fam are “needy kids” when talking rugby then cool. No need to get worked up.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

No it is not, you are always more than welcome to come play the Māori, boys probably be more than happy to come North tbh and Samoa Tonga still can get a good team together it’s the getting them together with zero cash that’s a problem

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Absolutely relevant. It's because of useless refs that the game is taking a nose dive. If he did his job properly, there would be way less problems. Too long have refs gotten away with officiating that's even worse than school rugby. Too long have the NH had their fingers in that nice big fat pie of WR. Doing everything in their power to give the NH the edge, trying to force everyone else to play the game via the NH way by changing, deleting it adding new laws. Currently the main man might be Australian, but he has no power surrounded by the NH lackeys isn't it? Which refs gets preference at most tournaments including the WC? The NH refs. Brace always blows against the Boks. This hasn't been his first time not his last time.

93 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

That just doesn’t make sense!…

24 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

That is a good result for rugby Spain are a good team and those 2 teams would benefit from playing each other more yup it is good to play better sides but not getting hidings by 60 points

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Italy is much better than what people give them credit for. The Boks cohesion is the biggest problem. I am not worried about the Boks. Everyone see what they want to see. You want to see the Boks as weak and want them to lose. Like some AB's fans ( not most of them ), that expects the AB's to make it 2 run away wins against the Boks. Big scores. Should I remind you that the Boks are double WC champs? That they have beaten the AB's 4 times in a row? Whatever you may wish in your fairy land of dreams, that is not going to happen. Games between the Boks and AB's is always a closely fought contest that could go either way. Where teams like the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aren't taken that seriously, the same can't be said of the AB's. We treat them them with the respect they deserve. There will be no experiments. They will get the best the Boks have and the Boks will be razor sharp. Honed in like snipers. Whoever wins those two tests will be deserved winners, and I can promise you this… Players on both sides will be sore and bloodied, because they will leave everything on the field like they always do.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

All player development

roads should lead to MLR in that part of the world?it would be in US benefit to have a strong neighborhood and gives opportunities in the pros so many dudes are from way further away than Canada or even Chile

9 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

I suspect a rather large number of naturalized Eagles will be soaring in 31 and the games leading up to it, MLR got good money in it for the long haul

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I didn't know he was injured too. Vincent Tsithuka is available and Roos did play well. Kolisi it seemed they were monitoring on a day to day basis. He might play to be ready for the RC. No matter who we think of, we can be sure that Rassie will surprise us all again

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

Fiji and Japan going to probably be playing with the big boys next year with ABs touring SA and this will mean something has to change up ? If that goes well then you could add Uruguay and Chile to that comp, and then u sort out something good for the rest?

9 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

Should be upgraded to red and a 3 week ban minimum

24 Go to comments
j
jh 1 hour ago
Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

Niue is a famous rugby nation despite its lack of size.

Just as well for the rest of the world there aren’t a million of them.

Keep it up James!

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 2 hours ago
England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

Still using laughing emojis to compensate for your lack of wit I see? 🤡


The country with the biggest rugby resources in the world fluking a couple of matches is hardly worth your goose stepping around the place Tommy Goebbels!

16 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

Well said. Thanks. I’m afraid after this match I now have as little respect for the Ities - and the referees who let them get away it - as I used to have for the Argies. Their spoiling and continually offsides play is perhaps the only way they can win, but it gets really irritating, and which no doubt got under Wiese's skin. But, hey, it almost got them near to the Boks last week, but luckily not this time, by a country mile.

14 Go to comments
