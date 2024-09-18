Northern Edition

Bunnings NPC

Four of best performers from round six of the NPC

By Adam Julian
D'Angelo Leuila of Waikato in action during the round one Bunnings NPC match between Waikato and Hawke's Bay at FMG Stadium, on August 06, 2022, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The National Provincial Championship is in full swing with six rounds of competition completed.

Tasman held off Wellington in their first Ranfurly Shield defence after beating Hawke’s Bay last week, while a number of first fives put up record scoring hauls.

Here are four of the best performers from the latest round of the Bunnings NPC.

D’Angelo Leuila (Waikato)

Had a day of dreams in Waikato’s 50-5 slaying of Hawke’s Bay in Hamilton scoring four tries and 35 points; just two points shy of the record for most points by an individual in an NPC Division I match established by Ben Blair of Canterbury in 1999. Bruce Reihana scored 35 points for Waikato against North Otago in 2000.

Leuila can blow hot and cold but when he’s on things happen. His second try involved regathering a fortuitous chip while his fourth saw him steamroll past a lock, flanker and outside back.  Unusually big for a first five-eighth and with a prodigious left food, a confident Leuila is a massive threat.

Waikato made a poor start to the season but in the last month have had three wins and ran defending champions Taranaki close in New Plymouth. With All Blacks Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau and Quinn Tupaea potentially back in the roster long Waikato could come home with a wet sail.

North Harbour’s first five-eighth Tane Edmed scored 33 points for North Harbour in their 58-19 crushing of Manawat?. The North Harbour record for most points by an individual in a game is held by Frano Botica with 34 against Queensland Country in 1985.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
7
Tries
1
6
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
104
Carries
106
9
Line Breaks
5
12
Turnovers Lost
29
11
Turnovers Won
1

Timoci Tavatavanawai (Tasman) `

`When Tasman lost veteran hooker Quentin MacDonald and captain Quentin Strange in the opening quarter of the Ranfurly Shield game yesterday, things looked ropey. Instead, Tasman was niggly and more clinical when it counted with talisman winger Timoci Tavatavanawai to the fore.

Tavatavanawai leads the NPC for defenders beaten, breakdown turnovers and ranks fifth in offloads. An absolute beast who seeks work scored a cracking try and if he isolates a ball carrier Tavatavanawai is dynamite. There was also an eye-catching display and try by Kyren Taumoefolau. In a compromised pack there was a huge shift by Antonio Shalfoon (17 tackles).

Tjay Clarke (Wellington)

It wasn’t a vintage day for the Lions in Blenheim yesterday, outhustled by a more desperate Tasman 28-15 in their failed Ranfurly Shield challenge.

However, utility back Tjay Clarke made the most of his chances coming off the bench and scoring yet another try – the sixth game in a row in which he has scored.

Clarke might be the biggest overachiever in Wellington rugby.  His First XV career at St Patrick’s College, Silverstream was solid, but hardly headline-grabbing. Since joining the Petone club, Clarke has matured into the Villagers captain at 21. His booming left foot is a compelling point of difference and his confidence in attacking is rising sharply.

According to the Rugby Database, the record for most tries in a row is nine by Karl Te Nana in 1997. Bernie Fraser (1980-1981), George Moala (2014-2015), and Salesi Rayasi (2020) each scored eight tries in a row. John Timu (1990-1991) and Hosea Gear (2008) scored seven on the bounce Mike Clamp (1980-81, 1984-85), Joeli Vidiri (1995), Jonah Lomu (2001), Lelia Masaga (2010) and Josh McKay (2017) have each scored six tries in a match.

Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty)

In the battle between the Blues Super Rugby winning hookers it was Kurt Eklund won emerged triumphant over Ricky Riccitelli. Neither is particularly flashy but when you look at the All Blacks wobbles at present neither would be a bad pair of hands. Eklund made 17 tackles, scored a 49th-minute try, and was a model of consistency lasting 67 minutes in the Steamers’ 33-20 win over Taranaki.

TRENDING
TRENDING The changes Scott Robertson must make to address All Blacks’ bench woes The changes Scott Robertson must make to address All Blacks’ struggles
Search