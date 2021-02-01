11:03am, 01 February 2021

Scarlets prop Werner Kruger is set to bring the curtain down a 16-year career that has seen him play over 370 first-class rugby games in Super Rugby, the Currie Cup and the PRO14.

The experienced tight-head prop has been in Llanelli since arriving from Super Rugby side the Bulls in 2016. Capped four times by the Springboks, Kruger was the first Bulls player to make a century of appearances in both Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.

“You hear the statement ‘you know when you know’ and you never really understand until it comes across your path,” he said. “I feel very privileged and very blessed to have been able to have played this game that we love for the past 16-plus years.

“Rugby has been a passion of mine from being a young kid growing up, dreaming of playing for the Springboks and it has been a real privilege to have played for so long.”

He has played 122 times for the West Wales region, establishing himself as a hugely reliable front-row operator as well as a prop with an eye for the try-line, having scored nine times in Scarlets colours.

“It could not have started better for me, going on that winning run and then winning the title in Dublin against Munster. That entire season is a massive highlight for me. The La Rochelle European quarter-final and seeing Parc y Scarlets packed out was also something special.”

“I have been privileged in my career to have been involved in some great squads. Winning two Super Rugby finals back-to-back with the Bulls was a massive honour and of course representing the Springboks and making my debut against Australia in Sydney is something I will never forget.”

Kruger is planning to pursue a career as a financial planner.

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney said: “To make more than a century of appearances in the Currie Cup, Super Rugby and with the Scarlets is an incredible achievement and testament to Werner’s professionalism and the way he approaches his rugby. He is a role model for any young player coming into the game.

“All of us involved with the Scarlets would like to congratulate Werner on a wonderful career and I’m sure he still has a few more games left in him before he returns to South Africa at the end of the season.”