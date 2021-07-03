Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

Eddie Jones names the best attacking combination he has ever seen

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

An innocuous question about Max Malins and his ability to flit between the wing and full-back wasn’t supposed to elicit a response that had Eddie Jones enthusiastically jumping back through time but that was precisely what he did when asked about the positional flexibility of the Saracens player following the announcement of the England XV to play the USA this Sunday.  

ADVERTISEMENT

It was at full-back where the 24-year-old made people sit up and take great notice of him in the recent Guinness Six Nations. 

Having played in that position off the bench against Wales in February, he was picked to start there ahead of the benched Elliot Daly in the win over France and would have started again at No15 in the championship finale in Ireland but for an injury suffered at training the day before.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The moment the lights went out at a Springboks media briefing

By the time he was mended, it was mid-April and what happened between then and the unsuccessful conclusion to his Premiership season at loan club Bristol illustrates his ability to play across the backline. 

Nine tries he scored in seven appearances. There were two starts at full-back, another at out-half and four more on the left wing, the position he will occupy this Sunday for England after Jones elected to give Leicester youngster Freddie Steward a debut cap at full-back. Jones is intrigued over what might unfold with Malins starting in the wide channel for the first time.

“A long time ago when I coached the Brumbies we used to have Joe Roff and Andrew Walker and they played full-back and wing and they were the best attacking combination I have ever seen because they interchanged all the time,” he enthused. “The defence never knew what was coming to them and with Max on the wing, it gives us two full-backs and allows him to play a completely roving role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I expect his attacking instincts to be even sharper from the wing than it has been from full-back and we know he can play full-back and we are not discounting that he won’t play full-back in the future, but I feel we can get a lot out of him as a roving winger who can go all over the field and just find the opportunity to attack.”

No ‘justice’ for All Blacks in drawn Lions series Roman Poite's startling admission should have All Blacks fans - and the rest of the rugby world - up in arms. Jamie Wall Where the All Blacks actually improved in 2020 Analysis: 2020 was supposed to be an easy transition year for the All Blacks. That wasn't the case. Ben Wylie Is Jordie Barrett the fix to the All Blacks’ problem position? It may be a left-field move, but Jordie Barrett has all the skills needed for a shift back to the midfield. Gregor Paul Where the All Blacks will find their ferocity The All Blacks have talked about getting aggressive, but it will be up to individuals to make a difference. Patrick McKendry The cultural shift that’s transformed the All Blacks A massive change in the All Blacks culture is helping to bring the best out of players. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

Eddie Jones names the best attacking combination he has ever seen

Search