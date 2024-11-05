Northern Edition

Cultural reason behind divisive England trait explained by ex-Bok coach

Chandler Cunningham-South of England reacts during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between England and New Zealand All Blacks at the Allianz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

It was in the build-up to the World Cup last year that England’s whooping and hollering started to draw a lot of negative attention.

It was not that Steve Borthwick’s side had just started doing it – the Saracens contingent in particular had been doing it for years – it was just that the over-exuberant celebrations for knock-ons and minor infringements seemed in stark contrast to the abject displays that the side were producing.

But as England marched on through the World Cup on their way to an agonising semi-final loss to eventual winners South Africa, the criticism of their behaviour – spearheaded by Ben Earl and Maro Itoje – dissipated as it clearly had a galvanising effect and the players in question produced match-winning displays that overshadowed their negatively-received attitude.

But this behaviour has been called into question again by former South Africa captain Jean de Villiers, who wonders if it highlights the difference between England’s mentality and that of the All Blacks or Springboks following England’s narrow 22-24 loss to New Zealand at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

Speaking on RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office, de Villiers, who was hosting in place of Hanyani Shimange, highlighted two tackles in the match, one by England’s Chandler Cunningham-South and one by the All Blacks’ Patrick Tuipulotu, and their subsequent celebrations, as a difference between the two sides.

“The big thing for me, we saw Chandler Cunningham-South make one big hit on Tupou Vaa’i, I think it was the first half, and he kind of celebrated as if they’d won the game,” the former centre said, referring to what some Springboks have labelled ‘plastic energy’.

“Whereas Patrick Tuipulotu, massive hit on Furbank in the second half and he just got back up and got in the line. Is that almost the difference between the two?

“Because we saw in the Haka both teams coming closer, but when you do that, you need to back it up with performances, whatever you do. It’s the first time I saw the All Blacks responding in a different way where they actually went forward. But during the game itself, you need to forget about that stuff and you need to stay in the moment and don’t worry about the outside stuff. Was that the difference in the end?”

It is worth noting that the key difference between the two tackles is that Cunningham-South enforced a knock-on while Tuipulotu’s did not, thus there was a break in play after the Englishman’s tackle which gave him an opportunity to celebrate.

But former South Africa coach Nick Mallett, who was a guest on the podcast, believes there is a cultural reason why England “need” to be so vociferous on the pitch, and it is what separates them from New Zealand and South Africa.

“With the All Blacks, it matters,” Mallett said. “It really, really matters. For England, they want it to matter. You can see the guys are pushing themselves to try and get to the level of intensity that is required to beat that team.

“We have it because it is innate in South African culture, as it is in New Zealand. For them, they need to high-five whenever they do something physical.”

England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

While many will still be in disbelief that England were trailing come the final play of the match against the All Blacks given the position of strength they were in 20 minutes before, they nevertheless had a good chance to win the match at the death.

Comments

11 Comments
A
AS 2 days ago

It's like eating cards or something sweet, you get a sudden high, followed by a bigger low. That's why they lost to thd Boks in Semi final, Boks were poor on thd night, but England put to much energy in celebrating every little thing, we just got on with it.

H
Hellhound 2 days ago

They can do what they want, but they put too much emotion into it. Using that emotions for every little thing means that you lift your spirits for the moment but when things go bad, that same emotions drop to the boots. Especially if they are scored against. To lift those spirits higher again, requires a lot of effort. Emotional play makes you miss things on the field. It will cost you in the end. Maybe even the game.


To use a perfect example... The Bulls from South Africa in the URC reached 2 finals, and in both semi finals they played Leinster(effectively the Irish team), not their 2nd team, but all stars, and they beat them both times, once away and once at home. Those games was the Bulls finals. In the actual finals, they lost to the Stormers of SA, and Glasgow Warriors of Scotland. They put everything into those Leinster matches, knowing what would be needed, but it cost them in the finals.


Putting too much energy in silly celebrations, instead of focusing on the task at hand until the final whistle blow is what will give the other team the edge. It's why teams like the Boks and the Irish play 80 min games, not 50-60 min games. It's why they regularly wins. It's why the AB's struggle, because they have the talent, but they don't have 80 min in them yet. When a player gets tired, that's when mistakes slips in and teams like the Boks will punish you for it, even if they play bad, because they are focused. They are saving that energy for when it really matters.


That last 20 minutes is where most games are won or lost and that's where you need to dig deep. Wasting energy on silly celebrations like tackles or a ref decision etc is detrimental. Celebrating tries or points or even penalties, that is understandable. Required even to hype yourself up for about a minute or two, but then it's time to refocus.

F
Flankly 3 days ago

Personally don't like it, but, as long as it stops short of taunting and provocation, a team should be allowed to do it.


Whether or not it helps them win is another topic. Jean is probably right, that it distracts when focus and sustained energy is needed.

G
GG 3 days ago

Imagine how long a game would take if the Boks had to celebrate every tackle PSdT makes with this over the top high fiving and backslapping.

A
AS 2 days ago

Well e tra 20 plus minutes.

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 days ago

Only really works as a tactic for the teams vibe if that’s their attitude for the whole game.

If they force an error like CCS did, if they keep that energy up when things aren’t going their way, then there is value in it.

But if they’re just going to party up on the other teams mistakes and be church mice when things go bad then it’s kind of a waste of time.

t
tg 3 days ago

I’m very disappointed watching it as a fan. It’s not needed nor wanted. You win a penalty you move on you don’t celebrate it.

C
Colin Anderson 2 days ago

Maybe it is considered an incredible acheivement when an English player make a tackle!

T
Tom 3 days ago

The Saracens players are the ones who brought this habit into the England team and to be fair they rarely lose, they have a very strong winning culture. It is however very embarrassing when you suck.

A
AA 3 days ago

Agreed.

The childish and embarrasing patting on the back , shouting, the 3,qs running 20 yards to slap the forwards backs is pathetic.

It just show reverence to the better team and a minor success worth shouting about.

If a top, top coach was in charge of England he would put a stop to it ,

Unfortunately , we have Borthwick .

No ones idea of a top coach and no CV to prove it.

He can't even see when his players are on top.

To even think Ford was up to playing against the AB,s shows favouritism gone mad.

Ford was more than rusty.

He wasn't up to the job.

He has now only played another 17 minutes rugby this season and the utterly shambolic effort he gave means he should be sent back to Sale to get some game time and ruddy backbone .

It wasn't though he was up against a flying wing forward like Marcus was when he pulled down Sititi In full flight.

It was one of the smallest guys on the pitch . Pathetic.

At international level to say he can't tackle cuts no ice. Not these days

He doesn't have Owen to cover for him . And it is showing.

D
DP 3 days ago

It’s embarrassing. Bongi called it “plastic energy”.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 1 minute ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 14 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 15 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 18 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 18 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 19 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 21 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 31 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 33 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 49 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 50 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
