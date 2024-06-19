Chiefs make handful of changes in team for Super Rugby final

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has delivered good and bad news in his team naming for the Super Rugby Pacific final at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

A battered and bruised Chiefs squad emerged from their monumental semi-final win over the Hurricanes in Wellington, and while it looked as if the club may have to call upon a local club player to fulfil their desperate need of another hooker, Bradley Slater has miraculously pulled up healthy enough for a green light.

Slater has been named on the bench for the contest, where he is joined by Manaaki Selby-Rickit who joins the matchday squad as second-row cover in the absence of Naitoa Ah Kuoi.

Rassie Erasmus explains the way forward Rassie Erasmus explains the way forward

Another name present in the team naming who missed the semi-final is Shaun Stevenson, who will be hoping to make it onto the pitch in the final after being named but pulling out late last week.

“The team are embracing finals week and look forward to what will be a massive occasion for rugby,” said Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

“The Blues have impressed with how they have gone about their work, establishing a harder edge under Vern (Cotter) whilst maintaining their ability to hurt you through their explosive backs. I can’t see them wavering from their willingness to kick long, pressure the ball and go to war through the middle of the park, so we at least know what’s coming our way.”

While it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Chiefs in 2024, the coach is confident his team know what it takes after falling just short of a title 12 months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We produced some good footy when it mattered and feel battle-hardened for a final. Our leaders have really stepped up, driven our preparation and led by example through their performances.

“It’s unfortunate to have lost some key players through injury, but no team has been immune to this, and you won’t see us worrying about something we can’t control. We are genuinely excited for the players who now get their opportunity. In Tyrone Thompson and Manaaki Selby-Rickit, we have two quality players who will serve the team extremely well,” said McMillan.

Chiefs team to face the Blues

1. Aidan Ross

2. Tyrone Thompson

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (captain)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable for selection: Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Kaleb Trask, Malachi Wrampling, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, and Samisoni Taukei’aho.