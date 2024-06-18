Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

By Ned Lester
Wallace Sititi with the ball in hand for the Chiefs. Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

The Super Rugby Pacific final will feature blockbusting matchups across the park, with a combined total of 16 All Blacks named in the starting XVs for the Blues and Chiefs in their respective semi-final teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various All Blacks will likely be lining up across from one another, with Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown set to square off in the midfield, Emoni Narawa and Caleb Clarke most likely locking horns on the wing and captains Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali’i expected to both don the respective No. 7 jerseys.

But there was no denying the Chiefs’ standout performer in the semi-final was a man without any All Blacks caps to his name; 21-year-old Wallace Sititi.

Enjoying a breakout season in 2024, Sititi was a powerful force in the No. 8 jersey once again in the dramatic semi-final win over the Hurricanes, contributing 16 carries and 13 tackles while providing impact with every touch. The 21-year-old was involved with the Blues previously, representing the club in the 2022 U20 Super Rugby season.

In the final, he’ll look to line up against perhaps the competition’s form No. 8 in Hoskins Sotutu. It’s a matchup that even has Sotutu’s Blues teammate AJ Lam excited.

“Wallace is in good form, I think he’s doing really well to be honest, especially for a young kid,” Lam told RugbyPass at Blues training ahead of the final.

“Hoskins is in there trying to prove a point as well, so I think it’ll be a huge battle between them both. It’ll go back and forth which will be good. I think it’ll be really good for the crowd as well, it should get them roaring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish them both the best but we’ll just see who comes out on top.”

Related

Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

The Blues boast their own No. 10 in career-best form, with Harry Plummer's emergence keeping All Black Stephen Perofeta at fullback.

Read Now

Sotutu, having been dropped from not just the All Blacks but All Blacks XV in 2023, has had a resurgent, career-best season to begin 2024, equalling the Blues’ single-season record for tries scored.

Lam says while sometimes the Blues look to fuel the fire in certain players, it’s not necessarily the recipe for success in the final.

“Sometimes we do try and rile up the boys, try to get them fizzed up. But, it’s dependent on the player and how they rile up.

“We do give a little bit of a nudge here and there, but not too much. We don’t want to get them off track too much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A sold-out crowd has been confirmed at Eden Park for the final, and the Blues couldn’t be happier to be back home for the big dance.

“We’re pretty excited to come back to Auckland, I think all the boys are excited to play in front of family and friends. It will probably give us an extra boost.

“That in itself, we just don’t want the moment to get in front of us and what our end goal is.”

Recommended

Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

INTERVIEW

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

FEATURED

Stabbing suspect chased down by 1.9m, 106kg ex-Western Force flanker

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

2

Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

3

Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

4

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

5

Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

6

Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

7

Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

8

Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

The England full-back has competition in the form of George Furbank but will relish the competition for the No 15 shirt

FEATURE

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Three decades have passed since a European team won at the Auckland stronghold, but England are good enough to make it happen.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'

England have booked a date in Tokyo with their irrepressible former coach in Japan and fireworks are guaranteed

Comments on RugbyPass

H
HOFer 7 minutes ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Oh dear. This English team will end up as mincemeat after Razor’s done with them. God save the English rugby team.

169 Go to comments
D
David 11 minutes ago
Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

The Chiefs can plan for this game because the Blues, under Cotter, are very predictable. Conversely the Blues will have little idea what the Chiefs have planned. That, and the anticipation of a Jacobson or Finau special should keep the Blues from staying calm. Sadly the officials might have the biggest say.

1 Go to comments
C
Col683 38 minutes ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Wow! Definitely, destined for higher Honours as a player……reminiscent of AB Great, Ben Smith. Rest Easy Connor😔.

3 Go to comments
J
Jen 1 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

So incredibly sad.

3 Go to comments
D
Damian 2 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Heard it all before. This is New Zealand, our paddock, our weather, our game. Even with multiple cards and a TMO on the sauce, no chance England.

169 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I’m all for England backing their running game as it’s much better to watch. But it’s a bit live by the sword die by the sword isn’t it? Any mistakes and the ABs will murder them in the counter attack. It is true that a settled England team with a game under their belt will play an All Black side with new leadership and only a week and a half together. But is it that much of an advantage? The All Blacks will have better skills and their set piece won’t exactly be soft.

169 Go to comments
G
Graham 3 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

The selection of the All Black squad is going to be very interesting. Scott Barrett , I believe will be the captain. He is the best man for the job. Ethan Blackadder will also be there. Looked great on his return. Codie Taylor showed he is the best hooker. Wallace Sititi, could be a bolter.

24 Go to comments
S
Scott 3 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

The All Blacks have 3 very special young athletes in back row who could become world class by 2027- 6 Samipeni Fineau, 7 Peter Lauki, and 8 Wallace Sititi. Are they ready to start versus England in July 2024- no. But I would have all 3 in the squad now so the can make debuts vs Fiji, Argentina, and Australia. For England, I would start the best loose forward combination from players who have been capped by the All Blacks already which I believe are 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Dalton Papalii, 8 Ardie Savea with Hoskins Sotutu on the bench.

24 Go to comments
S
Sean 4 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit: Mahomes, route running, settling in at Chiefs

I love it. Saying all the right things. Focused on learning as quickly as possible so he can start helping the team on Sundays. They’ve tried using track athletes as wide receivers to little result. This to me makes way more sense. Used to contact and having the ball in hands and running through the gaps. Receiver? I don’t know how that will go. It is a very nuanced position and the players he’s competing against (DBs and WRs) having been doing it since they were little. But I see great RB/KickReturner potential. Doesn’t hurt to have the greatest QB ever on his team with him either. GO CHIEFS!!!

4 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

RIP. Lovely player. Frustrated by his lack of minutes and our infatuation with SR and it’s test match physicality requirements.

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I mean - good luck of course. But I rather think this scratch team of underprepared, rookie players with a new and international rookie coach will still be too much for an England team probably playing the best they have in 10 years.

169 Go to comments
j
john 8 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'

Eddie never got over his small man syndrome. A bit like Cheika really. Never made the Wallabies and played the ‘immigrant’ victim card endlessly in their minds, despite lots of success. Ungrateful, cunning sods really. Not uncommon for their ilk. Eddie’s return home to give a couple of hopeless Tah players like Porecki and Donaldson a chance of undeserved stardom has undone all his previous good work. He’s just an unAustralian arse now.

2 Go to comments
B
Blair 8 hours ago
Ex-Ireland centre among 5 rugby players standing trial in Bordeaux

This is disgusting behaviour. Throw the book at these guys and let them rot in jail

1 Go to comments
L
Liam 9 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Think you might be setting the bar a bit low to be clapping professional athletes for being able to pass both ways. Zoolander much

169 Go to comments
p
pabst 9 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Here we go, I called this last year, French people are impossible, narcissistic and arrogant. They are shameful.

3 Go to comments
N
Neale 10 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

If you want the big bucks in France, make sure you deliver!!

3 Go to comments
C
Craig 12 hours ago
Where Jake White ranks the Bulls' win over Leinster

From school level SA boys are big into big Defence it’s a culture commitment thing. They are judged on big tackles

3 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 14 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'

Real entertaining read Mick! I do wonder though, why retired players aren’t more liberal with their views on EJ? Take Dylan Hartley for example. It’s well documented how Eddie beasted him to set an example and raise the bar for the rest of the squad. Surely once they’re retired and out of reach you would expect one or two interesting and attributable quotes…?

2 Go to comments
W
Warner 15 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Dont forget England has only won 8 tests against NZ since 1905 , 18% pretty pathetic considering it was your game. That equates to one win every 14.8years. Abysmal and to read RPass BLAH BLAH BLAH , theirs been greater players than from England and they made little difference. So with the tour coming up there’s a lot repeats made by WR of England beating NZ 8 times you should put it in context by repeating our 33 test wins. By tours end NZ will have 35 wins England will still be 8. Many have come to the FORTRESS and tried all have failed since 1994 , Eden Park. 48 consecutive test wins , how does this compare with ENG at Twickenham ???? Even with a new Coach unknown team England will find no easy pickings here , they will hv to fight like never before to stay in the game . GOOD LUCK

169 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 16 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Jeez Nick. You’ve certainly ‘lit the blue touch paper’ with this!!! So anyway, the fence has had enough and it’s beginning to creak. England have a shot, NZ are bright eyed and bushy tailed for their future with razor….but who wins??? That’s the $64,000 question…

169 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.' Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'
Search