Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

By Ned Lester
Connor Garden-Bachop of the Highlanders. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images

The Highlanders have confirmed the passing of Connor Garden-Bachop.

The 25-year-old outside back had spent four seasons with the Super Rugby club, being awarded Rookie of the Year in 2021 and representing the Maori All Blacks in 2022.

He is survived by twin daughters and was the son of former All Black Stephen Bachop and former Black Fern Sue Garden-Bachop. His brother, Jackson, spent six years with the Hurricanes and currently plays in France.

New Zealand Rugby has released a statement remembering “a fantastic young player”.

“On behalf of the entire rugby community, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand M?ori Rugby Board and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association would like to extend our deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family.

“Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief.

“Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud M?ori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room.

“Most importantly, he was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him.

“NZR, the New Zealand M?ori Rugby Board, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the Players Association are providing support and we ask that the privacy of the Garden-Bachop family?is?respected.”

Often sporting a wide grin on the rugby field, Connor Garden-Bachop was last week confirmed to be leaving the Highlanders by the club and took to social media just three days ago to express his gratitude for his time in Dunedin.

“Thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years. Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time,” he said.

A product of Scots College in Wellington, Gardon-Bachop first represented Canterbury in the NPC before returning to represent his home city with the Lions, where he won the 2022 title.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CGB (@connor_gardenbachop)

Comments

1 Comment
J
Jon 23 mins ago

RIP.

Lovely player. Frustrated by his lack of minutes and our infatuation with SR and it’s test match physicality requirements.

