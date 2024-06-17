Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

By Ned Lester
Damian McKenzie and the Chiefs celebrate scoring the try. Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images

With the Chiefs on another title charge in 2024, one name their final opponent the Blues will be hearing a lot of this week is that of Damian McKenzie; the instigator of a lethal Chiefs attack and a man known to rise to the occasion of big games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks pivot has, by his own admission, had some quiet stretches throughout the 2024 season but recently left those performances in the rearview, hitting the playoffs with renewed energy and inspiring a surge towards the final.

In response to a mildly disappointing nine-win regular season campaign, the influential first five-eighth said his team didn’t have to be the best team throughout the season, they just had to be the best team on the night, and that’s exactly what they’ve been every week since.

Video Spacer

Eddie Jones on South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments | RPTV

Eddie Jones speaks to Jim Hamilton about the reasons behind South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Watch on RugbyPass TV on June 18th

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Eddie Jones on South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments | RPTV

Eddie Jones speaks to Jim Hamilton about the reasons behind South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Watch on RugbyPass TV on June 18th

Coming soon

The Blues have also been the best team on the park in each of their last 13 games, including a 31-17 win over the Chiefs in round 15, just three weeks ago.

But that result doesn’t mean the Blues have the answer to McKeznie, far from it.

“I don’t think anyone has a plan on how to tackle him,” standout Blues back AJ Lam told RugbyPass at Blues training on Tuesday.

“But just trying to shut down his space and time on the ball will play a huge role in how we go in the game.

“Not just me but all the boys have just got to try and slow him down as much as we can because we know how much of a weapon he is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just knowing what he’s capable of, if we let him run around and let him play his game we’re just going to fall into his trap.

“So, trying to take away his space and time is going to be big for us.”

Related

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Three decades have passed since a European team won at the Auckland stronghold, but England are good enough to make it happen.

Read Now

The Blues boast their own No. 10 in career-best form, with Harry Plummer’s emergence keeping All Black Stephen Perofeta at fullback since returning from injury in time for the playoffs.

Lam, who has recently found a home in the No. 12 jersey just outside Plummer, says the 25-year-old has provided exactly the direction the team has needed since assuming the reins at 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He knows his stuff, from the top of the field to the bottom it’s a lot easier for us,” Lam explained. “If you ask any of the other players, everyone knows what they’re doing when they’re running off the back of him.

“He’s really clear on what he wants to do, where he wants to strike. Just his clarity and his leadership throughout this year has really helped us get to where we are at the moment.”

The idea of bringing the first Super Rugby title to Auckland since 2003 – excluding the abbreviated 2021 Trans-Tasman format – brings about plenty of emotions for the team, but Lam says they’ve got the recipe for a composed performance.

“We’re just sticking to our jobs. The coaches have given us a clear picture of what we want to do so it’s about slowly building towards it, not overdoing it too early in the week.

“But, also, it is an exciting moment, it’s just about being calm.”

Recommended

'Pretty serious' injury blow hits Chiefs and All Blacks ahead of Super final

Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

INTERVIEW

'What do we protect and what do we evolve?': Inside the All Blacks' new era

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

2

Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

3

Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

4

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

5

Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

6

Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

7

Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

8

Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Comments

1 Comment
D
David 11 mins ago

The Chiefs can plan for this game because the Blues, under Cotter, are very predictable. Conversely the Blues will have little idea what the Chiefs have planned. That, and the anticipation of a Jacobson or Finau special should keep the Blues from staying calm.

Sadly the officials might have the biggest say.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

The England full-back has competition in the form of George Furbank but will relish the competition for the No 15 shirt

FEATURE

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Three decades have passed since a European team won at the Auckland stronghold, but England are good enough to make it happen.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'

England have booked a date in Tokyo with their irrepressible former coach in Japan and fireworks are guaranteed

Comments on RugbyPass

H
HOFer 7 minutes ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Oh dear. This English team will end up as mincemeat after Razor’s done with them. God save the English rugby team.

169 Go to comments
D
David 11 minutes ago
Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

The Chiefs can plan for this game because the Blues, under Cotter, are very predictable. Conversely the Blues will have little idea what the Chiefs have planned. That, and the anticipation of a Jacobson or Finau special should keep the Blues from staying calm. Sadly the officials might have the biggest say.

1 Go to comments
C
Col683 38 minutes ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Wow! Definitely, destined for higher Honours as a player……reminiscent of AB Great, Ben Smith. Rest Easy Connor😔.

3 Go to comments
J
Jen 1 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

So incredibly sad.

3 Go to comments
D
Damian 2 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Heard it all before. This is New Zealand, our paddock, our weather, our game. Even with multiple cards and a TMO on the sauce, no chance England.

169 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I’m all for England backing their running game as it’s much better to watch. But it’s a bit live by the sword die by the sword isn’t it? Any mistakes and the ABs will murder them in the counter attack. It is true that a settled England team with a game under their belt will play an All Black side with new leadership and only a week and a half together. But is it that much of an advantage? The All Blacks will have better skills and their set piece won’t exactly be soft.

169 Go to comments
G
Graham 3 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

The selection of the All Black squad is going to be very interesting. Scott Barrett , I believe will be the captain. He is the best man for the job. Ethan Blackadder will also be there. Looked great on his return. Codie Taylor showed he is the best hooker. Wallace Sititi, could be a bolter.

24 Go to comments
S
Scott 3 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

The All Blacks have 3 very special young athletes in back row who could become world class by 2027- 6 Samipeni Fineau, 7 Peter Lauki, and 8 Wallace Sititi. Are they ready to start versus England in July 2024- no. But I would have all 3 in the squad now so the can make debuts vs Fiji, Argentina, and Australia. For England, I would start the best loose forward combination from players who have been capped by the All Blacks already which I believe are 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Dalton Papalii, 8 Ardie Savea with Hoskins Sotutu on the bench.

24 Go to comments
S
Sean 4 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit: Mahomes, route running, settling in at Chiefs

I love it. Saying all the right things. Focused on learning as quickly as possible so he can start helping the team on Sundays. They’ve tried using track athletes as wide receivers to little result. This to me makes way more sense. Used to contact and having the ball in hands and running through the gaps. Receiver? I don’t know how that will go. It is a very nuanced position and the players he’s competing against (DBs and WRs) having been doing it since they were little. But I see great RB/KickReturner potential. Doesn’t hurt to have the greatest QB ever on his team with him either. GO CHIEFS!!!

4 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

RIP. Lovely player. Frustrated by his lack of minutes and our infatuation with SR and it’s test match physicality requirements.

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I mean - good luck of course. But I rather think this scratch team of underprepared, rookie players with a new and international rookie coach will still be too much for an England team probably playing the best they have in 10 years.

169 Go to comments
j
john 8 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'

Eddie never got over his small man syndrome. A bit like Cheika really. Never made the Wallabies and played the ‘immigrant’ victim card endlessly in their minds, despite lots of success. Ungrateful, cunning sods really. Not uncommon for their ilk. Eddie’s return home to give a couple of hopeless Tah players like Porecki and Donaldson a chance of undeserved stardom has undone all his previous good work. He’s just an unAustralian arse now.

2 Go to comments
B
Blair 8 hours ago
Ex-Ireland centre among 5 rugby players standing trial in Bordeaux

This is disgusting behaviour. Throw the book at these guys and let them rot in jail

1 Go to comments
L
Liam 9 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Think you might be setting the bar a bit low to be clapping professional athletes for being able to pass both ways. Zoolander much

169 Go to comments
p
pabst 9 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Here we go, I called this last year, French people are impossible, narcissistic and arrogant. They are shameful.

3 Go to comments
N
Neale 10 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

If you want the big bucks in France, make sure you deliver!!

3 Go to comments
C
Craig 12 hours ago
Where Jake White ranks the Bulls' win over Leinster

From school level SA boys are big into big Defence it’s a culture commitment thing. They are judged on big tackles

3 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 14 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'

Real entertaining read Mick! I do wonder though, why retired players aren’t more liberal with their views on EJ? Take Dylan Hartley for example. It’s well documented how Eddie beasted him to set an example and raise the bar for the rest of the squad. Surely once they’re retired and out of reach you would expect one or two interesting and attributable quotes…?

2 Go to comments
W
Warner 15 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Dont forget England has only won 8 tests against NZ since 1905 , 18% pretty pathetic considering it was your game. That equates to one win every 14.8years. Abysmal and to read RPass BLAH BLAH BLAH , theirs been greater players than from England and they made little difference. So with the tour coming up there’s a lot repeats made by WR of England beating NZ 8 times you should put it in context by repeating our 33 test wins. By tours end NZ will have 35 wins England will still be 8. Many have come to the FORTRESS and tried all have failed since 1994 , Eden Park. 48 consecutive test wins , how does this compare with ENG at Twickenham ???? Even with a new Coach unknown team England will find no easy pickings here , they will hv to fight like never before to stay in the game . GOOD LUCK

169 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 16 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Jeez Nick. You’ve certainly ‘lit the blue touch paper’ with this!!! So anyway, the fence has had enough and it’s beginning to creak. England have a shot, NZ are bright eyed and bushy tailed for their future with razor….but who wins??? That’s the $64,000 question…

169 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to Bulls
Search