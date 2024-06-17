Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

With the Chiefs on another title charge in 2024, one name their final opponent the Blues will be hearing a lot of this week is that of Damian McKenzie; the instigator of a lethal Chiefs attack and a man known to rise to the occasion of big games.

The All Blacks pivot has, by his own admission, had some quiet stretches throughout the 2024 season but recently left those performances in the rearview, hitting the playoffs with renewed energy and inspiring a surge towards the final.

In response to a mildly disappointing nine-win regular season campaign, the influential first five-eighth said his team didn’t have to be the best team throughout the season, they just had to be the best team on the night, and that’s exactly what they’ve been every week since.

The Blues have also been the best team on the park in each of their last 13 games, including a 31-17 win over the Chiefs in round 15, just three weeks ago.

But that result doesn’t mean the Blues have the answer to McKeznie, far from it.

“I don’t think anyone has a plan on how to tackle him,” standout Blues back AJ Lam told RugbyPass at Blues training on Tuesday.

“But just trying to shut down his space and time on the ball will play a huge role in how we go in the game.

“Not just me but all the boys have just got to try and slow him down as much as we can because we know how much of a weapon he is.

“Just knowing what he’s capable of, if we let him run around and let him play his game we’re just going to fall into his trap.

“So, trying to take away his space and time is going to be big for us.”

The Blues boast their own No. 10 in career-best form, with Harry Plummer’s emergence keeping All Black Stephen Perofeta at fullback since returning from injury in time for the playoffs.

Lam, who has recently found a home in the No. 12 jersey just outside Plummer, says the 25-year-old has provided exactly the direction the team has needed since assuming the reins at 10.

“He knows his stuff, from the top of the field to the bottom it’s a lot easier for us,” Lam explained. “If you ask any of the other players, everyone knows what they’re doing when they’re running off the back of him.

“He’s really clear on what he wants to do, where he wants to strike. Just his clarity and his leadership throughout this year has really helped us get to where we are at the moment.”

The idea of bringing the first Super Rugby title to Auckland since 2003 – excluding the abbreviated 2021 Trans-Tasman format – brings about plenty of emotions for the team, but Lam says they’ve got the recipe for a composed performance.

“We’re just sticking to our jobs. The coaches have given us a clear picture of what we want to do so it’s about slowly building towards it, not overdoing it too early in the week.

“But, also, it is an exciting moment, it’s just about being calm.”