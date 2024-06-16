Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
International

'What do we protect and what do we evolve?': Inside the All Blacks' new era

By Ned Lester
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and assistant coach Jason Ryan at All Blacks camp. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Scott Robertson’s promotion to All Blacks coach has been a long time in the making and comes with great expectations. As expected, the seven-time Super Rugby winning coach hit the ground running, as recalled by his assistant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Ryan revealed last week how some of the initial conversations went when the new coaching group first came together, and how Robertson set the tone for this next era of All Blacks rugby.

The team have a proud history and an iconic style of play in their DNA, something that has excited fans the world over but also can make evolving with global trends extra challenging.

Video Spacer

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV

Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV

Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV

Coming soon

As Ryan explained, that’s something Robertson didn’t waste any time in tackling head-on.

“I think one of the many great things that Razor has done, and has done with the same model in the leadership group, is he’s gone what do we protect and what do we evolve?” The forwards coach revealed on the All Blacks Podcast.

“And that’s just brilliant, it’s a chance for the leaders to go ok, well this is something that’s been special, challenge it by the same token, and this is something we think we can do a lot better.

“There’s been some real good cases of doing stuff better, and that’s exactly what the All Blacks are about. Striving to be the best.

“I guess a little bit for myself as well, I have been able to give him a little bit of info on things and be the second set of eyes, which I always have been and making sure he’s got a few things covered that maybe he hasn’t thought of. It’s a beautiful mind, but how that thing is, she’s running through some thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s exciting, but, everything’s really shiny at the moment because we effectively haven’t done anything, we haven’t had our first game.

“But, we’ll be prepared and we will be ready through everyone getting an opportunity to have their say.”

Related

'Pretty serious' injury blow hits Chiefs and All Blacks ahead of Super final

The extent of the injury woes will be confirmed this week and will dictate the strength of the matchday squad named for the final.

Read Now

Robertson has been open and honest about the importance of selecting the right coaching staff to complement his style and complete his skill set. The coach has been equally honest about his weaknesses, owning the need to have people around him with contrasting strengths, hence Ryan’s bluntness around being a second pair of eyes.

Fixture
Internationals
New Zealand
03:05
6 Jul 24
England
All Stats and Data

Selection debate is heating up with just a week to go before the first squad of the year is named, and Ryan admitted the loose forward make-up is looking especially difficult to name, with so many standout players throughout the Super Rugby season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now with just one match remaining in the season, the Blues and Chiefs players have one last shot to bring their respective regions a title and make their case for All Blacks selection. Ryan’s insight suggests there will be extra emphasis on mindset.

“We want to have a team that’s really flexible in their thinking about how we want to play and constantly wanting to evolve our game. I think that’s a big one.”

Recommended

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

OPINION

‘It’s pretty gutting’: Hurricanes captain’s raw reaction to ‘tough' semi defeat

Injury-stricken Chiefs know ‘the job ain’t done’ after famous semi-final win

Rapid rise: Chiefs’ Wallace Sititi goes ‘to another level’ against Canes

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

2

Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final

3

Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

4

Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

5

Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

6

Fissler Confidential: Sharks hunt Bok as Prem club launch desperate search

7

Clive Woodward has named the England XV he wants to see play Japan

8

The 9 Springboks already ruled out of Ireland Test series

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Hamish Bain: 'After my first ball-carry, I felt a finger in my eye... what?!'

Scotsman Hamish Bain has charted a nomadic existence featuring two league titles and skulduggery in France.

FEATURE

How the Springboks may deploy young guns in mid-year Tests

Rassie Erasmus has fitness concerns over key players but a wealth of options to blood against Wales and Ireland

FEATURE

Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

The Argentine left home in difficult circumstances but has flourished in the wet Scottish city.

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Liam 27 minutes ago
Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

I genuinely thought a lot of irelands choking was down to jonny, but seems it's wider than his petulance and entitlement.

4 Go to comments
S
Steve 43 minutes ago
Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

And not (really!) wishing to put the boot in, Leinster were actually lucky to get away with just a five-point loss, when it should probably have been fifteen or twenty, thanks to one of the worst reffing (including the apparently non-existent TMO) displays I've seen since Bryce Lawrence disgracefully non-whistled the Boks out of the 2011 RWC in order to let the very unsuccessful ABs finally win one after 20 years. Grove-White was absolutely and utterly useless (or corrupt!!) and should never be allowed to ref another major game like Saturday's until he's been through a re-education course (like those silly speed awareness ones they have in the UK) and learn, for example, that if you allow advantage for a penalty, you go back for the thing if the resulting move breaks down!

4 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
All Blacks attack coach commends England's new and improved defence

Nickers will be happy with his own synopsis after reading this.

1 Go to comments
j
jacques 1 hours ago
The 9 Springboks already ruled out of Ireland Test series

Not really starters are they? Maybe one.

3 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
'Pretty serious' injury blow hits Chiefs and All Blacks ahead of Super final

While Ryan is the AB forward selector Samisoni was not going to be starting so the injury doesnt effect the ABs. Old man wannabe winger Taylor is first choice and we may see Crusader Bell promoted too. Samisoni, maybe, should have joined the Chiefs player exodus to Chequebook Ireland where their talent is rewarded, not ignored.

1 Go to comments
D
Dustin 2 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

It's a real stretch to say this is “Damaging” to Irish rugby. Pretoria is a tough place to play. If this has been played in Dublin the result would be different.

5 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 4 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

Chiefs loosies looked better without Cane there, the ABs will too.

16 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 5 hours ago
The 9 Springboks already ruled out of Ireland Test series

don’t worry, Rassie, a loss would only affect your winning %’s

3 Go to comments
W
William 5 hours ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

being a neutral observer I was staggered with the poor officiating from mainly the TMOs during this match. It looked like different rules for the Hurricanes and I refer to Perenaras head clash and Sullivan’s blatantly late tackle. It would be nice for some consistency, although not holding my breath

36 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 5 hours ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

Someone explain how TJ face-plant is not a penalty but Cane’s marginal mistiming in RWC Final was a RC.

36 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 5 hours ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

Sensational match, highest quality. Makes that nonsense from URC look 2nd rate. NZ rugby in rude health.

36 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 6 hours ago
Against All Odds - No.1: Japan and the Miracle of Brighton

Without doubt, the greatest sport’s result EVER.

1 Go to comments
m
matt 6 hours ago
Where Jake White ranks the Bulls' win over Leinster

There really is something about a SA team when they lock in and defend. Really no better defending rugby cultures in the world.

1 Go to comments
C
ColinK 7 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

Well the ABs are starting a new era but it will still be a very strong team. We shall see if England can stand the heat, I suspect we will be a little vulnerable mainly due to combinations forming for the first time in the year, but it won’t be through lack of player quality. If the ABs can click England will find it tough. The NZ teams in Super Rugby this year have been playing a very physical and skillful game that will translate very well to test level and that has not always been true of Super Rugby. There is also a large bevy of new and very dynamic talent. Incredible young guys actually Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Sam Darry a few examples there are quite a few others. Also Samipeni Finau has the potential to be a Kaino. He’s a beast of a player. Ardie may even slot in at 7 this year to allow some of the lose forward talent at 8 to get some runs on the board. Overall England will need to be wary, but we kiwis know how tough they can be too.

44 Go to comments
J
John 8 hours ago
Bulls player ratings vs Leinster | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Gerhard Steenekamp should be a 9 at least. Destroyed Furlong at scrum time and not many do that. It seemed to affect the whole Leinster pack, being hammered at scrum time.

2 Go to comments
F
Frank 9 hours ago
Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

Keenan is possibly the best fullback in the world and would be a massive loss to any side. Porter being found out is no real surprise. He's all brawn and little brain. Furlong has been a dwindling force, but thought a huge game like this would have brought out a better performance. Being a bedrock of pack dominance for some time, it may well be time for a rethink.

4 Go to comments
T
Troy 10 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

Their forwards aren't dominating the collisions like they used to and their plays are becoming predictable. This is the challenge when seeking to stay at the “top”, that's why the Crusaders are unbelievable - barring this season obviously. But dollars to doughnuts they'll be back - can Leinster? The Sth African series takes on another dimension now, can Ireland be confrontational enough to challenge the Africans on their home soil? Will be interesting.

5 Go to comments
E
Edric 13 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Got to be honest I am a all black supporter through and through. He is a bastard of a player from my eyes. But he is a fantastic disruptive player. He plays like Richie mccaw on the edge. Fantastic player to have in your team fair play. Stil a knob though. He would look good in black ….

9 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 13 hours ago
Glasgow vs Munster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Einah Ireland. Sjoe.

3 Go to comments
L
Leonidas 13 hours ago
Glasgow Warriors player ratings vs Munster | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Zander Fagerson dominated? Did Loughman's mother do this rating? One scrum with Loughman scrumming at 45⁰ is so far from dominant.

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Sam Whitelock confirms international return for final ever match Sam Whitelock confirms international return for final ever match
Search