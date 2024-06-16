'What do we protect and what do we evolve?': Inside the All Blacks' new era

Scott Robertson’s promotion to All Blacks coach has been a long time in the making and comes with great expectations. As expected, the seven-time Super Rugby winning coach hit the ground running, as recalled by his assistant.

Jason Ryan revealed last week how some of the initial conversations went when the new coaching group first came together, and how Robertson set the tone for this next era of All Blacks rugby.

The team have a proud history and an iconic style of play in their DNA, something that has excited fans the world over but also can make evolving with global trends extra challenging.

As Ryan explained, that’s something Robertson didn’t waste any time in tackling head-on.

“I think one of the many great things that Razor has done, and has done with the same model in the leadership group, is he’s gone what do we protect and what do we evolve?” The forwards coach revealed on the All Blacks Podcast.

“And that’s just brilliant, it’s a chance for the leaders to go ok, well this is something that’s been special, challenge it by the same token, and this is something we think we can do a lot better.

“There’s been some real good cases of doing stuff better, and that’s exactly what the All Blacks are about. Striving to be the best.

“I guess a little bit for myself as well, I have been able to give him a little bit of info on things and be the second set of eyes, which I always have been and making sure he’s got a few things covered that maybe he hasn’t thought of. It’s a beautiful mind, but how that thing is, she’s running through some thoughts.

“That’s exciting, but, everything’s really shiny at the moment because we effectively haven’t done anything, we haven’t had our first game.

“But, we’ll be prepared and we will be ready through everyone getting an opportunity to have their say.”

Robertson has been open and honest about the importance of selecting the right coaching staff to complement his style and complete his skill set. The coach has been equally honest about his weaknesses, owning the need to have people around him with contrasting strengths, hence Ryan’s bluntness around being a second pair of eyes.

Selection debate is heating up with just a week to go before the first squad of the year is named, and Ryan admitted the loose forward make-up is looking especially difficult to name, with so many standout players throughout the Super Rugby season.

Now with just one match remaining in the season, the Blues and Chiefs players have one last shot to bring their respective regions a title and make their case for All Blacks selection. Ryan’s insight suggests there will be extra emphasis on mindset.

“We want to have a team that’s really flexible in their thinking about how we want to play and constantly wanting to evolve our game. I think that’s a big one.”