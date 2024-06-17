Stabbing suspect chased down by 1.9m, 106kg ex-Western Force flanker

Former Western Force and Sharks flanker Brynard Stander was at the heart of an incident in the northern suburbs of Perth recently as he chased down a teenager accused of stabbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims, both 18, were attacked by two 16-year-olds, with one being stabbed in the abdomen and the other being stabbed in his thigh and left wrist.

WA Police said: “One of the offenders allegedly grabbed a bag containing cannabis from the victim’s vehicle before both offenders fled down an alleyway between Northgate St and Edmondson Cr.”

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV Coming soon Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV Coming soon

One of the offenders tried to flee the scene before Stander, who was walking his dogs at the time, intervened and pursued him.

The South African-born flanker had been a Western Force player for nine years, making 89 appearances, before leaving the club in 2022.

Australian outlet 7news gave an account of the incident.

“While we were running, I said to him ‘mate, if you want to keep running, I can run quite far so I suggest you just stop and wait for the police,” Stander, 34, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At that point I saw that he was bleeding and injured, so I said to him ‘you probably need some help’.

“This was all on the run and eventually, he stopped at… the park. I encouraged him to sit down (and said) I’m going to get him some help.”

He told 9news: “I got out of my vehicle and I approached him and said ‘I saw you’ve got a knife and I’ve also got cameras at the front of my house so you should stop, I’m going to call the police.’”

It has also been reported that both 16-year-olds were arrested and charged with aggravated armed robbery and grievous bodily harm, and will appear in Perth Children’s Court on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims, meanwhile, remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.