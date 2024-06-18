Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Leon MacDonald on the Super semi-finals' impact on All Blacks selection

By Ned Lester
Wallace Sititi of the Chiefs at training. Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images

The Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals ignited more spirited debate over All Blacks selections, with Chiefs young gun Wallace Sititi in particular winning plenty of fan votes after a monstrous performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old’s effort came as no surprise to Chiefs fans, who have witnessed world-class performances from Sititi week in, week out in 2024.

The selection debate also shifted with the news of Samisoni Taukei’aho’s Achilles injury, presumably freeing up a spot at hooker within the soon-to-be-named 32-man All Blacks squad.

Video Spacer

Eddie Jones on South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments | RPTV

Eddie Jones speaks to Jim Hamilton about the reasons behind South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Watch on RugbyPass TV on June 18th

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Eddie Jones on South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments | RPTV

Eddie Jones speaks to Jim Hamilton about the reasons behind South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Watch on RugbyPass TV on June 18th

Coming soon

Also strong in a losing effort for the Hurricanes were All Blacks hopefuls Isaia Walker-Leawere, Peter Lakai and Billy Proctor.

Luckily for intrigued fans, All Blacks attack coach Leon MacDonald offered some insight into how the weekend’s performances had gone down in the eyes of selectors. He was asked if any new names had made the squad list.

“It was a fantastic game, wasn’t it? It was awesome rugby,” MacDonald told The Breakdown.

“To be honest, no new names. What we saw was the guys that we’ve been tracking play some fantastic rugby on the big stage and that’s what you want to see; the guys putting their hand up and performing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a brutal game. It was physical, fast, there was a lot of ball movement so I think all the selectors were pretty excited around what we saw.”

National selection in 2024 looks a little different for New Zealand players, with a new coaching regime to impress and the selection duties evenly distributed through the new coaching cohort.

An experienced All Black fullback himself, MacDonald has been tasked with selecting the outside backs.

“It’s been an interesting process, a little bit of a different setup than what I’ve used in the past but I feel it’s working really well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s meant that we’re really able to dig deep into our positions and even present back cases to the group and have that debate. Then, the responsibility lies in your court to make sure you’re getting it right.

“So I’ve been doing outside backs, I’ve covered every outside back in the country really and been following really closely.

“Obviously, we’re getting down to the pointy end of the season and the ability to have conversations right across the board – we’re all watching a lot of rugby so it’s nice to get other people’s opinions as well which has been awesome.”

Related

The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

The Super Rugby Pacific final features blockbusting matchups across the park, with a combined total of 16 All Blacks named in the starting XVs for the Blues and Chiefs in their respective semi-final teams.

Read Now

MacDonald said a forwards/backs split of 18/14 was planned, and selection emphasis is firmly on which players can bring the new game plan to life.

The first point of order for Scott Robertson’s staff was developing said game plan, giving every coach a strong image of what roles their selectees would have to fulfil.

“And that’s where the debate comes in; strong set piece vs mobility vs whatever. We’re just making sure that it aligns right back up to the start and the way we want to play attack and defence.

“In terms of fullbacks and wings, it’s about the ability to score tries out of nothing. That little five meters to go with two defenders, can we get home and get that little moment and score that try that we need to win the game?”

Head-to-Head

Last 4 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
1
Wins
1
Average Points scored
18
20
First try wins
0%
Home team wins
25%

The former Blues head coach also stressed the importance of selecting based on what the cameras don’t catch during games, with backfield coverage expected to be put to the test by England in the team’s first game of the year.

For the Super Rugby final, MacDonald is more concerned about who walks off the field with a clean bill of health at the end than the result or even the respective performances. However, he did give the Blues a slight edge for home-field advantage when asked who was his pick to win.

“We’ve spoken about players at length, and now the time is arriving. We’re assembling this week with the non-finalists, or a group of non-finalists, before we name our squad, to get underway.

“It’s really exciting. What Razor’s got in store is really exciting, we’re really motivated about that and I suppose it’s a little bit like the first day in any job, I think there’s a little bit of nerves and that’s exciting as well.”

Recommended

Sam Whitelock to lead experienced Babarians squad against Fiji

Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

FEATURED

'We have to say it loud and clear': Antoine Dupont stands up against homophobia

South Africa name two debutants vs Wales as Koch hits half-century

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

2

'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

3

Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

4

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

5

Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

6

Ex-Ireland centre among 5 rugby players standing trial in Bordeaux

7

All Blacks attack coach commends England's new and improved defence

8

Fin Baxter tried to 'carry on' skills after position switch in school

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

The ACT franchise are traditional set-piece bastions, but show alarming signs of decline up front.

FEATURE

After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Warriors will be rank outsiders in Pretoria but there are parallels with their title-winning vintage of 2015.

FEATURE

Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

The England full-back has competition in the form of George Furbank but will relish the competition for the No 15 shirt

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Flankly 23 minutes ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Spelling bizarre as “bizzare” in your headline is bizarre. Nice clickbait comments from the Mr Lorenzetti, the famously successful winner of rugby prizes. If only Mr Kolisi had some medals to prove his credentials. That would make Mr Lorenzetti look a little stupid.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 36 minutes ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

Gibson Park was played out of the game against the Bulls. Ireland might have looked for a better option against the Boks anyway. Unfortunately JGP was invisible at Loftus, and that’s the kind of thing that Rassie would double click on.

2 Go to comments
G
Graham 48 minutes ago
Sam Whitelock to lead experienced Babarians squad against Fiji

Great photo of Sam Whitelock and his brother Luke playing for Pau in France. How fitting that Crusaders and All Black great Sam Whitelock is captaining the Barbarians in his last game of rugby. Great to see former Crusader and team mate Leicester Fainga’anuku there . As well as Fergus Burke and Chay Fihaki , who both finished the season on a high for the Crusaders.

1 Go to comments
H
Hello 1 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Hi Nick There seems to be issues with the 2nd row at the brumbies at scrum time as well. I have seen the 2nd row folding and scrum shape. Do you think some of the technical problems in the front row could be solved with a better scrummaging 2nd row?

5 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

woa, Gibson Park is a massive loss for them. Can’t see them winning without that man tbh

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury

Wales clearly rebuilding, almost everyone 5-10 caps. Can’t see them stopping the likes of Marx and Esterhuizen, but we have some serious question marks around Jordan Hendrikse at 10, so anything is possible really.

1 Go to comments
C
Courtney 2 hours ago
New PWR season condensed to aid England's World Cup bid

Interesting move by the PWR executives. I initially thought the Red Roses were showing their hand early but many of the players who will be involved in RWC 25 are also involved in the PWR and other leagues around the world are quite short anyway. I don’t think Belinda Moore will be impressed with the misspelling of her name further in the article.

1 Go to comments
N
Nick 2 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Do you think its a technical or personnel issue Nick? Who are your starting and bench front row for the WBs if the brumbies aren’t cutting the mustard? Hodgman, Faessler and AAA starting with slipper, uelese/BPA and Tupou off the bench potentially… There has no doubt been some big changes at the brumbies this year to their style and focus, and not all for the better perhaps. Ben mowen is in charge of their D, is he also their forwards coach? He may be in a bit over his head having only a brief stint as a club coach before hand (where have we heard this story in aus rugby and fresh coaches before?). Is AAA holding up his end of the bargain or is he also under pressure do you think? I see Scott Sio has been named in the barbarians squad. Sua’ali’i can’t get here quick enough to fix our woes 😑

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Grim but true. What do you reckon of Canham at lock Nick? We need to find some mongrel, as cliched as that sounds. Paired with Rodda? Perhaps at least a bench option. The front row is beyond repair, loose heads at least. Reds flankers, Uru and McWright, Bobby V at 8…not doing a lot for preserving SR team cohesion but what can you do?

5 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

Did nothing wrong but when England wanted to run there possession ball looked as though he had never been asked to do that.

1 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
England captain responds to prospect of Eddie Jones' mind games

cannot see England loosing this match to Japan will have to much physically in the forwards and providing the backs are patient we certainly have the skills

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 5 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

I felt the scrum in the semi was not that much of a factor till later in the 2nd half. It was the kick-offs that done the Brumbies in with some nice free ball in the 22 for the Blues. Highlanders were not good enough in the lineout to take advantage of the scrum penalties they won.

5 Go to comments
P
Peter 5 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Usual comment by a Frenchman. Visit North Paris and the slums that the French consign black foreigners to and you will appreciate what I’m writing.

8 Go to comments
M
MattJH 7 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Man that’s grim. So Schmidt will know all of this. Can a scrum be improved with coaching that quick?

5 Go to comments
f
finn 8 hours ago
South Africa name two debutants vs Wales as Koch hits half-century

not surprising that this selection skews so heavily towards established talent! bodes well for SA being v competitive in the Ireland series and the RC

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 9 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Dream on

309 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 9 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Young sports people are passing away in record numbers since the jab. “Medical Event” is how they are explained in media circles.

7 Go to comments
D
Dan 9 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Just another overrated SH player who.can’t hack superior NH comps. A tale as old as time..

8 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 11 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

My heart goes out to all his family and close friends. Such a shock to lose someone so young. Rest easy now.

7 Go to comments
b
bob 11 hours ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Hopefully we see a cracker of a game. The intensity of the Bulls/Leinster game was frightening. But if Le Roux does not play the Bulls attack may be weakened. Whatever, a chance for another young player.

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi
Search