Sam Whitelock to lead experienced Babarians squad against Fiji

Sam Whitelock is set for a Twickenham swansong when he captains a Barbarian side packed with international experience in their Killik Cup clash with Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Whitelock heads a 23-player squad that includes eight England internationals and a total of 968 Test caps.

Ben Youngs and Danny Care will share scrum-half duties on Saturday, while Zach Mercer, Kyle Sinckler, Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, David Ribbans and Kieran Brookes have also been selected for the invitational side.

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV Coming soon Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV Coming soon

They have been joined in a formidable Barbarian squad by former Japan hooker Shota Horie – who like Whitelock is playing his final match – Wallaby Scott Sio and France star Gaël Fickou, all of whom have at least 50 international caps to their name.

Incoming Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke is set to make his first appearance in London, meanwhile, and will line-up in an exciting backline that also includes Leicester Fainga’anuku, Virimi Vakatawa, and Chay Fihaki.

Robbie Deans has returned to coach the Barbarians for a sixth time and has called on a number of players from his Saitama Wild Knights side that finished as Japan Rugby League One runners-up last month.

As well as Horie, Lachlan Boshier, Jack Cornelsen, Craig Millar and Liam Mitchell have all flown to London to face Fiji. Cameron Woki, Harry Thacker, and Fabian Holland complete the line-up.

“I’m delighted with the group that we’ve gathered together here in London,” said Deans. “It’s a great squad with a lot of experience, as well as a lot of guys who are at the front end of their careers as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They all understand the privilege they have got to wear this jersey, so we have a fantastic week ahead of us.

“The key is for us all to come together and connect. All these guys can play brilliant rugby – they wouldn’t be here if they couldn’t – so we just want to help them bring all their skills come Saturday for the benefit of the Barbarians, and so they enjoy the experience as well.”