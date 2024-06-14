Sam Whitelock confirms international return for final ever match

Double World Cup-winning All Black Sam Whitelock has become the latest addition to the Barbarians squad that will take on Fiji at Twickenham.

The 35-year-old announced his professional retirement in April and played his final game for Pau on Saturday, scoring a try in the process, but will now extend his career by another two weeks.

The match will see the All Blacks‘ record caps holder team up with a fellow Crusaders legend in coach Robbie Deans, who is assembling a formidable Barbarians outfit crammed with plenty of international talent.

A host of England stars have already signed up to play, including Danny Care, Ben Youngs, Zach Mercer, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, and Kyle Sinckler, in the match that will follow the world champions South Africa’s clash with Wales in London on June 22.

Though it will be the last match of the Kiwi’s career, it will be the first time he will run out for the BaaBaas.

“I’ve always wanted to represent the Barbarians, so I am delighted that now I have the opportunity to do it,” Whitelock said.

“I can’t wait to experience a week with the BaaBaas, and it’s very exciting for me to be doing something for the first time after such a long career in rugby so far.

“The Barbarians is a select group; you have to be invited to play, and to get that invitation now is very humbling.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know a few of the guys I have played against throughout my career. Spending a week with the group will be special – it’s always great to get to know different people, different cultures and different ways of doing things, with the backdrop of an important match at the end of the week.

“The Barbarians play a fantastic style of rugby as well, they’re never afraid to try a few things and I am sure it will be the same again this time around.”