Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
13:00
United Rugby Championship

'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

By Josh Raisey
Peter O'Mahony of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Connacht at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster great Alan Quinlan has criticised the way the club have treated Ireland captain and his former teammate Peter O’Mahony in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old only managed 46 minutes of Munster’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final victory over the Ospreys on Friday, which is not the first time that he has failed to see the 50-minute mark since returning to club duty after the Six Nations.

Speaking on Off The Ball this week, Quinlan hinted that there could be a rift between the club’s former captain and head coach Graham Rowntree, saying he sees shades of how he was treated himself towards the end of his career.

Video Spacer

Damian de Allende talks about the plaudits heaped on him by his teammates

Video Spacer

Damian de Allende talks about the plaudits heaped on him by his teammates

O’Mahony was replaced by Jack O’Donoghue against the Ospreys, an Ireland international himself, and Quinlan was quick to highlight the strength of Munster’s bench. However, he stressed that the 105-cap Ireland international is being taken off when he still has plenty to give.

The challenge for Munster only increases this weekend as they host Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park in their pursuit of defending their URC title. Quinlan, and many Munster supporters, will surely be curious to see how long the flanker lasts.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Munster
13:00
15 Jun 24
Glasgow
All Stats and Data

“I don’t like the way Peter O’Mahony’s being treated at the moment in the sense of being taken off early in matches,” Quinlan said.

“I think he doesn’t look happy, I don’t think it’s the right decision, I think it’s premeditated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve spoken a lot about Munster’s bench recently and the impact, that’s been very good but he’s coming off after the 45th or 46th minute last week, it could have been even earlier.

“It was done to me at the end of my career, and you have a decision made before a game that you’re taking a player off early.

“He’s 34, it’s not as if he’s a pensioner.

“I think he deserves a bit more respect than that.

“It doesn’t look right to me.”

Related

'Huge... rapid... I don't think I've seen a more complete athlete'

Stade Francais centre Joe Marchant has said that he has not seen a more "complete athlete" in his career than his teammate Sekou Macalou. 

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

2

Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

3

'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

4

Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change

5

Ulster confirm 2 star signing among 43-man squad for 2024/25

6

Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

7

Saracens make prop Fraser Balmain their sixth signing for 2024/25

8

Latest stadium development set to save Bath £1m despite opposition

Comments

4 Comments
M
Michael 10 hours ago

Alan.
I’m disappointed with your remarks. Surely it is the prerogative of the coach and staff to decide when to introduce subs. GR may decide 45 minutes for one player. You might think 50 minutes. Hardly enough for a federal case!!!!!
It’s no help to our cause to have a former player/journalist creating waves when we’re after 10 wins on the trot and just 1/2 matches to the end of season.

J
John 11 hours ago

Quinlan will always give his old buddies a nine out of ten. Huge game, Old head, don’t become a bad player over night blah, blah blah.

B
Bryan 15 hours ago

When does POM look happy? Rowntree is probably just thinking about the team and Quinlan's thinking about himself.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE

'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'

In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.

FEATURE

Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The fly-half is relaxed about the prospect of a Wallabies recall as he aims to steer Brumbies to the SRP final.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
Anthony 33 minutes ago
Top 14-based England centre Joe Marchant wades into eligibility debate

With a couple of exceptions the players who moved to France are coming to the end of their careers. Why not maximise their earnings while they can . England are building a new team and some of those players knew they were on borrowed time . Its a shame for Marchant as he would have been part of the team but lets face it , he has been messed about by the England management . Was he in or out ? The English football team suffers because of all the foreign players in the top teams . Rugby is heading that way if its not careful . Keep the rule . Players know what it means .

2 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

I struggle to believe they need a coach who only works on throwing, but I guess forwards coaches need to be able to coach throwing, other aspects of the lineout, scrum, maul, & ruck, and that’s normally too much for just one guy. Will those jobs be divided between Hill and Ryan, or are there other forwards coaches in camp? Does anyone know what the division of labour will be?

14 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 5 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

I thought South Africans liked not being liked?

2 Go to comments
T
Troy 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

I don't know who's the bigger fool in this article - Fabien Galthie or Hamish Boswell. Galthie for not pitting his best side against the ABs and try to emulate the ‘94 French team and actually win something outside of their own back yard ( to back up their claims of superiority), or Bidwell for conveniently overlooking the fact that the clubs in the NH hold their test rugby to ransom in demanding control over the players. For all his waffling on about how good their competition is - how many NH teams played in the World Cup final?

40 Go to comments
C
Craig 6 hours ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

We should just oppose with Maori All Blackks and/or All Black XV or U20 and possibly Black Ferns. I’d guarantee sell outs every game. Also NO. Dupont is not anywhere near MCaw as the GOAT. Hes closing in on Carlos Spencer but that’s all. Stop getting over excited.

59 Go to comments
S
S 7 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

He was class at the Blues. When he went home and barely showed up in the Test teams I assumed he was injured. England would have been better for having him in the team.

8 Go to comments
M
Michael 10 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Alan. I’m disappointed with your remarks. Surely it is the prerogative of the coach and staff to decide when to introduce subs. GR may decide 45 minutes for one player. You might think 50 minutes. Hardly enough for a federal case!!!!! It’s no help to our cause to have a former player/journalist creating waves when we’re after 10 wins on the trot and just 1/2 matches to the end of season.

4 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The Brumbies are no chance until they give up their incessant cheating. It’s boring, it’s nauseating. No wonder they are struggling financially because who wants to go and watch that sort of rubbish. Not many obviously.

20 Go to comments
H
Harry 10 hours ago
Why a Northampton Saints title was crucial for the Premiership

Hi, Nick. I found that match utterly entertaining for so many reasons. I love watching a team down a man working out how to shape the contest to their liking. I love a player like Lawes. The hits just kept coming and with 20 minutes to go and 18-18, I think, it was poised like pudding on a deck. (I made that up, but was thinking Patrick O’Brien might have written it). Have you seen videos of Trokkie Augustus playing a drunken drum in the aftermath and chanting Alex Mitchell’s name? It’s classic.

30 Go to comments
J
John 11 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Quinlan will always give his old buddies a nine out of ten. Huge game, Old head, don’t become a bad player over night blah, blah blah.

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 11 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

hiring Eddie Jones is like buying a pig-in-a-poke …. beating the Boks with a Japan squad (perhaps the biggest upset in RWC history), reaching the RWC final in 2019 - but also big time failures (Australia, England, Saracens, Queensland, ….) …. perhaps Japan suits him best, where he may mark the almighty sensei, and people are too polite to challenge him

8 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 hours ago
Welsh-qualified Kiwi Blair Murray becomes Scarlets' latest signing

Oh, I was wondering where he disappeared to. Only a little fullah but dynamic pocket rocket. Good luck to him.

2 Go to comments
D
Daniel 11 hours ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

A bit of a penalty magnet, and managed to turn the ball over five times the last time they played the blues. As a Hurricanes fan he is an incredibly frustrating player to watch.

4 Go to comments
D
Declan 12 hours ago
How Glasgow 'weapon' forced a 'change of philosophy' from Munster

Too tight to call but home advantage may count.

2 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Gregor Townsend's frank view on Kobe-bound George Turner's Test future

Nh really need to fix their domestic comps. Should be an acting tour, looks like that will be mainly r thanks to their opposition though

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

Hopefully South Africa have fixed their grounds this year

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 12 hours ago
David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal

“David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal”. Could change fast if England do badly in the next year. They now have too many top class players in France toignore, and that trend looks like continuing. Reality should dawnone day.

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Premiership final attracts record audience share

What some marketing bs that is from pr

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 13 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

Nonsense. Everyone loves the Irish. A very drinky, singy type of people

2 Go to comments
S
Scott 15 hours ago
The Highlanders confirm the departures of six players

Does anyone know which club or franchise signed Pari Pari Parkinson???

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change
Search