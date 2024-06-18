Select Edition

Samisoni Taukei'aho on Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua and the Bledisloe Cup

By Adam Julian
Samisoni Taukei'aho and Dane Coles at All Blacks training. Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Samisoni Taukei’aho affectionately called former All Blacks teammate Dane Coles “grandad.” 

The pair are separated by a decade but Taukei’aho credits the Hurricanes veteran for making him feel welcome in the All Blacks, and for providing invaluable life lessons on and off the field.

Taukei’aho edged Coles for a place on the bench in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. There were no hard feelings.

“Colesy told me to take nothing for granted in life. Always work hard and take your opportunity when you’re given it,” Taukei’aho told RugbyPass.

“To go to the World Cup so early in my career was awesome. Like the rest of New Zealand, I was disappointed we didn’t get the job done but sometimes that’s life and you have to keep on trucking.”

Taukei’aho was feeling philosophical prior to beating the Hurricanes in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-final in Wellington.

Taukei’aho jousted with explosive contemporary Asafo Aumua, who is looking to regain his place in the All Blacks possibly at the expense of Taukei’aho.

“It is always a good battle against Asafo. We’re similar players with respect for each other,” Taukei’aho said.

“New Zealand derbies are quicker, they come down to small moments. The Hurricanes have lots of power players. We need to stop their forward momentum and prevent their backs from finishing.”

The Chiefs were seeking to avoid three consecutive defeats against the Hurricanes for the first time since 2020. In their previous meetings three weeks prior, the Chiefs disastrously conceded 15 of the last 16 penalties in a narrow 17-20 defeat.

“We don’t want to hold back too much but discipline will be a huge factor in the match. There is a balance between chasing and waiting but we will be pushing the limit.

“We’ve been in this situation before so experience will help us. Our wins in past finals give us confidence we can get the job done.”

Taukei’aho would almost certainly add to his 30 All Blacks Test matches this year if healthy, but an Achilles injury in the semi-final threatens his international season.

Taukei’aho scored two tries on debut in a 60-13 win over Fiji in Hamilton in 2021. Over 40 members of his Tongan family attended the game.

Taukei’aho achieved seven of his ten All Blacks starts in 2022, winning the Ian Clarke Award as Waikato Player of the Year. Memorably he scored two tries against the Wallabies in Melbourne. The hosts were denied victory when leading 37-34 and Bernard Foley was controversially penalised by Frenchman Mathieu Raynal for wasting time. From the ensuing scrum, Jordie Barrett scored a try for the All Blacks.

“That was a crazy game. We got ahead by a few tries and as the Wallabies do, they crawled back and it turned into an arm wrestle,” Taukei’aho reflected.

“One of my tries was from a maul so I can hardly claim that one. The other, I was given the ball and the try line was right there.

“What I remember most is the emotions of watching the end of the game from the bench. That’s not a good place to be. So many emotions. When Jordie scored it was a relief.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
4
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
26
16
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
80%

A consistent Codie Taylor and resurgent Dane Coles restricted Taukei’aho to just two All Blacks starts last year. However, in 2024 Taukei’aho is throwing to the most accurate lineout in Super Rugby. In December 2023 he happily married his ‘Boss’ Caitlin Lawry, a realtor in Hamilton. The couple are expecting a baby boy later this year.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Flankly 23 minutes ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Spelling bizarre as “bizzare” in your headline is bizarre. Nice clickbait comments from the Mr Lorenzetti, the famously successful winner of rugby prizes. If only Mr Kolisi had some medals to prove his credentials. That would make Mr Lorenzetti look a little stupid.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 36 minutes ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

Gibson Park was played out of the game against the Bulls. Ireland might have looked for a better option against the Boks anyway. Unfortunately JGP was invisible at Loftus, and that’s the kind of thing that Rassie would double click on.

2 Go to comments
G
Graham 48 minutes ago
Sam Whitelock to lead experienced Babarians squad against Fiji

Great photo of Sam Whitelock and his brother Luke playing for Pau in France. How fitting that Crusaders and All Black great Sam Whitelock is captaining the Barbarians in his last game of rugby. Great to see former Crusader and team mate Leicester Fainga’anuku there . As well as Fergus Burke and Chay Fihaki , who both finished the season on a high for the Crusaders.

1 Go to comments
H
Hello 1 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Hi Nick There seems to be issues with the 2nd row at the brumbies at scrum time as well. I have seen the 2nd row folding and scrum shape. Do you think some of the technical problems in the front row could be solved with a better scrummaging 2nd row?

5 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

woa, Gibson Park is a massive loss for them. Can’t see them winning without that man tbh

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury

Wales clearly rebuilding, almost everyone 5-10 caps. Can’t see them stopping the likes of Marx and Esterhuizen, but we have some serious question marks around Jordan Hendrikse at 10, so anything is possible really.

1 Go to comments
C
Courtney 2 hours ago
New PWR season condensed to aid England's World Cup bid

Interesting move by the PWR executives. I initially thought the Red Roses were showing their hand early but many of the players who will be involved in RWC 25 are also involved in the PWR and other leagues around the world are quite short anyway. I don’t think Belinda Moore will be impressed with the misspelling of her name further in the article.

1 Go to comments
N
Nick 2 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Do you think its a technical or personnel issue Nick? Who are your starting and bench front row for the WBs if the brumbies aren’t cutting the mustard? Hodgman, Faessler and AAA starting with slipper, uelese/BPA and Tupou off the bench potentially… There has no doubt been some big changes at the brumbies this year to their style and focus, and not all for the better perhaps. Ben mowen is in charge of their D, is he also their forwards coach? He may be in a bit over his head having only a brief stint as a club coach before hand (where have we heard this story in aus rugby and fresh coaches before?). Is AAA holding up his end of the bargain or is he also under pressure do you think? I see Scott Sio has been named in the barbarians squad. Sua’ali’i can’t get here quick enough to fix our woes 😑

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Grim but true. What do you reckon of Canham at lock Nick? We need to find some mongrel, as cliched as that sounds. Paired with Rodda? Perhaps at least a bench option. The front row is beyond repair, loose heads at least. Reds flankers, Uru and McWright, Bobby V at 8…not doing a lot for preserving SR team cohesion but what can you do?

5 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

Did nothing wrong but when England wanted to run there possession ball looked as though he had never been asked to do that.

1 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
England captain responds to prospect of Eddie Jones' mind games

cannot see England loosing this match to Japan will have to much physically in the forwards and providing the backs are patient we certainly have the skills

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 5 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

I felt the scrum in the semi was not that much of a factor till later in the 2nd half. It was the kick-offs that done the Brumbies in with some nice free ball in the 22 for the Blues. Highlanders were not good enough in the lineout to take advantage of the scrum penalties they won.

5 Go to comments
P
Peter 5 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Usual comment by a Frenchman. Visit North Paris and the slums that the French consign black foreigners to and you will appreciate what I’m writing.

8 Go to comments
M
MattJH 7 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Man that’s grim. So Schmidt will know all of this. Can a scrum be improved with coaching that quick?

5 Go to comments
f
finn 8 hours ago
South Africa name two debutants vs Wales as Koch hits half-century

not surprising that this selection skews so heavily towards established talent! bodes well for SA being v competitive in the Ireland series and the RC

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 9 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Dream on

309 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 9 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Young sports people are passing away in record numbers since the jab. “Medical Event” is how they are explained in media circles.

7 Go to comments
D
Dan 9 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Just another overrated SH player who.can’t hack superior NH comps. A tale as old as time..

8 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 11 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

My heart goes out to all his family and close friends. Such a shock to lose someone so young. Rest easy now.

7 Go to comments
b
bob 11 hours ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Hopefully we see a cracker of a game. The intensity of the Bulls/Leinster game was frightening. But if Le Roux does not play the Bulls attack may be weakened. Whatever, a chance for another young player.

5 Go to comments
