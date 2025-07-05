British & Irish Lions players ratings vs NSW Waratahs | 2025 Lions series

British & Irish Lions player ratings: The Lions were given their sternest test during their time in Australia so far, but came through to beat the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, winning 21-10 at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

With this match, every member of Andy Farrell’s original squad has now featured for the Lions this year, meaning every player has been given a chance to stake a claim to feature in the Test series. Only Owen Farrell – a call-up this week – is yet to play.

The series with the Wallabies edges ever closer, and plenty of players came out of this match in credit again, but in another error-strewn display, it was not high scores across the board.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 2 Tries 3 0 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 72 Carries 125 3 Line Breaks 9 16 Turnovers Lost 19 9 Turnovers Won 1

15. Hugo Keenan – 5

Making his Lions debut after having to withdraw from the victory over the Reds with an illness, and maybe showed a lack of match sharpness, which is unsurprising after also missing the end of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship campaign. Overran a Sione Tuipulotu pass and the home side pounced on the fumble in the early stages and spilt a few high balls. Slipped off a tackle on Darby Lancaster as the hosts scored their first try. Only given 50 minutes in his comeback, but will want another match to prove himself.

14. Mack Hansen – 7

Popped up in all areas of the field yet again. Maybe guilty of forcing an offload to Ben Earl which was spilt, but it was a sign of the side’s endeavour – found Earl minutes later with a delectable floated pass. Chased kicks all day, ensuring the Tahs were always under pressure, but was another that fumbled the ball a few times.

13. Huw Jones – 8.5

Teaming up with his longstanding centre partner Sione Tuipulotu for the first time from the start on this tour, and that partnership was immediately evident when his partner in crime put him in to score in the first quarter. Notched his second later in the first half with some tidy footwork before contact from short range and some strength to get the ball over. Always looked a danger – the Test No.13 jersey is surely his at this moment in time.

12. Sione Tuipulotu – 7.5

Failed to pick Keenan out with an early error, but made no such mistake putting his old mate Jones in for the opening try of the match with a no-look pass. Shared the playmaking responsibilities with Smith, but was able to test the Waratahs defence himself. His ability to make the right decision within millimetres of the opposition defence is a real point of difference.

11. Blair Kinghorn – 7

Less than a week ago, the Scot was winning the Top 14 with Toulouse, but there were no signs of a hangover. Supremely comfortable under the high ball, and ensured his output increased as the match developed by coming off his wing. Looked happier in the second half when he switched to full-back, where he could well be come the Test series.

10. Fin Smith – 7

The fly-half performed like a player who had just seen three-time Lions tourist Farrell join the squad this week – the Saints star remains the likely deputy to Finn Russell in the Test side, but maybe forced things more than he would usually have with Farrell watching on in the stands. Nothing flashy, but largely had a low error count in a match where the Waratahs’ defence solid. 100 per cent from the tee during his hour on the field.

9. Alex Mitchell – 8

The strongest showing so far from Mitchell in his first start since the Argentina defeat, helped in part by playing alongside his club and country half-back companion Smith. Showed a good temperament in different areas of the field, coming alive in the Waratahs’ 22, particularly when he picked Jones out for his second. Posed a greater individual threat in the second half, with a sharp break and pass and crossed the line 10 minutes later, linking (or rather not linking as he threw a dummy) with Smith on the blindside.

1. Pierre Schoeman – 7.5

Up against a seasoned international in Taniela Tupou, the Scotland loosehead handled the challenge well, winning multiple early scrum penalties. 10 tackles to his name as well when he left the field after 50 minutes.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie – 7

Perfect lineout display, which would please Farrell. The second-most tackles for his side during his 50 minutes on the field.

3. Finlay Bealham – 7

Rock solid in the scrum, which is the first requirement of a Lions tighthead. Elsewhere, was eager to get his hands on the ball, particularly in the opening quarter.

4. Scott Cummings – 8

Came into the squad at the 11th hour having originally been named on the bench, and immediately made a telling impact, scrambling back to stifle a Waratahs breakaway. A dependable lineout option throughout the match. Distributed nicely before contact as well to help break down a stubborn defence. A much-needed display after a shaky performance against the Western Force.

5. James Ryan – 6

Tried to stamp his authority on the game by charging out and smashing blue carriers behind the gainline off the ruck, and was successful. Could have been busier elsewhere perhaps.

4. Tadhg Beirne – 6

Captaining the side for the first time, and shifting to the back-row in place of Henry Pollock having prepared all week to start in the second-row. Try line defence was particularly strong, coming to the fore during wave after wave of Waratahs pick-and-goes on the half-hour mark. All part of an industrious defensive effort. A knock-on at the end maybe typified his side’s display.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7.5

Topped the tackle count again, which seems to be a given when the Irishman takes the field. 15 tackles in the first half alone was a huge return, and added a further two before being substituted on the hour. In a very tight battle with Jac Morgan for the No.7 jersey, but maybe didn’t replicate the carrying danger or threat at the breakdown the Welshman showed against the Reds, but nevertheless made his mark in his own way.

8. Ben Earl – 8.5

Following a dalliance at centre from the bench against the Reds, the Englishman was back at No.8 and in need of a good performance following standout displays from Pollock and Jack Conan in the last two matches. Delivered the goods with some explosive carries, but his discipline was a slight concern in the first half, with his energy boiling over into an offside penalty metres from his own line. Handled deep kick-offs better than those against the Reds and was simply relentless with 21 carries.

Points Flow Chart British & Irish Lions win +11 Time in lead 0 Mins in lead 71 0% % Of Game In Lead 88% 24% Possession Last 10 min 76% 0 Points Last 10 min 0

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan – 7

Injected some energy immediately after coming on with some aggressive counter-rucking and typically strong carries.

17. Ellis Genge – 8

Probably the form prop on the tour and a bench slot is the very least he can expect in the Test series. With that said, his ferocity is a handy addition for Farrell to inject for the final quarter, and he proved that. Won a scrum penalty soon after entering the field and helped regain the Lions’ superiority in that department. Will be disappointed by fumbling the ball over the line, but this was otherwise another strong showing.

18. Tadhg Furlong – 6

Still on the comeback trail, but we started to see glimpses of his ball-carrying prowess, but still not the complete package, and was even penalised at the scrum.

19. Joe McCarthy – 7

Picked up where he left off in his player-of-the-match display against the Western Force, though this time from the bench, with a half-break within seconds of coming on.

20. Duhan van der Merwe – 6

Drafted into the squad shortly before kick-off and was given 30 minutes at the end. The Waratahs were tight on him though, and closed him down any time the ball came his way, chopping him down.

21. Jac Morgan – 6

Fresh from a player-of-the-match display against the Reds, the Wales captain continued with another all-action display, although without any standout moments.

22. Ben White – 7

Despite being with the squad a matter of days after being called up to replace the injured Tomos Williams, Scotland’s White fitted seamlessly into the set-up, particularly in such a crucial position, in his 10 minutes on the field.

23. Marcus Smith – 7.5

May have been disappointed at the late reshuffle on the bench, as he could have shown his value on a 6-2 bench split, being able to cover fly-half and full-back. Instead, he came on at fly-half and did all he could with a dazzling cameo, with a cross-field kick and some fizzed wide passes. A dreadful penalty kick to touch tarnished his display.