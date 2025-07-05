Northern Edition
British & Irish Lions 2025

British & Irish Lions players ratings vs NSW Waratahs | 2025 Lions series

Huw Jones of British & Irish Lions celebrates after scoring his side's first try during the tour match between NSW Waratahs and the British & Irish Lions at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. (Photo By Steve Christo/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

British & Irish Lions player ratings: The Lions were given their sternest test during their time in Australia so far, but came through to beat the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, winning 21-10 at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

With this match, every member of Andy Farrell’s original squad has now featured for the Lions this year, meaning every player has been given a chance to stake a claim to feature in the Test series. Only Owen Farrell – a call-up this week – is yet to play.

The series with the Wallabies edges ever closer, and plenty of players came out of this match in credit again, but in another error-strewn display, it was not high scores across the board.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
2
Tries
3
0
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
72
Carries
125
3
Line Breaks
9
16
Turnovers Lost
19
9
Turnovers Won
1

15. Hugo Keenan – 5
Making his Lions debut after having to withdraw from the victory over the Reds with an illness, and maybe showed a lack of match sharpness, which is unsurprising after also missing the end of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship campaign. Overran a Sione Tuipulotu pass and the home side pounced on the fumble in the early stages and spilt a few high balls. Slipped off a tackle on Darby Lancaster as the hosts scored their first try. Only given 50 minutes in his comeback, but will want another match to prove himself.

14. Mack Hansen – 7
Popped up in all areas of the field yet again. Maybe guilty of forcing an offload to Ben Earl which was spilt, but it was a sign of the side’s endeavour – found Earl minutes later with a delectable floated pass. Chased kicks all day, ensuring the Tahs were always under pressure, but was another that fumbled the ball a few times.

13. Huw Jones – 8.5
Teaming up with his longstanding centre partner Sione Tuipulotu for the first time from the start on this tour, and that partnership was immediately evident when his partner in crime put him in to score in the first quarter. Notched his second later in the first half with some tidy footwork before contact from short range and some strength to get the ball over. Always looked a danger – the Test No.13 jersey is surely his at this moment in time.

12. Sione Tuipulotu – 7.5
Failed to pick Keenan out with an early error, but made no such mistake putting his old mate Jones in for the opening try of the match with a no-look pass. Shared the playmaking responsibilities with Smith, but was able to test the Waratahs defence himself. His ability to make the right decision within millimetres of the opposition defence is a real point of difference.

11. Blair Kinghorn – 7
Less than a week ago, the Scot was winning the Top 14 with Toulouse, but there were no signs of a hangover. Supremely comfortable under the high ball, and ensured his output increased as the match developed by coming off his wing. Looked happier in the second half when he switched to full-back, where he could well be come the Test series.

10. Fin Smith – 7
The fly-half performed like a player who had just seen three-time Lions tourist Farrell join the squad this week – the Saints star remains the likely deputy to Finn Russell in the Test side, but maybe forced things more than he would usually have with Farrell watching on in the stands. Nothing flashy, but largely had a low error count in a match where the Waratahs’ defence solid. 100 per cent from the tee during his hour on the field.

9. Alex Mitchell – 8
The strongest showing so far from Mitchell in his first start since the Argentina defeat, helped in part by playing alongside his club and country half-back companion Smith. Showed a good temperament in different areas of the field, coming alive in the Waratahs’ 22, particularly when he picked Jones out for his second. Posed a greater individual threat in the second half, with a sharp break and pass and crossed the line 10 minutes later, linking (or rather not linking as he threw a dummy) with Smith on the blindside.

1. Pierre Schoeman – 7.5
Up against a seasoned international in Taniela Tupou, the Scotland loosehead handled the challenge well, winning multiple early scrum penalties. 10 tackles to his name as well when he left the field after 50 minutes.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie – 7
Perfect lineout display, which would please Farrell. The second-most tackles for his side during his 50 minutes on the field.

3. Finlay Bealham – 7
Rock solid in the scrum, which is the first requirement of a Lions tighthead. Elsewhere, was eager to get his hands on the ball, particularly in the opening quarter.

4. Scott Cummings – 8
Came into the squad at the 11th hour having originally been named on the bench, and immediately made a telling impact, scrambling back to stifle a Waratahs breakaway. A dependable lineout option throughout the match. Distributed nicely before contact as well to help break down a stubborn defence. A much-needed display after a shaky performance against the Western Force.

5. James Ryan – 6
Tried to stamp his authority on the game by charging out and smashing blue carriers behind the gainline off the ruck, and was successful. Could have been busier elsewhere perhaps.

4. Tadhg Beirne – 6
Captaining the side for the first time, and shifting to the back-row in place of Henry Pollock having prepared all week to start in the second-row. Try line defence was particularly strong, coming to the fore during wave after wave of Waratahs pick-and-goes on the half-hour mark. All part of an industrious defensive effort. A knock-on at the end maybe typified his side’s display.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7.5
Topped the tackle count again, which seems to be a given when the Irishman takes the field. 15 tackles in the first half alone was a huge return, and added a further two before being substituted on the hour. In a very tight battle with Jac Morgan for the No.7 jersey, but maybe didn’t replicate the carrying danger or threat at the breakdown the Welshman showed against the Reds, but nevertheless made his mark in his own way.

8. Ben Earl – 8.5
Following a dalliance at centre from the bench against the Reds, the Englishman was back at No.8 and in need of a good performance following standout displays from Pollock and Jack Conan in the last two matches. Delivered the goods with some explosive carries, but his discipline was a slight concern in the first half, with his energy boiling over into an offside penalty metres from his own line. Handled deep kick-offs better than those against the Reds and was simply relentless with 21 carries.

Points Flow Chart

British & Irish Lions win +11
Time in lead
0
Mins in lead
71
0%
% Of Game In Lead
88%
24%
Possession Last 10 min
76%
0
Points Last 10 min
0

Replacements
16. Dan Sheehan – 7
Injected some energy immediately after coming on with some aggressive counter-rucking and typically strong carries.

17. Ellis Genge – 8
Probably the form prop on the tour and a bench slot is the very least he can expect in the Test series. With that said, his ferocity is a handy addition for Farrell to inject for the final quarter, and he proved that. Won a scrum penalty soon after entering the field and helped regain the Lions’ superiority in that department. Will be disappointed by fumbling the ball over the line, but this was otherwise another strong showing.

18. Tadhg Furlong – 6
Still on the comeback trail, but we started to see glimpses of his ball-carrying prowess, but still not the complete package, and was even penalised at the scrum.

19. Joe McCarthy – 7
Picked up where he left off in his player-of-the-match display against the Western Force, though this time from the bench, with a half-break within seconds of coming on.

20. Duhan van der Merwe – 6
Drafted into the squad shortly before kick-off and was given 30 minutes at the end. The Waratahs were tight on him though, and closed him down any time the ball came his way, chopping him down.

21. Jac Morgan – 6
Fresh from a player-of-the-match display against the Reds, the Wales captain continued with another all-action display, although without any standout moments.

22. Ben White – 7
Despite being with the squad a matter of days after being called up to replace the injured Tomos Williams, Scotland’s White fitted seamlessly into the set-up, particularly in such a crucial position, in his 10 minutes on the field.

23. Marcus Smith – 7.5
May have been disappointed at the late reshuffle on the bench, as he could have shown his value on a 6-2 bench split, being able to cover fly-half and full-back. Instead, he came on at fly-half and did all he could with a dazzling cameo, with a cross-field kick and some fizzed wide passes. A dreadful penalty kick to touch tarnished his display.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 10 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

It’s to get game time for all in this series

QT was excellent and he surely gets a start or bench in test 3

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 11 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

They were not accurate enough in height or distance and either there was no chaser or they didn’t contest well


So quite a few issues

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 12 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

I think the tackle percentage was 93%? But I get you

A few galling defensive holes - which led to tries

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 15 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Kolbe at 31…hold my beer

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 17 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Rieko was top for line breaks for both sides and second for both sides metres run

No missed tackles


Facts matter

98 Go to comments
L
LW 33 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Razor said “he told us he could play both sides” i think this is about to turn into “this is the all blacks we need performance” and a way to slowly dump an 80 test player. Why they couldn't rip the bandaid off and just leave him out of the squad is beyond me. Maybe sponsorship pressure

6 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 35 minutes ago
Galthie backs yet more youth to topple All Blacks, dropping two 50-cap veterans

Using the opportunity to build depth wisely.


Imagine having a no consequence tour against NZ, to get some practice, against a full strength NZ team. It’s amazing he’s getting away with it.


😇

1 Go to comments
L
LW 36 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Sevu was in great form actually

6 Go to comments
L
LW 55 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Good team apart from ioane

98 Go to comments
N
NB 59 minutes ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Its really hard to work out where his allegiances lie.


He talks like an Englishman with a sneer in the background, but in that convo he was all about how Ireland were going to smash England and revelling in the prospect!


Then more recently he’s into trashing Leinster and the IRFU whenever he can… Go figure.

301 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

Well despite respect having nothing to do with it, rather player safety from over playing, you Kiwis should know that the second test team is a lot better than last week. Two international centres. Two excellent wings and a classy fast full back who’s not scared of high balls. A decent international 9 and a C team 10. The forwards are much more aligned for mobility and hand skills including the ruck. Bench is massive.

So yeah you might win, you might not.

But don’t think it’s a bad team.

13 Go to comments
S
Soliloquin 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

I totally get the fact that test rugby, the RC cannot be compared to club rugby, although some teams come close to test level - the Leinster/Toulouse CC final was outstanding, as well this year’s Top14 final.

Just like you can hardly compare how harsh the CC and the Top14 are next to SuperRugby or the Japanese league, stacked with Springboks.


But still, even with travel, we’re talking about 13 games in 5 months, meaning 2,6/month, with bigger breaks in between.


If you’re fearing the ABs are too tired in November and the end of their Autumn tour is exhausting, then it’s exactly where most of the French players are when asked to go on tour.


So it’s not the SH always putting at disposal their best players for Autumn tours, it’s the calendar allowing them to do so.

Reverse the tour and have the NH tour in the SH during the Autumn tests! You’ll see the availability question will be solved.

The NH teams will be rusty for their first games of the season, but it’s the same for SH teams in the current tests, isn’t it?


The year after, have development teams from the SH come to the NH for the Summer Tour. That way everyone builds depth and there’s no disrespect.


And just alternate.

13 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
All Blacks will thrash France on Saturday

Gosh this article is going to age poorly.

75 Go to comments
t
takata 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Of course it’s a French development team and it surely doesn’t help for attracting heavy media coverage; but as it’s what they do for more than 20 years, everybody involved should already know that. Why would it be suddenly such an outrage in New Zealand and has not been every single year since… forever?

301 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Yeah, I guess he has. But I’m not feeling inspired by the selections or in key positions. The backline seems like constant fiddling moving current people around. Jordan at 14 then 15. Now Ioane. 13 and 14. Nothing happening at 10 other than shifting between BB and DMac. What happens if Jordie is out at 12?


The backline and selections in the backline seems a mess.

98 Go to comments
t
takata 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Please, tell me who exactly are all those millionaires owning the Top 14?


And, by the way, can you tell me who are also those that ever transformed a single French club into their cash cow?


It’s probably an old cliché comming from, some time ago in early pro time, the revival of both Ile-de-France clubs by private investors like J. Lorenzetti at Racing 92, or the rise of Toulon’s “Gallacticos” under Mourad Boudjellal, ending with the very noisy late Altrad investments into Montpellier-Hérault. Even if a few major titles were collected by those clubs, and that it would indeniably have helped to rise the fame of the whole Top 14, the global return on private investments simply didn’t ever pay back what they put in.


Another look into the last decade will show you that French clubs are not millionaires pet-projects either. From this season top 6, amongst Stade Toulousain (1st), Union Bordeaux-Bègles (2nd), Rugby Club Toulonnais (3rd), l’Aviron Bayonnais (4th), Clermont-Auvergne (5th) and Castres Olympique (6th), only the last two are backed by historical corporate entities: Michelin (tires) for Clermont and Laboratoires Pierre Fabre (pharma) for Castres.


That’s long term sponsorship from those city main industries and, with Stade Toulousain since 1907, Clermont and Castres (one of the lowest budget in Top 14), are also the oldest members of the French rugby club elite. This certainly prove some healthy stability in their management. They are in fact as far away from marketing “products” that they are from Paris.


But in Top 14, as reflected by their national team selection, club power is certainly measured by their success. The most successful of them all, Stade Toulousain, reached a 2023-2024 budget comparable with the lower end of a French elite football club (those not named PSG) and half of it’s income (€30 millions) was comming from merchandising sales only. Last monday, UBB sold out, in a matter of few hours, its 20K season ticket (out of their 32K seats stadium) and La Rochelle’s stadium was also sold out faster than I can type it for every single game of last season; and so on.


Now, take only those three clubs providing 90% of the national team and paying 100% of their wages. Tell them that the share of the limited game time allowed to their top players, will rise from 25% to 40% for the national team, without any further compensation for the club than allowing them to spend more in recruitment (of probably lesser quality substitutes).


See how it goes now with their board and Presidents, even if probably all of them are turning real profits.

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

You realize you are accusing Razor of breaking his word before he has actually done so.


Wait for the third test before accusing him of being misleading.


Of the HEALTHY players in the 33 squad, only Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Noah Hotham, ALB and Ruben Love have yet to be selected.


Luke Jacobson and Tyrel Lomax are still injured. No need to risk either veteran as you know what you get with both of them.


All of them could easily play in test 3 off the bench.

98 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
Springboks' dominance of the world rankings comes under increased threat

Well I guess RugbyPass can worry about World Rankings which matters little to Rassie and the Boks. We know we are the best, we don't need random numbers to verify that

4 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

You frequently attempt to!

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

He has named a squad with 4 players with only 1 cap each and a fifth player is making his test debut.


No other AB coach has ever selected a squad with 5 rookies with almost no experience.


Hardly conservative or boring.

98 Go to comments
