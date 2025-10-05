Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Barrett to return, Lomax to miss Northern Tour for All Blacks

New Zealand's Tyrel Lomax (centre L) reacts with an injury during the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on September 27, 2025. (Photo by Shane WENZLICK / AFP)

As the Rugby Championship finishes for another season, attention can be turned to this year’s end-of-year Northern Tour for the All Blacks, which includes a grand slam of Ireland in Chicago, Scotland in Edinburgh, England in London and Wales in Cardiff.

With the All Blacks set to depart for Chicago in a couple of weeks, head coach Scott Robertson has provided an injury update from camp in Perth, after a busy Rugby Championship campaign.

The All Blacks were without first-five Beauden Barrett in Perth, but Robertson tells reporters he will travel on the end-of-year tour.

“He’ll be fine for the end of the year,” Robertson said.

'Would've let teams back in': Robertson pleased with All Blacks' second half progress

The All Blacks completed their 11th straight win over the Wallabies at Optus Stadium in Perth with a 28-14 victory, beating the previous streak from 2008-11.

Robertson also confirmed that Tupou Vaa’i will miss the tour with a knee injury, maybe requiring surgery when the team get back to New Zealand.

“But it was tough, you know, he clicked his knee the week before and got through training, and then just stood up and then locked on him, and obviously, we’ll see the surgeon.”

All Blacks Prop Ethan de Groot and winger Caleb Clarke will both overcome their injuries to be available on the end-of-year tour, with both progressing well during the week.

The long list of injured players for the All Blacks will also force the coaching staff to bring in some replacements, with Tyrel Lomax, Emoni Narawa and Noah Hotham all confirmed to be missing the tour with injuries.

“Yeah, we’ve got a good understanding [of replacements] and obviously we have the All Blacks XV team to select, along with Jamie Joseph and their crew.

“So we did with on the background, and they’ve been watching NPC and all the players, and he’s informed there. So that’s a tough team to pick as well because there’s been some great performances.”

When asked about this year’s tour, Robertson is excited to coach an All Blacks team in a grand slam, as he explains that it doesn’t come round too often.

“Yeah it’s pretty cool. We noticed it’s not often you talk to some of the old All Blacks have been on it and had a crack at it.

“The last time I looked at the stats, there’s only been a couple and a few decades from memory that was Wayne Smith’s chipping away, and it’s very difficult, but it’s a great opportunity for us, and we’ve got an exciting squad to go over there and play some good footy.

“Obviously, going through Chicago on the way, some Kiwis have managed to find a few business trips in Las Vegas as well. It’s beautiful, the gift of touring, so it’ll be great to have a lot of Kiwis in Chicago and then follow us up north.”

Comments

9 Comments
T
Tk 5 days ago

Is it just me or does Razor speak gibberish? I'm not sure I've ever heard a proper sentence come out of his mouth.

O
Over the sideline 4 days ago

He definately speaks gibberish. I wonder how the players understand him.

J
JN 5 days ago

It’s you!🤣

B
B 5 days ago

Recovery and rehab from injury to playing a role in the first choice AB’s squad has two role models who both achieved that feat,

Quinn Tupaea (3years) and Cam Roigard (6+ months)…They’ll both get picked along with the other 21 players who fronted in Perth.

This will leave Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph along with their coaching staff to sort out the rest of the probable and possible candidates with October 14th for JJ’s ABXV squad announcement…

Looking forward to it…

B
BigMack 5 days ago

Shame for Lomax. Very stop/start season for him and he never seemed to get back into his form of last year.

A
Another 5 days ago

Which is why a few months of real rest might be a good idea for him.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments