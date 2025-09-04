Top 14 season preview: More Test stars head to France but can anyone topple Toulouse?

If pre-season ambitions are anything to go by, the long race for the Top 14 play-offs will go to the wire.

Title-holders Toulouse, Champions Cup winners and losing domestic finalists Bordeaux, play-off semi-finalists Bayonne and Toulon, and barrage-round fallers Castres and Clermont – back in the top six for the first time since 2022 and 2021 respectively – all expect to be in the mix again.

Born-again Montpellier and recent strugglers Lyon have both stated top-six ambitions; a refashioned Racing 92 will be desperate to prove last season’s failure was a one-off. La Rochelle, too, will seek to bounce back after what was, by their standards, a failed season. Pau, meanwhile, are increasingly difficult to ignore as their youthful enterprise builds experience and nous.

Toulouse prop Dorian Aldegheri ” width=”1200″ height=”800″ /> Toulouse’s victory over Bordeaux in this year’s final was their third straight Top 14 title (Photo Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Stade Français are crawling out of the wreckage of last season, so a serious challenge may be beyond their reach – but they should have it in them to spring a few surprises. Perpignan will want to avoid a third relegation play-off in four seasons; and surprise ProD2 champions Montauban have form for pulling off shocks, though the pre-season likelihood is they will bounce straight back down a division.

Here then, in alphabetical order, is a club-by-club look at the state of play in the Top 14.

BAYONNE

In: Herschel Jantjies, Gareth Anscombe, Rob Leota, Alexandre Fischer, Ewan Johnson, Ignacio Calles, Emerick Setiano

Out: Camille Lopez, Uzair Cassiem, Xan Mousques, Pieter Scholz, Gaetan Germain, Denis Marchois, Veikoso Poloniati, Remi Bordeau, Guillaume Rouet, Aurelien Callandret

Senior Staff: Gregory Patat, Gerard Fraser, Joel Rey, Loic Louit, Stephane Barberena, Nick Abendanon

First five matches: Perpignan (a); Montpellier (h), Castres (a); Toulon (h); Toulouse (h)

Bayonne’s target at the start of last season was top eight and Champions Cup qualification. By halfway, it was top six and a first-ever Top 14 play-off spot.

In the end, three seasons after they lifted the ProD2 title and returned to the French domestic top flight, they finished fourth, claimed home advantage in the first play-off round, duly thumped Clermont 20-3 on a dark and stormy June night and headed to Lyon for a semi-final against eventual champions Toulouse.

That is as close as Bayonne have been to the Bouclier de Brennus since 1983, nearly quarter of a century before the foundation of the Top 14 and almost 30 years before the competition’s current format was adopted.

You’d think their only problem – and it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad one – would be keeping up with rocketing expectations.

Gregory Patat and his staff have been ever-present at the club throughout their Top 14 resurgence. They have recruited cleverly, bringing in a glister of stardust to go with a strong local identity, as players and staff alike mostly let the rugby do the talking. And they’ve built a fortress down in south-west France. It was impregnable last season.

You’d think their only problem – and it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad one – would be keeping up with rocketing expectations.

But a potential issue is brewing. Ex-Racing boss Laurent Travers has pitched up at the club as sporting director and owner Philippe Tayeb’s right-hand man. Manager Patat is, according to reports, not entirely happy with Travers’ appointment.

Job boundaries have been marked out and a truce of sorts seems to be holding. Patat has even agreed to a two-season contract extension, Rugbyrama reported in the week leading up to the start of the season. But Tayeb, in an interview with radio station Ici Pays Basque, admitted: “Things aren’t going as planned between Grégory and Laurent.”

This ongoing tension could easily overshadow the coming months, especially if early results aren’t favourable.

BORDEAUX

In: Cameron Woki, Gaetan Barlot, Jean-Luc du Preez, Xan Mousques, Boris Palu, Martin Page-Relo, Salesi Rayasi, Louis Mary

Out: Guido Petti, Pete Samu, Tevita Tatafu, Romain Latterrade, Zaccharie Affane (loan), Alexandre Ricard, Mahamadou Diaby, Yann Lesgourgues, Mateo Garcia, Ben Tapuai, Enzo Reybier (loan), Nans Ducuing

Senior staff: Yannick Bru, Noel McNamara, Akvsenti Giorgadze, Shaun Sowerby Christophe Lassucq, Thibault Giraud, Heine Adams, Jean-Baptiste Poux

First five matches: La Rochelle (h); Racing 92 (a); Montauban (h); Stade Francais (a); Lyon (h)

Two seasons into the Yannick Bru project at Bordeaux, and his side have won a Champions Cup and reached two Top 14 finals. A decent enough start for a side that had, previously, repeatedly flattered to deceive.

Bru wants more. After signing a contract extension that keeps him at the club through to 2029, he’s plotting something of an internal revolution in season three. Club president Laurent Marti, clearly, wants more, too.

The squad, including rested France internationals Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Damian Penaud, Maxime Lucu and Yoram Moefana, plus New Zealand tourists Nicolas Depoortere, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Gaetan Barlot and Cameron Woki, flew to Faro – rather than heading to Loudenvielle in the Pyrenees – for a week-long training camp in mid-August. Ironically, they planned to take advantage of hotter climes in Portugal for training, just as a 40C heatwave blasted France.

News out of pre-season is that Jalibert has recovered well from knee surgery and is expected to be fit for the start of the season – Bordeaux host La Rochelle first up at Stade Chaban Delmas. Flanker Lachlan Swinton and centre Janse Van Rensburg should also have recovered from operations in time for the new campaign.

Bordeaux have brought athletic France lock Cameron Woki back to the club after three years at Racing (Photo Sylvain Thomas/AFP via Getty Images)

Woki made his return from an injury sustained in New Zealand in Bordeaux’s final pre-season friendly last week against Montauban in Agen, but Moefana is now facing three months out after injuring a shoulder in the same game.

With Ben Tameifuna on Tonga duty for the Pacific Nations Championship and likely out of the selection reckoning into November, Bordeaux will be light in the front row early on. Toma Taufa and Carlu Sadie have each signed contract extensions as cover, after earlier efforts to sign France tighthead Tevita Tatafu from Bayonne fell through.

More interesting still, however, is the third-choice half-backs, where – after Lucu and new arrival Martin Page-Relo at nine, with wing/full-back Arthur Retiere supplying back-up, and Jalibert and Joey Carbery at 10 – they have precocious teenage talent to mine. We could see some new faces in key positions for Bordeaux this season.

CASTRES

In: Teddy Durand, Vuate Karawalevu, Veresa Tuqovu Ramototabua, Adam Vargas

Out: Gaetan Barlot, Yann Peysson, Joris Dupont, Antoine Zeghdar, Julien Dumora, Luka Matkava

Senior staff: Xavier Sadourny, Julien Tastet, Steven Setephano, Julien Dumora, Karena Wihongi, Yannick Caballero, Romain Teulet

First five matches: Pau (h); Toulon (a); Bayonne (h); Toulouse (a); Racing 92 (h)

Talk of age and experience in rugby is common enough. But it’s only rarely referenced in relation to the staff. So, please meet a coaching team with an average age of 42.

‘Youth’, in coaching terms, was a pre-requisite for 48-year-old manager Xavier Sadourny – among the Top 14’s head coach crowd, only Lyon’s Karim Ghezal, Montpellier’s Joan Caudullo and Pau’s Sebastien Piqueronies are younger – when he sought an assistant attack coach and a forwards coach.

His new attack assistant, recently retired full-back and club legend Julien Dumora, is 37. Forwards coach Julien Tastet, recently arrived after a difficult year at Stade Français, is 38. Defence coach Steven Setephano is 41. Lineout guru Yannick Caballero is 42. Scrum coach Karena Wihongi is 45.

This is more evolution than revolution at Castres. Now, it’s all Sadourny’s to take forward with a young staff who are, no doubt, bristling with disruptive coaching energy

Sadourny has only been in the job since January, taking charge when Jeremy Davidson – told a few months earlier his contract would not be renewed and that his attack coach would take over – decided to step back earlier than originally planned.

But he built on Davidson’s foundations to take the squad to a first Champions Cup knockout phase since 2002, and through the aftermath of the tragic death of Fijian wing Josaia Raisuqe in May, to a first Top 14 play-off since 2022.

Despite that unusual start, this is more evolution than revolution at Castres. Now, it’s all Sadourny’s to take forward with a young staff who are, no doubt, bristling with disruptive coaching energy, ready to guide a squad that’s a mix of youth and experience – 40 senior players are on the payroll, while Castres expects regular support from 10 or so academy players, some of whom will have picked up game time at Nationale side Albi as part of a partnership deal between the two clubs.

The race for the top six this season has all the hallmarks of a tight one, but – after a few seasons out of the play-off limelight after their run to the final in 2022 – Castres will expect to be in the mix again.

CLERMONT

In: Harry Plummer, Tom Raffy (loan), Selevasio Tolofua (loan), Giorgi Dzmanashvili, Tevita Ratuva, Pio Muarua, Alivereti Loaloa, Lucas Zamora

Out: Anthony Belleau, Fritz Lee, Peceli Yato, Alexandre Fischer, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Oskar Rixen, Samuel M’Foudi, Enzo Sanga, Theo Giral

Senior staff: Christophe Urios, Frederic Charrier, Julien Lairle, Koula Tukino, Aurélien Rougerie, Alexandre Castola, Ange-Francois Castola, Mourad Abed

First five matches: Toulouse (h); La Rochelle (a); Pau (h); Racing 92 (a); Montauban (h)

“I’ve never experienced such good energy at Clermont,” manager Christophe Urios told Midi Olympique a couple of weeks into pre-season with a new-look squad shorn of years of experience – replaced, he hopes, with fresh energy.

The 59-year-old arrived at the club in January 2023 after the club parted ways with Jono Gibbes following a run of poor results. Urios, who had earlier been removed from the manager’s hotseat at Bordeaux, steered the club, without trusted lieutenants Frederic Charrier and Julien Lairle – who were holding things steady at Stade Chaban Delmas – to the safe waters of eighth, and a Champions Cup place.

Last season, with Charrier and Laïrle finally back at his side, Urios went one better, guiding the Jaunards to the last 16 of the European competition, and – with a little outside help on the last round of the regular Top 14 season – to the domestic play-offs for the first time since 2021.

Urios is looking for more consistency from Clermont after they squeezed into the play-offs last term before bowing out to Bayonne (Photo Matthieu Rondel/AFP via Getty Images)

His goal now is to repeat those qualification tricks, without the wall of echoing chaos, inconsistency and doubt of last season; without the breathless closing-night dash of it all, when they won at Montpellier to climb from seventh to fifth as both Castres and La Rochelle lost – and without several stalwarts of recent seasons: Benjamin Urdapilleta, Fritz Lee, Peceli Yato, Anthony Belleau, and newly capped Alexandre Fischer have all moved on.

They had saved their best, most complete performance of the season till nearly last. Unfortunately, they could not repeat their Montpellier performance and were railroaded the following week at a dark and stormy Bayonne.

“It’s a reflection of [the whole of] our last season, so we’re trying to work on that,” Urios said of the campaign’s final two matches. “Why were we so inconsistent from one game to the next, why were we so inconsistent within games, capable of playing a very good first half and then a poor second half, or vice versa…?”

Season-long consistency? At Clermont? That might be nice.

LA ROCHELLE

In: Nolann Le Garrec, Davit Niniashvili, Semi Lagivala, Ugo Pacome

Out: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Teddy Thomas, Brice Dulin, Georges-Henri Colombe, Thierry Paiva

Senior staff: Ronan O’Gara, Donnacha Ryan, Remi Tales, Romain Sazy, Romain Carmignani, Sebastien Boboul, Sean Dougall, Stephan Du Toit, Uini Atonio

First five matches: Bordeaux (a); Clermont (h); Toulon (a); Perpignan (h); Montpellier (a)

“It’s the end of a cycle,” a disconsolate La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara declared after his side lost 32-18 at Pau in their final regular-season match and missed out on the play-offs for the first time since 2018. “We need new ideas, new players, new tactics, a complete overhaul, and much more consistency.”

There’s no denying the world-beating potential of Nolann Le Garrec – the oldest of the club’s new signings at 23 – and Davit Niniashvili. Ugo Pacome and Semi Lagivala, meanwhile, have it in them to be just as exciting.

But that’s the extent of the new players at La Rochelle. As good as Le Garrec and Niniashvili definitely are, and as good as Pacome and Lagivala promise to be, they cannot revitalise an entire squad on their own.

And there’s still what appears to be an overly heavy reliance on old-guard forwards like Will Skelton – notwithstanding performances with Australia this summer – Reda Wardi, Greg Alldritt and the currently injured Uini Atonio, who’s taken charge of scrum coaching in a player-coach role even as he’s sidelined for the rest of 2025.

There is more than one universe in which that veteran-heavy La Rochelle pack works. But it relies on another big season from some ageing big-game players.

And what about new ideas? On the staff side, club legend Romain Sazy has integrated his role at the academy with a position in the senior staff. This is where O’Gara’s ‘new ideas’ and ‘new players’ are coming from. Not from outside, as was probably expected, but from within.

O’Gara partially discovered the potential in his academy during the dark 105 winless days of early 2025. La Rochelle’s recruitment programme and the elevation of academy advocate Sazy among the staff suggests he’ll have to lean more heavily on the club’s rising stars this season.

An overhaul, then, but how complete remains to be seen. There’s a lot that’s still unknown about La Rochelle heading into the new campaign.

As for consistency, there is more than one universe in which that veteran-heavy La Rochelle pack works. But it relies on another big season from some ageing big-game players. Or breakout campaigns from untried talent. Or both. Probably both. Yeah – it has to be both.

LYON

In: Sam Simmonds, Juita Wainiqolo, Arthur Mathiron, Gabin Lorre, Thomas Moukoro, Mathis Sarragallet, Iosefo Masi, Janse Roux (loan)

Out: Davit Niniashvili, Semi Radradra, Tomas Lavanini, Martin Page-Relo, Sebastien Taofifenua, Valentin Simutoga, Sam Matavesi, Alban Roussel, Pierre-Samuel Pacheco, Yanis Charcosset, Wayan De Benedettis, Valentin Simutoga (loan)

Senior staff: Karim Ghezal, AB Zondagh, Fabien Gengenbacher, George Smith, Emmanuel Maignien, Lionel Beauxis

First five matches: Racing 92 (h); Montauban (a); Stade Francais (h); Pau (a); Bordeaux (a)

Rehabbing scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud’s return-to-training press conference comment, “We are all aware that we are not where we should be,” has the advantage of being both succinct and accurate.

Two 11th-place finishes in as many seasons is nowhere near good enough for Lyon, who have repeatedly and consistently recruited for loftier positions.

In their defence, things have been far from settled at Stade Gerland. Four head coaches since 2023 – Xavier Garbajosa, Fabien Gengenbacher and remote consultant chief Jono Gibbes preceded Karim Ghezal, who arrived last December, initially on a short-term contract – while now ex-president Yann Roubert’s election to the LNR hotseat prompted a boardroom reshuffle in May.

Roubert’s successor, Marc-Antoine Ginon, has publicly set a top-six target – and the club’s recruitment drive again indicates their ambition. Sam Simmonds has come in after a strange spell at Montpellier; Juita Wainiqolo has the ability to light up any pitch; loosehead prop Thomas Moukoro scored nine tries for Vannes last season; while Arthur Mathiron, returning from a loan spell with Vannes, and Gabin Lorre were two of the ProD2’s hottest prospects last season.

Wainiqolo’s arrival will help offset the loss of Georgian winger Davit Niniashvili, who has joined La Rochelle (Photo Jeff Pachoud/ AFP via Getty Images)

There’s some serious quality running through the squad – which will be further boosted by Couilloud’s expected return from a shoulder injury sometime around the end of September.

Their smartest signing, however, may be on the coaching side, as Wallabies legend George Smith joins the staff with a remit to develop ‘offensive and defensive collisions’.

Ghezal, who will pick up lineout duties alongside his overarching managerial role, has already hinted that a Challenge Cup run will not be high on Lyon’s agenda this season. “The most important thing is consistency, depth in the squad, and the schedule of matches,” he said. “Last season, we realised that … we didn’t have the squad to keep up in both competitions.”

However, he insisted that Lyon are, “ambitious and obsessed with achieving something this season”.

The primary basket for Lyon’s eggs? The Top 14 play-offs. Their key weapon – for the first time since 2023 – is something that looks a lot like stability and cohesion.

MONTAUBAN

In: Vaea Fifita, Nafi Ma’afu, Nugzar Somkhishvili, Valentin Simutoga (loan)

Out: Tietie Tuimauga, Dimitri Vaotoa, Kevin Gimeno, Seva Galala, Mirian Burduli, Malino Vanai

Senior staff: Sebastien Tillous-Borde, Andre Hough, Johan Snyman

First five matches: Stade Francais (a); Lyon (h); Bordeaux (a); Montpellier (h); Clermont (a)

Not even the most die-hard fan expected Montauban to lift the ProD2 title last season, after they had barely survived a promotion-relegation play-off against third-tier side Narbonne at the end of the previous campaign.

That dismal run in 2023-24 promoted a staff reshuffle – Sebastien Tillous-Borde joined from relegated Rouen, bringing Andre Hough and Johan Snyman with him. Club president Jean-Claude Maillard admitted at the time theirs was not a ‘bling bling’ coaching team.

It may not have been ‘bling bling’ but it was effective. Fast-forward to the end of the following campaign. Montauban finished an impressive sixth and qualified for the play-offs. Then they won at Colomiers. And at Brive. And, then, they upset three-in-a-row finalists Grenoble at Stade Ernest Wallon to become the first team to lift the ProD2 shield after finishing in the last of the play-off slots. At every stage, delight was tinged with surprise.

The odds are that Top 14 survival would be an even bigger surprise than getting there. But Montauban plan to have a good time giving it a go.

So, 15 years after they last played top-flight rugby in France, Montauban are back – earlier than expected. It shows.

Tillous-Borde told Midi Olympique recently: “We didn’t overthink [recruitment] too much [after winning the ProD2]. We considered several possibilities, but with what this group has achieved, we couldn’t just destroy it.

“Getting promoted was … a surprise. Brive and Grenoble had prepared for promotion, but we hadn’t. We had prepared to stay in Pro D2.

“We have moved up with a group that will defend our jersey with pride next season. Signing two players up front, in addition to the two we had already recruited, was really in line with what we were looking for: versatility.”

Recruiting Tonga lock/flanker Vaea Fifita from Scarlets will add bite to Montauban’s pack (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

Back-row Vaea Fifita was quickly signed from Scarlets – being closer to his brother, who plays for Narbonne, was a factor, he said, in a recent interview – and hooker Vakhtang Jintcharadze, who arrived in January on loan, has extended his stay for two seasons, but Montauban really haven’t recruited much, even after their surprise elevation.

The vibes seem positive at Stade Sapiac. The odds are that Top 14 survival would be an even bigger surprise than getting there. But Montauban plan to have a good time giving it a go.

MONTPELLIER

In: Adam Beard, Ali Price, Lennox Anyanwu, Ricky Riccitelli, Matthieu Uhila, Langi Gleeson, Valentin Welsch, Alex Masikaba, Justo Piccardo, Karl Martin, Donovan Taofifenua, Tom Banks

Out: Paul Willemse, Cobus Reinach, Sam Simmonds, Jan Serfontein, Anthony Bouthier, Nicolaas Janse Van Rensburg, Joshua Moorby, George Bridge, Vano Karkadze, Mahonri Ngakuru, Nicolas Martins, Martin Doan, Pierre Lucas, Julien Tisseron, Aurelien Barreau (loan)

Senior staff: Joan Caudullo, Benoit Paillaugue, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Didier Bes, Benson Stanley, Jeremy Valls, Antoine Battut

First five matches: Toulon (h); Bayonne (a); Toulouse (h); Montauban (a); La Rochelle (h)

What a difference a season makes. On June 17, 2024, Joan Caudullo – then Montpellier’s academy boss – was asked to take over from commando coach Patrice Collazo as manager of the senior squad. In France, pre-season officially begins on 1 July.

Collazo had parachuted in the previous November, with lieutenants Vincent Etcheto and Christian Labit, to replace Richard Cockerill, whose tenure lasted seven matches. Collazo gambled Montpellier’s survival on a promotion-relegation play-off. He won, but it was a close-run thing – courtesy of a 75th-minute Louis Carbonel penalty.

Collazo, Etcheto and Labit were ‘thanked’ 24 hours or so after survival was guaranteed, and Caudullo installed, with Benoit Paillaugue and freshly retired centre Geoffrey Doumayrou completing a new-look coaching set-up suddenly scrambling to prepare … well, everything.

No wonder Montpellier got off to a slow start. Seven rounds in, they were 12th, with two wins – one more than Cockerill’s brief record a season earlier. Then, things started coming together. The 2022 French champions finished ninth, with 12 wins – one fewer than fifth-placed Clermont.

In comparison, this summer’s inter-season has been cakewalk calm, if you ignore the ongoing row between club owner Mohed Altrad and local authorities about the newly renamed Septeo Stadium. He says it is not fit for purpose and wants to build a new €200million venue. They say he can’t.

But back to rugby matters. As Caudullo said, in an interview with Rugbyrama: “It’s really nice to have time to prepare properly. We can really go into detail. But it’s even more enjoyable to work with the same staff. We have real shared work experience … everything runs more smoothly.”

Wallabies flanker Langi Gleeson will join Montpellier next month after the Rugby Championship concludes (Photo Matt King/Getty Images)

That’s despite the fact Montpellier have the largest turnover of players of all Top 14 clubs, with Adam Beard, Lennox Anyanwu, Ali Price, Ricky Riccitelli and Donovan Taofifenua chief among the 12 new senior arrivals – Langi Gleeson and Justo Piccardo are expected after The Rugby Championship – while Karl Martin and Alex Masikaba both return to the club from loan spells in the ProD2.

Word from pre-season is that the new arrivals have all settled in well.

Below the headline names, however, and the notable lack of South African influence for the first time since the Jake White era, Montpellier have also bolstered their academy set-up – Rupeni Junior Caucaunibuca is one of 12 notable new arrivals as Montpellier ramp up their future-building production line. The teenager featured in their squad for the first round of the pre-season SuperSevens tournament in Mont-de-Marsan.

Altrad has publicly set an ambitious top-four target. Caudullo has hinted at a more manageable top six. “The reality is that we finished 13th two years ago, ninth last season,” he said. “The goal is obviously to do better and make … reaching the final phase the norm.”

Goal set. What a difference a settled pre-season could make…

PAU

In: Thomas Laclayat, Julian Montoya, Facundo Isa, Hayam El Bibouji

Out: Harry Williams, Ignacio Calles, Dan Jooste, Tom Franklin, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Romain Ruffenach, Thibaut Hamonou, Eliott Roudil

Senior staff: Sebastien Piqueronies, Thomas Choveau, Thomas Domingo, Geoffrey Lanne-Petit, Antoine Nicoud, Romain Bourdiol

First five matches: Castres (a); Stade Francais (h); Clermont (a); Lyon (h); Toulon (a)

It’s beyond time, if you’ve not already got an eye on them, to watch out for Pau. Their eighth place last year equalled their best-ever Top 14 finish, and secured a return to the top table of European club rugby for the first time since 2001 – before the French domestic competition arrived at its current form.

They have been up and down the divisions since they lost to Stade Français in the quarter-finals of that year’s Heineken Cup, and have hovered in the lower reaches of the table since their return to the French top flight in 2015, under then-coach Simon Mannix.

Boardroom patience is now threatening to bear fruit. In 2021, head coach Sebastien Piqueronies was brought in after guiding France Under-20s to back-to-back World titles with the specific task of building a team from the youth up.

Piqueronies is looking forward to Pau’s long-overdue “dream” Champions Cup return, but has a clear and easily articulated goal for the new season: Top six. It’s clear he has the on-pitch weapons to get there.

The side he has at his disposal this season includes young French internationals Theo Attissogbe, Emilien Gailleton – out of contract at the end of the season, and a target for several sides – Hugo Auradou and Olympic gold-medallist Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang. Names you should know. There’s also the new ‘next big teenage sensation’ Fabien Brau-Boirie.

Meanwhile, Clément Mondinat and Axel Desperes, Thomas Souverbie and Brent Liufau are breaking through – they’re not names you’d necessarily know, unless you’ve followed France’s U20 squad recently, but ones you’ll likely hear more regularly in future.

Piqueronies is looking forward to Pau’s long-overdue “dream” Champions Cup return, but has a clear and easily articulated goal for the new season: Top six. It’s clear he has the on-pitch weapons to get there. It’s merely a matter of resilience, avoiding mid-season dips in form, or late-match losses of concentration that mean dropping bonus points. Easy. In theory.

PERPIGNAN

In: Jordan Petaia, Jamie Ritchie, Duncan Paia’aua, Mahamadou Diaby, Peceli Yato, Tristan Tedder, Sama Malolo, Matteo Le Corvec

Out: Marvin Orie, Ali Crossdale, Jean-Pascal Barraque, Lucas Bachelier, So’otala Fa’aso’o, Valentin Delpy, Apisai Naqalevu, Louis Dupichot, Alan Brazo, Tristan Labouteley (loan)

Senior staff: Franck Azema, David Marty, Mathieu Cidre, Nicolas Mas, Gerald Bastide, Guillaume Vilaceca

First five matches: Bayonne (h); Toulouse (a); Racing 92 (h); La Rochelle (a); Stade Francais (h)

Once upon a time, not so very long ago, the promotion-relegation play-off was The Match To Avoid At All Costs (™). In truth, it’s still better not to have to play it at all – just ask Grenoble. But, for sides at the wrong end of the Top 14 at the wrong end of the season, it’s increasingly becoming a match to quietly prepare for, while for the ProD2 side, it’s the game they really don’t want to be involved in, that comes a week after they came off second best in the second-tier final, aka the one they really do.

Montpellier gambled on it in 2024, holding players in reserve to keep them sharp for the winner-takes-all match. Perpignan – for a second time in three seasons – increasingly focused on it as the end of the regular season loomed.

“Of course we have it in mind – we’re not kidding ourselves,” Perpignan manager Franck Azema snapped at journalists in May when asked about the then-increasingly likely prospect that his side would fill the Top 14 half of the draw in the ‘access match’ the following month.

In the end, a 77th-minute Tomasso Allan penalty sealed the Catalans’ survival at Grenoble, allowing Azema – fresh into a contract extension through to 2028 – some breathing space.

Unsurprisingly, though, another relegation play-off is something they’re keen to avoid this season. New players, and new technical and preparation coaches, mean change is inevitable at Perpignan, beyond the new weights and Watt bikes at their shiny new training centre. “We obviously have to do better in every area,” Azema told Rugbyrama. “That’s the result of learning from our past mistakes. We know the areas we need to improve.”

After 11 years with Edinburgh, Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has joined Perpignan this summer (Photo Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

The coaches started looking at means to update their approach the day after their victory over Grenoble. They found, Azema insisted, no magic bullet, but changed “quite a few things” linked to preparation and how pre-season weeks are set up and managed.

“It will be important to get the season off to a good start – everyone wants to start the season strong,” Azema added. “This season, we want to make our presence felt right from the start.”

His new back-row signings will help. As will last week’s news of the signing of versatile Australian international Jordan Petaia.

RACING 92

In: Taniela Tupou, Jonny Hill, Nathan Hughes, Leo Carbonneau, Joey Manu, Thomas Lainault, Ugo Seunes, Geronimo Prisciantelli, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Selestino Ravutaumada, Wilfried Hulleu

Out: Owen Farrell, Nolann Le Garrec, Eddy Ben Arous, Henry Arundell, Tristan Tedder, Dan Lancaster, Cameron Woki, Boris Palu, Donovan Taofifenua, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Thomas Laclayat, Clovis Le Bail, Henry Chavancy, Paul Leraitre

Senior staff: Patrice Collazo, Frederic Michalak, Joe Rokocoko, Olivier Azam, Julien Brugnaut, Paul Stridgeon

First five matches: Lyon (a); Bordeaux (h); Perpignan (a); Clermont (h); Castres (a)

Andrew Mehrtens. Juan Martin Hernandez. Johnny Sexton. Dan Carter. Pat Lambie. Finn Russell. Owen Farrell. The age of galactico fly-halves at Racing is, by necessity, over.

We are entering the Age of Promise, pending the emergence of one, or both, of the pair of young, ridiculously talented new arrivals Ugo Seunes and Geronimo Prisciantelli as their next perfect 10.

Farrell’s earlier-than-anticipated departure, coinciding with Tristan Tedder’s switch to Perpignan and Dan Lancaster’s departure for Glasgow at the end of his one-year contract, left Racing hydrogen-light at 10; while Nolann Le Garrec’s move to La Rochelle and Clovis Le Bail’s frankly odd departure for Toulon depleted senior scrum-half stocks to a near vacuum.

Racing signed 20-year-old Leo Carbonneau from Brive to cover the Le Garrec-sized hole at nine, backed by the experienced Antoine Gibert, and the definitely not experienced Kleo Labarbe, also 20.

Gibert usually plays 10 but, so he can offer cover experience across both positions, Racing brought in potential future Pumas fly-half Prisciantelli, from Zebre, and forked out a reported – and denied – €230,000 to release Seunes from the final year of his contract at ProD2 side Aurillac.

Argentine Geronimo Prisciantelli, signed from Zebre, will be competing for the Racing No.10 shirt (Photo Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

Racing coach Patrice Collazo admitted they brought Seunes to Plessis-Robinson earlier than anticipated. “We’ve been following Ugo for a while,” he told Midi Olympique. “We wanted him to stay at Aurilac for another year, but we had to act quickly.”

Both Seunes and Prisciantelli are future stars, rather than current ones. This is crucial to what the club has described as its ‘new cycle’. “We no longer want to be dependent on one player,” Collazo said, drawing a line under Racing’s galactico era – at least until those Ardie Savea rumours surfaced.

Early signs are promising. The complete mutual understanding isn’t quite there yet, but, after a nod-worthy pre-season win at his former club Brive, Carbonneau seems convinced he and Seunes are on the same wavelength.

After his successful Top 14 survival mission – his second in as many seasons at two different clubs – commando coach Collazo has been handed command of the first team for the next two seasons. He has form for finding uncut gems: Gregory Alldritt and Pierre Bourgarit are two of his earliest ‘pepites’.

At long last, it seems Racing’s star will be Racing itself.

STADE FRANCAIS

In: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Iakopo Mapu, Tani Vili, Noah Nene, Thierry Paiva

Out: JJ Van Der Mescht, Raffaele Costa Storti, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Clement Castets, Luka Petriashvili

Senior staff: Paul Gustard, Rory Kockott, Morgan Parra, Perry Freshwater, Ian Vass, Kobus Potgieter, Scott Crean

First five matches: Montauban (h); Pau (a); Lyon (a); Bordeaux (h); Perpignan (a)

This isn’t just a rebuilding season for Stade Français. This is a rip it up and start again season, after three coaches in one campaign and – it would appear – little in the way of bootroom to boardroom organisation or cohesion.

Into the breach left by the departures of head coach Karim Ghezal and sporting director Laurent Labit steps, once more, a reluctant Paul Gustard.

He was in charge for the early phase of the 2023/24 campaign, when Stade were in an inter-regnum between the departure of Gonzalo Quesada and the post-Rugby World Cup arrival of Labit and Ghezal. He reverted to defence coach type when they turned up.

Club owner Hans-Peter Wild, the Capri-Sun King, publicly said Gustard was in charge of first-team affairs after Ghezal was ousted last September. Which was odd, and not entirely accurate, as Labit – who stayed in post until February – had stepped back on to the touchline the previous summer, having initially held one of those strategic, overarching roles. Officially, Labit oversaw Stade’s attack, which was supposed to be Morgan Parra’s job, in addition to his sporting director duties.

Gustard, it should be noted, initially didn’t want the job he now holds. He had requested a release from the final year of his contract to join English Premiership side Leicester.

Meanwhile, scrum coach Davit Zirakashvili had walked out in support of Ghezal. And it was clear early on that new – and now ex – forwards coach Julien Tastet’s position was close to untenable. He asked to be released from his contract in November, after arriving in the July.

With the coaching staff in tatters, there’s little wonder players weren’t clear on what they were supposed to do and how they were supposed to do it. Stade’s 12th-place finish could be considered in that respect an over-performance.

Gustard, it should be noted, initially didn’t want the job he now holds. He had requested a release from the final year of his contract to join English Premiership side Leicester. In the end, Stade kept their man, and persuaded him to sign a contract extension through to 2027, with the option of an additional year. As far as the club is concerned, it’s a much-needed sign of continuity.

The new staff has been built around him. Rory Kockott is the new defence coach, Morgan Parra retains his regained attack coach duties; Perry Freshwater comes on board as forwards coach; Ian Vass is the new skills coach; and Kobus Potgieter moves up to sporting director.

Dr Wild wants Champions Cup rugby back at Jean Bouin. That’s Gustard’s goal for this season. As he was the founding architect of their push to a Top 14 semi-final in the World Cup-affected campaign, it’s not entirely out of the question. But only if he and his new coaching team can point the side in the same direction.

TOULON

In: Zach Mercer, Ignacio Brex, Mathis Ferte, Patrick Tuifua, Nikoloz Narmania, Clovis Le Bail, Mateo Garcia

Out: Dan Biggar, Duncan Paia’aua, Facundo Isa, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Selevasio Tolofua (loan), Emerick Setiano, Matteo Le Corvec, Davit Mchedlidze (loan), Jules Danglot

Senior staff: Pierre Mignoni, Andrea Masi, Maxime Petitjean, Laurent Emmanuelli, Richie Gray, Sergio Parisse, Mathieu Bastareaud

First five matches: Montpellier (a); Castres (h); La Rochelle (h); Bayonne (a); Pau (h)

It’s hard to ignore the new one-season playing contract for 43-year-old Ma’a Nonu. Or the contract extensions for 35-year-olds Jeremy Sinzelle and Mickael Ivaldi. Or 33-year-old Juan Ignacio Brex moving across the Italian border to the Var. Or 29-year-old Clovis Le Bail piling up the scrum-half experience behind Baptiste Serin and Ben White. Or 28-year-old Zach Mercer’s return to the Top 14 following an injury-hit stint at English Prem side Gloucester, and in search of a repeat of his magical two-season spell with Montpellier.

But look closer. Tighthead prop Nikoloz Narmania is 24. Mateo Garcia is 22. Mathis Ferte is 21; Patrick Tuifua is 20. The latter trio are on ‘espoir’ deals. Toulon also tried – and failed – to prise 22-year-old Tommaso Menoncello from his Treviso contract early. Word is they’re still making eyes at the Italian for next season, though they face possible competition from Toulouse.

Toulon will hope No 8 Zach Mercer can rediscover the form he showed at Montpellier, who he helped to the Top 14 title (Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

You’ll see more, too, of France Under-20 centre Oliver Cowie, who was a loan target for ProD2 side Beziers last season, as Toulon’s academy switches up a gear and the club “makes room for youngsters”, in the words of the club’s sporting director Laurent Emmanuelli. The club has signed 15 age-grade hopefuls – 14 of whom are still in their teens. Long-term things are being plotted at Toulon.

They were keen, too, on bringing back ‘son of Mayol’ Louis Carbonel from Stade Français. But a swap deal with Enzo Herve going the other way fell through as the Toulon player was determined to stay in the Var. Don’t be surprised to see them revive their interest in the prodigal next season.

Despite everything else you’re likely to read about Toulon, including recent news of the return to training of Charles Ollivon, this is starting to look a lot like the beginning of a changing of the guard at Stade Mayol. Having got them back into the top six in the past couple of seasons following a lengthy absence, manager Pierre Mignoni’s challenge now is to maintain the rediscovered lust for title pushes that was lost in the club’s weird years.

TOULOUSE

In: Georges-Henri Colombe, Teddy Thomas, Paul Mallez

Out: Nepo Laulala, Richie Arnold, Setareki Bituniyata, Malachi Hawkes (loan), Hugo Reilhes, Raphael Portat (loan), Alban Placines

Senior staff: Ugo Mola, Jerome Cazalbou, Clement Poitrenaud, Laurent Thuery, Jean Bouilhou, Jerome Kaino, Virgile Lacombe, David Mele

First five matches: Clermont (a); Perpignan (h); Montpellier (a); Castres (h); Bayonne (a)

Toulouse are used to the shortened pre-seasons that follow winning the Bouclier de Brennus. This is the third year in a row – and the fifth in the last six – they have had to deal with it.

Players officially returned to training on 11 August, apart from Pierre-Louis Barassi, Joshua Brennan and Paul Mallez – who were in New Zealand with France in July; Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Chocobares, who are with the Pumas for the Rugby Championship; Blair Kinghorn, who was on holiday after the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia; and the injured Antoine Dupont, who expects to return at the end of November.

Georges-Henri Colombe, who was also part of Les Bleus’ squad, showed up on day one for the bronco test. No-one would really have argued with him skipping that. For the record, Paul Costes out-bronco’d everyone on day two of a midsummer heatwave. The Haute-Garonne was one of a dozen departments in south-west France on the highest red alert for high daytime temperatures at the time.

Despite the mercury passing 40C on the day, according to assistant coach Jean Bouilhou, all players’ times were excellent, and evidence that they had maintained fitness levels during their holidays.

Barring a series of unpredictable events, Toulouse will be in the very upper echelons of the table come next June.

Several players, including new arrival Teddy Thomas, as well as Romain Ntamack, Francois Cros and Thomas Ramos, had already made use of club facilities. News is that Ntamack’s troublesome knee, which required surgery a day or so after last season’s Top 14 final, is troublesome no more. That’s good, but the proof will be in the rugby pudding.

The players had a week to work their holidays out of their legs before heading to a training camp in Brittany that ended with a pre-season friendly against Vannes on 21 August – some 12,000 tickets for that match in Guingamp, a football-heavy town of around 7,000 people, sold out in two hours. An embryonic Toulouse side lost.

A second pre-campaign outing at Top 14 rivals Bayonne followed a week later. Their next match is the first of the Top 14 season at Clermont on Sunday, 7 September.

Given their short prep time, it should be no surprise that Toulouse will be undercooked at the start of the season. As Bouilhou told L’Equipe: “Physical training is tough – it’s mainly running and weight training – but it’s not difficult, whereas rugby is different. There will inevitably be some waste at the start, it won’t be optimal, but it will force the players to be more focused.”

This is nothing the players haven’t seen before. They’ll adapt. And, barring a series of unpredictable events, Toulouse will be in the very upper echelons of the table come next June.