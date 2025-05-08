Fiji international Josaia Raisuqe dies aged 30

Fiji Sevens international and Castres wing Josaia Raisuqe has died at the age of 30 following a road accident on the way to training, his club have confirmed.

A Castres statement reads: “Castres Olympique is in mourning.

“It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the death this morning of our player Josaia Raisuqe in a road accident

“The entire CO family is devastated by this terrible news. Josh had been a member of the club since 2021. He was a wonderful team-mate, much loved by everyone, including the Castres supporters who had embraced him.

“We extend our sincere condolences and thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

Toulouse, Raisuqe’s final opponents, shared this statement on X: “Toulouse were shocked to learn of the death of Josaia Raisuqe this morning in a road accident.

“The entire club wishes to express its support and sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and his club, Castres Olympique.”

Raisuqe represented Fiji at the Olympic Games in Paris last year, winning a silver medal.

He spent the majority of his career in France, representing Stade Francais, Nevers and Castres, and had agreed to join Brive ahead of next season.

Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol said: “We are in shock following the sudden death of Josaia. He was a radiant boy on and off the field, a pillar of the Fijian community we have at the club and to which we are very attached.

“It is also difficult at this time not to mention the faith of all these players and of Josaia. It will, beyond the pain, help them in this time so difficult for all.

“Of course, my thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family and I thank all those who have come forward to the club. Castres Olympique will not make any further comments and asks that the mourning of his family be respected from now on.”