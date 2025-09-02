France lose yet another star for November as Springboks clash looms

Bordeaux-Begles centre Yoram Moefana is set to be out of action for the next three months after injuring his shoulder in a pre-season match against Top 14 newcomers Montauban.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old, who has been one of France’s best performers over the past year, will require surgery on his right shoulder, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

The injury will rule the centre out of France’s Autumn Nations Series meetings with world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks will take on Fabien Galthie’s side for the first time since their 2023 World Cup quarter-final victory, returning to Stade de France where they triumphed over the All Blacks in the final. Les Bleus will already be without talisman and captain Antoine Dupont, and Moefana has added to their injury woes before the Top 14 season has even begun.

France South Africa All Stats and Data

The 36-cap centre was given the summer off by France, as they suffered a 3-0 series loss to the All Blacks, having started every Test for Les Bleus last season in the No.12 jersey, scoring two tries in their Six Nations-clinching victory over Scotland in Paris.

Galthie’s worries do not end there, though, as Dupont’s deputy Maxime Lucu has joined Moefana on the Bordeaux injury list, and is also set to miss the opening two months of the Top 14 season with a thumb injury.

While the scrum-half should be fit in time for France’s November campaign, this is a damaging blow for the Investec Champions Cup winners, who will want to make a strong start to their league campaign as they search for their first-ever domestic title, having been runners-up the past two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bordeaux get their Top 14 campaign underway against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle on Saturday, and are also set to be without Adam Coleman (pec), Lachlan Swinton (knee), Arthur Retière (calf), Pablo Uberti (shoulder), Rohan van Rensburg (adductor) and Romain Buros (calf).