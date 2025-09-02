'It's quite simple': Kolbe's message to Boks before All Blacks clash

Trying to blast the walls down of a fortress isn’t always the best approach; sometimes you need a bit more subtlety and subterfuge.

In that respect, the jack-in-a-box, jinking ability of Cheslin Kolbe could be key to ending Eden Park’s inpenetrable reputation, if Rassie Erasmus decides to go with the diminutive winger for the most eagerly awaited men’s Test match of the year.

Having never played at Eden Park before, Kolbe would relish the opportunity to help South Africa become the first team since France in 1994 to beat the All Blacks at the iconic venue, a run that has lasted 50 Tests.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s team announcement, Kolbe stuck to the script in acknowledging the history and rivalry of the fixture whilst insisting they mustn’t let it distract them from their preparations.

“Every Test match to us is important; it doesn’t matter who we play against. But I think just for history’s sake, New Zealand-Springboks is always a great rivalry,” he said.

“To come down to New Zealand to play the All Blacks at home is massive for any player, and for me it’ll be an ideal occasion if I get the opportunity to play this coming weekend.

“A lot of things have been said in the media about what’s at stake for Eden Park, but I think for us it is just about remaining focused on what we need to do throughout the week and doing what the coaches want from us and being ourselves as well.

“It is a massive occasion, but one I do think we need to embrace and enjoy as well.”

Both of South Africa’s wins at Eden Park came before World War II, with the last of the triumphs there in 1937.

Since then, they have lost seven and drawn one, which is a record they’ll be desperate to change now that they have been given a rare opportunity to take on the All Blacks at their citadel.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 16 23 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

The last time the Springboks played their arch-rivals at Eden Park was five years before Kolbe made his Test debut, the All Blacks winning 29-15 in 2013.

“I haven’t played there before, but I have watched a lot of Test matches and Super Rugby games over here, and I have heard a lot of talks and memories from people who have played here,” Kolbe said.

“I think it is a challenge for us to get excited about and, like I said, it is about making sure we stay in our reality and making sure we control the things we can control.

“It’s never easy against the All Blacks or in any other Test match, but we just need to make sure that we prepare ourselves as well as we can.

“What happened in the past is in the past. A lot can change within a season and we have learnt a lot up until now,” he added.

“For us, this game is an opportunity for us to keep improving and develop personally and as a group and focus on the task at hand.

“It is quite simple, whoever wears that green and gold jersey needs to make sure that they grab that opportunity and just go out and express themselves and enjoy themselves as well.”

Kolbe has made more appearances against New Zealand than against any other nation (eight), despite missing five fixtures since he scored his maiden try against the All Blacks in his second cap.

The 31-year-old has scored three tries against the All Blacks, including one in Auckland in 2023, but that was at the Mount Smart Stadium, not Eden Park, and he famously received a yellow card later that year, in the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“2018 was a special year for me, to score my first Test try vs the All Blacks in my second Test was one memory I will never forget,” he said.