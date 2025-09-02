Van Staden talks breakdown battle: Wallabies bit hard, All Blacks another level

Marco van Staden has highlighted the breakdown battle as a key pressure point in the Springboks’ upcoming clash with the All Blacks.

The flanker has started five of the Springboks’ six games this year with the No. 6 on his back, and while games against Italy, Georgia and the Barbarians went by without much of a hiccup, the Rugby Championship has flipped the script.

The Wallabies stormed Emirates Airline Park, aka Ellis Park, turning an early 22-0 deficit into a historic 38-22 statement win. The world champs bounced back a week later, evening the ledger, but emerging from the series with questions to answer.

Reviews of the two Tests confirmed some clear work-ons, as Van Staden told the media in Auckland on Tuesday evening.

“We have a lot of learning, especially from the first one, and then the second match as well. I think you learn from every match.

“Our breakdown has been a big focus, and just the game management. Hopefully, we can take those learnings into this weekend.”

The emphasis on the breakdown for the South Africans is heightened by what Van Staden sees as a strength of the New Zealanders.

“I think the prep we’ve got from the Wallabies is good, because they bite hard at the breakdown. They made it difficult for us at the breakdown, but the All Blacks is up another level. The breakdown is a big part of their game on attack and defence, so it’s going to be a nice challenge for us. We’ve prepared well so far this week for that.”

A central figure in the All Blacks’ efforts around the breakdown is Ardie Savea, a man likely to celebrate his 100th Test cap in the weekend’s contest. Van Staden congratulated his Kiwi counterpart, also saying he expected Savea to come out swinging for the occasion.

“I haven’t had much opportunity to play against him, but a great player, a great guy off the field, and congratulations to him for his 100th game.

“I think for us, it’s all respect for him. He’s a good player and will probably come out with everything he’s got. It’s a big occasion for him and he’s a big factor for the team, so I think he will give it his all on Saturday.”

Outside of Savea, there is some uncertainty over who will make up the starting loose forward trio for the All Blacks. Tupou Vaa’i has been trialled on the blindside flank after spending much of his career at lock, while fellow Chiefs flankers Wallace Sititi and Simon Parker are each available and options at No. 8 or No. 6. Test rookie Du’Plessis Kirifi is an option with a traditional openside flanker fetcher skillset.

Van Staden said whatever team is named, the Boks will have an understanding of the respective strengths and weaknesses.

“Obviously, we don’t play in Super Rugby any more, so we don’t get that experience of playing against them. But we have analysts, and we watch player profiles to stay up to date with how the guys play and what they bring to the game.

“Obviously, with the past games in the Rugby Championship and the last series with France, we have a few games to analyse and see what they bring. So, I won’t say that we don’t know anything about them, but we try and learn as much as we can with the footage and knowledge that we have.”