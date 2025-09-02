Van Staden talks breakdown battle: Wallabies bit hard, All Blacks another level
Marco van Staden has highlighted the breakdown battle as a key pressure point in the Springboks’ upcoming clash with the All Blacks.
The flanker has started five of the Springboks’ six games this year with the No. 6 on his back, and while games against Italy, Georgia and the Barbarians went by without much of a hiccup, the Rugby Championship has flipped the script.
The Wallabies stormed Emirates Airline Park, aka Ellis Park, turning an early 22-0 deficit into a historic 38-22 statement win. The world champs bounced back a week later, evening the ledger, but emerging from the series with questions to answer.
Reviews of the two Tests confirmed some clear work-ons, as Van Staden told the media in Auckland on Tuesday evening.
“We have a lot of learning, especially from the first one, and then the second match as well. I think you learn from every match.
“Our breakdown has been a big focus, and just the game management. Hopefully, we can take those learnings into this weekend.”
The emphasis on the breakdown for the South Africans is heightened by what Van Staden sees as a strength of the New Zealanders.
“I think the prep we’ve got from the Wallabies is good, because they bite hard at the breakdown. They made it difficult for us at the breakdown, but the All Blacks is up another level. The breakdown is a big part of their game on attack and defence, so it’s going to be a nice challenge for us. We’ve prepared well so far this week for that.”
A central figure in the All Blacks’ efforts around the breakdown is Ardie Savea, a man likely to celebrate his 100th Test cap in the weekend’s contest. Van Staden congratulated his Kiwi counterpart, also saying he expected Savea to come out swinging for the occasion.
“I haven’t had much opportunity to play against him, but a great player, a great guy off the field, and congratulations to him for his 100th game.
“I think for us, it’s all respect for him. He’s a good player and will probably come out with everything he’s got. It’s a big occasion for him and he’s a big factor for the team, so I think he will give it his all on Saturday.”
Outside of Savea, there is some uncertainty over who will make up the starting loose forward trio for the All Blacks. Tupou Vaa’i has been trialled on the blindside flank after spending much of his career at lock, while fellow Chiefs flankers Wallace Sititi and Simon Parker are each available and options at No. 8 or No. 6. Test rookie Du’Plessis Kirifi is an option with a traditional openside flanker fetcher skillset.
Van Staden said whatever team is named, the Boks will have an understanding of the respective strengths and weaknesses.
“Obviously, we don’t play in Super Rugby any more, so we don’t get that experience of playing against them. But we have analysts, and we watch player profiles to stay up to date with how the guys play and what they bring to the game.
“Obviously, with the past games in the Rugby Championship and the last series with France, we have a few games to analyse and see what they bring. So, I won’t say that we don’t know anything about them, but we try and learn as much as we can with the footage and knowledge that we have.”
van Staden falls into the category of player some people in SA just love to hate. There are a few players like him on rotation. I won’t mention names. Don’t want to get the haters excitable.
van Staden has been a standout for us this year and he doesn’t get recognized for the work that he does in the shadows. His work rate and physicality around the rucks is immense and without him we’d be massively underpowered. He’s a 6 built like a 2 and he puts his body on the line unselfishly, every game.
He’s a guy you go to war with.
When he hangs up his boots the usual - “he was a great servant…” narrative will only then kick in.
In that first Aussie test, while his loose colleagues were flirting about on the wings - we were left desperately exposed at the breakdowns. We won’t be making the same mistake. Or at least I bloody well hope not!
The ABs are orders of magnitude better around the breakdowns than the Aussies. Who had a field day with us because we didn’t guard our rucks well enough. We were woefully undercooked in that department against the Aussies.
The ABs have focused on their pack more than the rest of their game. That’s the foundation they’re building around in this cycle of their own.
Their play around the rucks against Argentina was very telling. They stop at nothing to slow ball, get your ball or just make it as difficult as possible for you to do your thing. I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised given Razors connection with the Crusaders and some of the greats who came from that place.
There are going to be massive collisions around that area - it’s going to be brutal. The only way to keep the kiwis out our hair will be to smash them out.
And van Staden is key to that.
There will be cards though! And that’s my next worry going into this test. Cards around the breakdowns. Cards for high hits. Cards for being a little more upright and a little more aggressive because of what’s at stake.
Cool heads in the thick of it wins the game.
Assuming he starts at 6 again.
He will be in the 23 for sure